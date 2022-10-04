ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

MSNBC

New legal setback for Trump

A court agreed to speed up the Justice Department’s appeal in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents case. Meantime, Pres. Biden and Florida Gov. DeSantis put politics aside during a tour surveying Hurricane Ian’s damage. Plus, OPEC agrees to cut production, which could send gas and oil prices higher again.Oct. 6, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

'Incriminating evidence': Trump audio reveals "bad intent" on stolen classified documents

The Trump classified documents scandal taking a new turn. The National Archives revealing some records from Trump White House are still missing. In a newly released interview from 2021, Trump is confronted on taking documents and appears to change his story. Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal saying this new evidence is "incriminating" and something "prosecutors dream about" because it reveals "some sort of bad intent.”Oct. 3, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump lawyers deploy slow-down tactics but Trump's case doesn't improve

Andrew Weissmann, former FBI general counsel, talks with Alex Wagner about how Donald Trump's lawyers are doing the most they can with a losing case, the extraordinary lengths Judge Cannon is going to in order to help Trump, and the eventual off-ramp from this phase of the investigation of the seized Mar-a-Lago documents.Oct. 6, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump continues to skate as more Mar-a-Lago details emerge

Over the weekend, we learned the National Archives apparently has reason to believe that it still hasn’t recovered all of the documents former President Donald Trump had in his possession after he left the White House. “While there is no easy way to establish absolute accountability, we do know...
POTUS
MSNBC

Air charter company used to transport migrants has ties to DeSanits, Gaetz Florida official says

The person called “Perla,” who allegedly recruited migrants for the Martha’s Vineyard flight Ron DeSantis boasted about, has been reportedly identified by The New York Times. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried joins Joy Reid on this and more, saying that the air charter company used to transport these migrants has ties to Ron DeSanits and Matt Gaetz.Oct. 4, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

In Mar-a-Lago case, Trump reportedly told lawyer to mislead Archives

In the world surrounding Donald Trump, Alex Cannon is not a figure with an especially high profile, but it’s a safe bet the former president knows who he is. After all, Cannon started working for the Trump Organization in 2015, and worked for the Republican’s 2016 campaign. With...
POTUS
MSNBC

GOP senator won't condemn Trump's remarks about McConnell

When pressed about former President Trump's remarks about Sen. Mitch McConnell having a 'death wish' for supporting 'Democrat sponsored Bills,' and for remarks against McConnell's wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Republican Senator Rick Scott declined to condemn Trump. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 4, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Disaster
MSNBC

The misguided rationale behind Trump’s lawsuit against CNN

Donald Trump has an unfortunate habit of threatening to sue perceived foes, including major news organizations, and in many instances, the Republican doesn’t bother to follow through. As we recently discussed, the threats themselves appear to be little more than post-presidential chest-thumping. There are, however, occasional exceptions. Trump’s campaign...
POTUS
MSNBC

Ben Rhodes: OPEC's cut is a ‘giant glaring message’ that the Saudis ‘don’t share’ U.S. interests

Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Obama and former U.S. ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder join Andrea Mitchell after OPEC announced massive cuts to oil production to discuss how the move, sought by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will impact U.S. gas prices and foreign policy. “This is a giant glaring message from the Saudis that, no, we don't share your interests, our interest are right now in boosting these prices so that we get more revenues,” says Rhodes. “They chose to take the side of really Russia in this current moment, and it's going to have serious consequences not just for consumers, but for some of our foreign policies around the world.”Oct. 6, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Why Trump told the National Archives, ‘I want my documents back!’

In the nearly two months since the Mar-a-Lago search, Donald Trump has directed much of his fury at the FBI. As regular readers know, the former president has lashed out wildly at the bureau and its agents, calling them “corrupt,” accusing them of “atrocities,” and telling his followers that the federal law enforcement officials are “mobsters,” “vicious monsters” and “a real threat to democracy.”
POTUS
MSNBC

Maggie Haberman: Trump has shown politicians they can survive scandal

Political reporter for the New York Times and author of the new book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” Maggie Haberman discusses how former president Donald Trump has changed the political landscape and lowered the bar for scandalOct. 5, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump is constantly taking his worst lawyers' worst advice

Former President Donald Trump has retained who knows how many lawyers in a truly mind-boggling number of cases since he announced his run for president in 2015. And while he has at times begrudgingly accepted their counsel, Trump is keeping only the most pliable of those attorneys around to represent him.
POTUS
MSNBC

'Astonishing': Ukraine retakes land Putin said would be Russian ‘forever’

As Vladimir Putin celebrated his illegal land grab of four regions of Ukraine, Ukrainian forces were in the process of retaking more and more of that stolen territory back from Putin. That’s as support for Putin’s war in Ukraine continues to collapse inside Russia. MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart discusses with Gen. Barry McCaffrey and TIME Magazine Senior Correspondent Simon Shuster.Oct. 4, 2022.
POLITICS

