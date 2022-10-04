The Guardians know they sound cheesy. They know it's a cliche. They know it's something a lot of teams say at any random point. But while the youngest team in the league prepares for its first taste of postseason baseball together following a surprising 92-win season and an unlikely division title, the camaraderie and energy within the clubhouse is something on which they're leaning.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 16 MINUTES AGO