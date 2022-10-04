By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports WriterBOSTON - The playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays lost their fifth straight game to finish the regular season, giving up a pair of home runs to J.D. Martinez in a 6-3 loss to last-place Boston on Wednesday. Xander Bogaerts also had a pair of hits in what could be his final game for the Red Sox. The 30-year-old shortstop, who like Martinez is eligible to become a free agent this offseason, was replaced after taking his position to start the seventh inning, drawing applause from the crowd. Despite losing seven of their last eight games, the Rays went...

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO