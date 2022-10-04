Read full article on original website
Cleveland Guardians will host Tampa Bay Rays in American League Wild Card Series this weekend
CLEVELAND — It's official: We finally know who the Guardians will face in the Major League Baseball postseason. The American League Central Division champions will host the Tampa Bay Rays in this weekend's AL Wild Card Series. Tampa wrapped up the AL's No. 6 seed with a 6-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night coupled with the Seattle Mariners' victory over the Detroit Tigers, earning them a date with third-seeded Cleveland.
Red Sox Steal Pitcher From Rays With Waiver Claim Prior To Season's End
The Boston Red Sox added some depth to their organization by swiping a 6-foot-6, 205-pound pitcher from their American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays prior to the final game of the regular season. The Red Sox claimed Easton McGee off of waivers just days after his Major League Baseball...
Surging Guardians beat Royals, hours later Matheny fired
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Hours after the game, the Royals fired manager Mike Matheny...
Baseball Glance
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 12:07 p.m. Seattle (Castillo 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 0-0), 4:07 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. ___. NATIONAL LEAGUE. Wednesday’s Games. Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3. Arizona 4, Milwaukee 2. N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2.
Arraez wins AL batting title, Twins beat White Sox 10-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez won the AL batting title, hitting a third-inning double after walking twice to finish the season at .316, and the Minnesota Twins rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Arraez was all but assured of topping the Yankees’ Aaron...
Valdez fans 10 as Astros beat Phillies 3-2 in finale
HOUSTON (AP) — Another strong start by Framber Valdez allowed the Houston Astros to end the regular season with the two winningest pitchers in the American League. Valdez struck out 10 in five shutout innings to lead the Astros to 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the regular-season finale Wednesday.
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Oct. 7-13
1890 — The first 100-yard dash under 10 seconds is run by John Owens at 9.8 in an AAU track and field meet in Washington. 1902 — Laurie Auchterlonie beats Stewart Gardner with a 307-total to win the U.S. Open golf title. 1925 — The New York Giants...
Post Malone sports Kyle Kuzma jersey during concert in Washington D.C.
Post Malone sports Kuzma jersey during concert in D.C. originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Throughout Post Malone’s Twelve Carat tour, which features 33 concerts over a two-month stretch, the artist has worn a sports jersey representing one of the best players from the city in which he performs.
Sports on TV for Friday, October 7
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan. ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan. CBSSN — UNLV at San Jose St. FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada. COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m. ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh...
Sportlight-Week Ahead, Oct. 7-13
1904 — Jack Chesbro registers his 41st victory of the season as New York defeats Boston 3-2. 1916 — Georgia Tech, coached by John Heisman, beats Cumberland 222-0 in the most lopsided college football game in history. 1945 — The Green Bay Packers score 41 points in the...
The 44 Percent: Esteban Hotesse, Hurricane Ian & Miami Carnival
So it’s 1945, and Esteban Hotesse is 26. By this point, he has been in the Air Force three years. One night, he is asked to sign off on a new rule essentially instituting segregation across the Freeman Army Airfield base. It’s from Col. Robert Selway, the group’s commander. Selway’s position isn’t necessarily unique. Other white officers and many local businesses were not happy that a bunch of Black soldiers were in their southern Indiana town, a place known to be a Ku Klux Klan stronghold.
Red Sox beat Rays 6-3 in season finale
By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports WriterBOSTON - The playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays lost their fifth straight game to finish the regular season, giving up a pair of home runs to J.D. Martinez in a 6-3 loss to last-place Boston on Wednesday. Xander Bogaerts also had a pair of hits in what could be his final game for the Red Sox. The 30-year-old shortstop, who like Martinez is eligible to become a free agent this offseason, was replaced after taking his position to start the seventh inning, drawing applause from the crowd. Despite losing seven of their last eight games, the Rays went...
