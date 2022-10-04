KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday evening, the Royals announced that Manager Mike Matheny and Pitching Coach Cal Eldred will not return for the 2023 season. “We are grateful to Mike for leading us through some unusual times these last three seasons,” said Executive Vice President/General Manager J.J. Picollo. “He met those challenges head on and helped us move forward in a positive manner. We thank him for his leadership and know his influence will have a positive impact moving forward.”

