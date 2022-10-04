Read full article on original website
MSNBC
New legal setback for Trump
A court agreed to speed up the Justice Department’s appeal in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents case. Meantime, Pres. Biden and Florida Gov. DeSantis put politics aside during a tour surveying Hurricane Ian’s damage. Plus, OPEC agrees to cut production, which could send gas and oil prices higher again.Oct. 6, 2022.
Brazil election: why was Sunday’s result so disappointing for the left?
Closer than expected result in first round of voting means Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro face runoff
MSNBC
'Incriminating evidence': Trump audio reveals "bad intent" on stolen classified documents
The Trump classified documents scandal taking a new turn. The National Archives revealing some records from Trump White House are still missing. In a newly released interview from 2021, Trump is confronted on taking documents and appears to change his story. Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal saying this new evidence is "incriminating" and something "prosecutors dream about" because it reveals "some sort of bad intent.”Oct. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump lawyers deploy slow-down tactics but Trump's case doesn't improve
Andrew Weissmann, former FBI general counsel, talks with Alex Wagner about how Donald Trump's lawyers are doing the most they can with a losing case, the extraordinary lengths Judge Cannon is going to in order to help Trump, and the eventual off-ramp from this phase of the investigation of the seized Mar-a-Lago documents.Oct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump continues to skate as more Mar-a-Lago details emerge
Over the weekend, we learned the National Archives apparently has reason to believe that it still hasn’t recovered all of the documents former President Donald Trump had in his possession after he left the White House. “While there is no easy way to establish absolute accountability, we do know...
MSNBC
Air charter company used to transport migrants has ties to DeSanits, Gaetz Florida official says
The person called “Perla,” who allegedly recruited migrants for the Martha’s Vineyard flight Ron DeSantis boasted about, has been reportedly identified by The New York Times. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried joins Joy Reid on this and more, saying that the air charter company used to transport these migrants has ties to Ron DeSanits and Matt Gaetz.Oct. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
In Mar-a-Lago case, Trump reportedly told lawyer to mislead Archives
In the world surrounding Donald Trump, Alex Cannon is not a figure with an especially high profile, but it’s a safe bet the former president knows who he is. After all, Cannon started working for the Trump Organization in 2015, and worked for the Republican’s 2016 campaign. With...
MSNBC
GOP senator won't condemn Trump's remarks about McConnell
When pressed about former President Trump's remarks about Sen. Mitch McConnell having a 'death wish' for supporting 'Democrat sponsored Bills,' and for remarks against McConnell's wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Republican Senator Rick Scott declined to condemn Trump. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
The misguided rationale behind Trump’s lawsuit against CNN
Donald Trump has an unfortunate habit of threatening to sue perceived foes, including major news organizations, and in many instances, the Republican doesn’t bother to follow through. As we recently discussed, the threats themselves appear to be little more than post-presidential chest-thumping. There are, however, occasional exceptions. Trump’s campaign...
MSNBC
Ben Rhodes: OPEC's cut is a ‘giant glaring message’ that the Saudis ‘don’t share’ U.S. interests
Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama and former U.S. ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder join Andrea Mitchell after OPEC announced massive cuts to oil production to discuss how the move, sought by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will impact U.S. gas prices and foreign policy. “This is a giant glaring message from the Saudis that, no, we don't share your interests, our interest are right now in boosting these prices so that we get more revenues,” says Rhodes. “They chose to take the side of really Russia in this current moment, and it's going to have serious consequences not just for consumers, but for some of our foreign policies around the world.”Oct. 6, 2022.
Mexican economy minister resigns, dealing blow to trade team amid U.S. talks
MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier stepped down on Thursday, depriving Mexico of one of its key trade negotiators as her government scrambles to head off a major dispute over energy with the United States and Canada.
MSNBC
Why Trump told the National Archives, ‘I want my documents back!’
In the nearly two months since the Mar-a-Lago search, Donald Trump has directed much of his fury at the FBI. As regular readers know, the former president has lashed out wildly at the bureau and its agents, calling them “corrupt,” accusing them of “atrocities,” and telling his followers that the federal law enforcement officials are “mobsters,” “vicious monsters” and “a real threat to democracy.”
Big Brazilian gold refiner delisted amid Amazon mining probe
MIAMI — (AP) — One of Brazil’s biggest gold refiners, which processes gold suspected of being mined illegally in the Amazon rainforest, has been stripped of an important industry seal of approval that global manufacturers from Apple to Tesla rely on to root out abuses in their supply chains.
Mexico to extend talks with U.S. over energy, hails 'productive' dialogue
MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Talks between the United States and Mexico to resolve a dispute over energy policy will extend beyond an initial consultation period as the two sides narrow differences, officials said on Monday.
MSNBC
Maggie Haberman: Trump has shown politicians they can survive scandal
Political reporter for the New York Times and author of the new book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” Maggie Haberman discusses how former president Donald Trump has changed the political landscape and lowered the bar for scandalOct. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Michael Steele: GOP support for Walker busts the party's family values lie
Republicans are continuing to support Herschel Walker for a Georgia Senate seat in the wake of a bombshell report that Walker paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump entitlement developed as rich kid, far from his new blue collar base: book
Maggie Haberman, reporter for the New York Times, and author of the newly released "Confidence Man," talks with Alex Wagner about how Donald Trump's privileged upbringing allowed him to develop a sense of entitlement to whatever he wants and impunity from rules that bind everyone else.Oct. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Musk Twitter purchase would see return of Trump tweets to no one's benefit
Kara Swisher, editor-at-large for New York Magazine, talks with Alex Wagner about the Elon Musk's promise to restore Donald Trump's account if his purchase of Twitter takes place.Oct. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump is constantly taking his worst lawyers' worst advice
Former President Donald Trump has retained who knows how many lawyers in a truly mind-boggling number of cases since he announced his run for president in 2015. And while he has at times begrudgingly accepted their counsel, Trump is keeping only the most pliable of those attorneys around to represent him.
MSNBC
'Astonishing': Ukraine retakes land Putin said would be Russian ‘forever’
As Vladimir Putin celebrated his illegal land grab of four regions of Ukraine, Ukrainian forces were in the process of retaking more and more of that stolen territory back from Putin. That’s as support for Putin’s war in Ukraine continues to collapse inside Russia. MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart discusses with Gen. Barry McCaffrey and TIME Magazine Senior Correspondent Simon Shuster.Oct. 4, 2022.
