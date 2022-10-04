ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
Saints shake up practice squad with 5 transactions, sign former All-Pro Chris Harris

The New Orleans Saints announced a flurry of practice squad transactions Tuesday, including the addition of veteran defensive back Chris Harris. In addition to bringing Harris on board, the Saints also signed fullback Adam Prentice and defensive back Jordan Brown to the practice squad. In corresponding moves, they released defensive back Tre Swilling from the practice squad and waived defensive back DaMarcus Fields from the active roster.
Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
Teddy Bridgewater vs. Vikings Becoming Increasingly Likely

During Week 3, Tua Tagovailoa went down with an injury that, to many people, looked very much like a concussion. He hit his head on the turf, got up, stumbled around for a bit, and slowly made his way to the bench. Then, somehow someway, he came back into the game and started on Thursday night’s Week 4 matchup against the Bengals.
Eagles Release TE Dalton Keene From Practice Squad

Keene, 23, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft after the Patriots traded up to get him. He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including an $832,294 signing bonus but was cut loose earlier this month. In 2020, Keene appeared in...
Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves Including Re-Signing DT Justin Zimmer

Buffalo also signed CB Jordan Miller and released DT C.J. Brewer and DT Prince Emili to make room. DB Xavier Rhodes (Injured) Zimmer, 29, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State back in 2016. He lasted just a few months in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the season.
Bears Sign DL Jalyn Holmes To Practice Squad

LB Andre Anthony (Injured) Holmes, 26, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million deal that included a $731,396 signing bonus when Minnesota cut him loose in September of last year.
Steelers Make Four Practice Squad Moves

LB Hamilcar Rashed (injured) Berry, 31, signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Kentucky. He signed a one-year extension before the 2018 season worth $1.9 million before returning to the team on a two-year contract in 2020. The Steelers opted to release...
Cleveland Guardians' youthful playoff roster prepares for another round of firsts vs. Rays

The Guardians know they sound cheesy. They know it's a cliche. They know it's something a lot of teams say at any random point. But while the youngest team in the league prepares for its first taste of postseason baseball together following a surprising 92-win season and an unlikely division title, the camaraderie and energy within the clubhouse is something on which they're leaning.
CLEVELAND, OH

