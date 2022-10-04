Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols passes Babe Ruth on all-time RBI list with home run No. 703
Albert Pujols jut keeps mashing — and moving up in baseball history. The St. Louis Cardinals slugger who became the fourth member of the 700-home run club in September hit No. 703 against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. The two-run blast to left field off of Pittsburgh starter Mitch...
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
Royals announce Mike Matheny, Cal Eldred will not return next season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday evening, the Royals announced that Manager Mike Matheny and Pitching Coach Cal Eldred will not return for the 2023 season. “We are grateful to Mike for leading us through some unusual times these last three seasons,” said Executive Vice President/General Manager J.J. Picollo. “He met those challenges head on and helped us move forward in a positive manner. We thank him for his leadership and know his influence will have a positive impact moving forward.”
Arraez wins AL batting title, Twins beat White Sox 10-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez won the AL batting title, hitting a third-inning double after walking twice to finish the season at .316, and the Minnesota Twins rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Arraez was all but assured of topping the Yankees’ Aaron...
McNeil not in Mets’ lineup, tops Freeman for batting crown
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil stayed on top without taking a swing. Nursing a four-point lead in the big league batting race, McNeil was not in the New York Mets’ lineup Wednesday for their regular-season finale against Washington. He only played defense after entering late and finished with the highest average in the majors — one point ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman.
The Kansas City Royals have fired manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals have fired manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Brewers fail to reach playoffs as fade follows Hader trade
MILWAUKEE (AP) — After racing to their best 50-game start ever, the Milwaukee Brewers believed they could win their first pennant since 1982 and perhaps earn the World Series title that’s eluded them. They instead failed to reach the postseason entirely. A team that started out 32-18 went...
Baseball Glance
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 12:07 p.m. Seattle (Castillo 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 0-0), 4:07 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. ___. NATIONAL LEAGUE. Wednesday’s Games. Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3. Arizona 4, Milwaukee 2. N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2.
White Sox move on, seek new manager after difficult season
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox began the year thinking they were primed to make a deep playoff run after two early exits and maybe reach the World Series for the first time since the 2005 team captured the biggest prize of all. They enter the offseason with...
Surging Guardians beat Royals, hours later Matheny fired
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Hours after the game, the Royals fired manager Mike Matheny...
Quantrill stays unbeaten at home, Guardians down Royals 5-3
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at home, improving to 14-0 in his career at Progressive Field after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer to send the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Quantrill (15-5) was in...
⚾ Royals close out season with loss in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday...
Jets take on Dolphins, look to end 12-game skid vs. AFC East
Robert Saleh had a clear message for his team when the New York Jets first gathered for offseason workouts in April
Cards pull out 10-inning win as Pirates take loss No. 100
Juan Yepez's RBI single in the top of the 10th inning gave the visiting St. Louis Cardinals an 8-7 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday, sending the Pirates to their 100th loss. With one out in the 10th inning, Yepez lined a single to right-center off Chase De Jong (6-3) to drive in automatic runner Ben DeLuzio.
Sports on TV for Friday, October 7
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan. ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan. CBSSN — UNLV at San Jose St. FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada. COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m. ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh...
Looking for answers to Commanders O-line struggles? It might be obvious
Looking for answers to Commanders offensive struggles? It's obvious originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Through four games of the 2021 season the Commanders surrendered the most sacks in the NFL. It’s tough to win games in that scenario, and their 1-3 record reflects that reality. The high sack...
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Oct. 7-13
1890 — The first 100-yard dash under 10 seconds is run by John Owens at 9.8 in an AAU track and field meet in Washington. 1902 — Laurie Auchterlonie beats Stewart Gardner with a 307-total to win the U.S. Open golf title. 1925 — The New York Giants...
Cleveland Guardians square off against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday
Kansas City Royals (65-95, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (91-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (4-9, 5.00 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (4-6, 5.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals...
Guardians host the Royals for the season opener
PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -188, Royals +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals in the season opener. Cleveland went...
Post Malone sports Kyle Kuzma jersey during concert in Washington D.C.
Post Malone sports Kuzma jersey during concert in D.C. originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Throughout Post Malone’s Twelve Carat tour, which features 33 concerts over a two-month stretch, the artist has worn a sports jersey representing one of the best players from the city in which he performs.
