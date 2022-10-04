ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify 26-year-old man shot and killed in Roxbury

By Clara McCourt
Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez was shot on Shawmut Avenue across the street from Ramsay Park.

The Boston Police Department has identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of a fatal shooting in Roxbury Sept. 30.

Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez was shot on Shawmut Avenue shortly after 6 p.m., police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made in this case, but an investigation is actively underway. Police encouraged anyone with information to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

WCVB

Robbery, assault suspect who followed woman from South Boston store sought

BOSTON — Police are searching for a robbery suspect who attacked a woman after following her from a South Boston convenience store Tuesday. The man, who was armed with a knife, followed the victim from a convenience store at K and East 7th streets at 8:30 p.m. before he approached her from behind and tried to take her bag, police said.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Teen accused of shooting near Burke High in Dorchester held without bail

BOSTON - The teen accused of shooting a classmate outside Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, a judge decided Wednesday.The 17-year-old is facing multiple charges, including armed assault with intent to murder. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was found outside on school grounds with a gunshot wound when police responded to the call at 9:35 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Officers found several shell casings on the ground, and witnesses identified the suspect as the shooter."This is a horrific event in every possible aspect. There's a young person with a bullet wound, another young person with a dramatically altered life path and a whole community of students and staffers who need and deserve all the help and support we can give them. Once again, we're looking at the terrible consequences of too many guns and too many people willing to use them," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.   The school was on lockdown during the incident, and students returned to school Wednesday.The dangerousness hearing is scheduled for October 11.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Worcester Police seek public’s help finding missing teen

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding fifteen-year-old Angel Bueno. Police said Bueno left his Wellington St address today, Oct. 5. and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue pants. He is 5’11″and about 200 lbs. Anyone...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Boston police investigating fatal shooting near school in Dorchester

BOSTON — A fatal shooting near a school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is under investigation, police said. Police were called at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday to 38 Westville St. near UP Academy Boston, where they found a man on the ground near a fire hydrant suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Dead After Shooting Overnight in Dorchester, Police Say

A man has died after gunfire broke out overnight in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to the city's police department. Boston police got a call for a reported shooting at around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday around the 30 block of Westville Street, the agency told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, BPD said.
Boston

One dead after shooting near UP Academy Dorchester

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Boston police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning near UP Academy Dorchester. Officers responded to the scene in the area of 38 Westville St. at approximately 12:40 a.m. and found...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in South Boston

At about 3:30 PM, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), were on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street when they observed the suspect, Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston, take part in what appeared to be a street level drug transaction with an unknown male. After further surveillance investigation, officers recovered twelve plastic bags of crack cocaine, eleven plastic bags of Fentanyl, and seven plastic bags of cocaine. Also recovered was $4,165.00 in USC.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Teen shot outside Boston school, suspect in custody

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student was shot, reportedly by another student, outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday, according to Boston Police. Authorities said the alleged shooter, another 17-year-old, male student, was taken into custody, and that a firearm had been recovered. “A description...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI, Boston Police arrest possible serial bank robber in the act

Several sources have confirmed to Boston 25 that the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force apprehended a suspect wanted for multiple Boston bank robberies Wednesday afternoon. According to sources, the man was arrested at approximately 4:00 p.m. when he walked into the Citizen’s Bank on Boylston Street. While members of the FBI were talking to a bank manager, warning them about the suspect’s recent crime spree, the man allegedly walked into the building.
BOSTON, MA
