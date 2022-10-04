Read full article on original website
Related
NewsChannel 36
Dialysis Treatment Center Could be in the Cards for Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) — A dialysis treatment center could be coming to Watkins Glen following a vote by the board of trustees on Tuesday, Oct. 4th. The board initiated the first step in changing the zoning law for a building located at 1 First Street so that residents with kidney issues won’t have to travel to Ithaca, Corning or Elmira.
All local races in the 2022 election
Between town councils, supervisors, clerks, and county legislative seats, there are more than 20 races to keep track of in Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler Counties.
Early voting times & locations in Steuben County
Election day 2022 is just weeks away. In New York, voters can head to the polls early at select locations to cast their ballots.
NewsChannel 36
History Week Celebrates Steuben County's Transportation Achievements
HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Lectures about Steuben County's impact on public transportation are taking place through Saturday in Hammondsport. It's all part of the area's local history awareness week at the Finger Lakes Boating Museum in Hammondsport. The event has drawn representatives from a couple dozen local historians and is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delay of Business for Some Broome Government Offices
8 a.m. UPDATE: Power is restored to the Broome County Government offices at the former Oakdale Mall. A power problem at the Oakdale Commons complex (formerly the Oakdale Mall) in Johnson City caused a minor a disruption in the work week for some Broome County Government offices. A news release...
NewsChannel 36
Guthrie expanding orthopedic services in the Elmira-Corning regional area
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Guthrie is expanding its services to include a new orthopedic office in the Southern Tier. According to WENY-TV's media partner The Star Gazette, the new service will provide orthopedic healthcare for patients in the Elmira-Corning area. All services will take place at the existing Guthrie Big Flats Specialties and Rehabilitation Services building, located at 3344 Chambers Road in Horseheads.
NewsChannel 36
The Wall That Heals Open for Visitors in Sayre
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- The Wall That Heals is ready for public viewing in Riverfront Park in Sayre from Wednesday until Sunday afternoon. Volunteers began erecting the replica at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and held a soft opening at 3 p.m. Robert Flick and Suzanne Jarrett, co-chairs for The Wall...
Repair Work Starts at Binghamton Railroad Bridge
Construction crews are busy with another railroad bridge project on a heavily-traveled Broome County street. Workers from the L.C. Whitford Company of Wellsville have started a rehabilitation job at a span that carries Norfolk Southern Railway tracks over Brandywine Avenue in Binghamton. Bridge support repairs underway on Brandywine Avenue on...
RELATED PEOPLE
1 year ago today: Eric Smith’s 11th and final parole hearing
One year ago today, convicted Steuben County child killer Eric Smith appeared for a parole hearing for the 11th and final time, setting in motion a months-long process of his release from prison.
Bath veteran given handicap-accessible home
A local wounded combat veteran got the chance to walk into his fully-accessible, mortgage-free home in Bath Tuesday morning.
Elmira man arrested as fugitive from justice out of Bradford County
An Elmira man arrested earlier this year as a fugitive from justice out of Bradford County has been arrested again on the same charge.
chronicle-express.com
Yates County Sportsmen’s Association forced to buy sign
The Sportsmen’s club has been located on State Route 54, just four miles south of Penn Yan since 1955. They have a long history with the people of Yates and surrounding counties, even with some folks who don’t live in New York but still choose to spend their summers in the Finger Lakes. In years past, they hosted turkey shoots and .22 silhouette events. Members of the Yates County Sheriff’s Office have done their firearm qualifications there in the past. The Penn Yan Police Department still does. All are welcome.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ithaca.com
Car Wash Project Becomes Contentious
The proposed redevelopment of the former Thai Cuisine location on South Meadow has hit a road block that led to a bumpy few moments at the September 27 meeting of the City’s Planning Board. The project is modest by Ithaca’s current standards. The two buildings at 501-07 South Meadow...
20 Places to Enjoy a Meal in Upstate New York’s Southern Tier
The Great Southern Tier of New York stretches from Central New York and the Pennsylvania border all the way to Jamestown. In this gallery we take a look at places to dine, drink and enjoy in a small portion of the Southern Tier (Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Steuben counties). These...
NewsChannel 36
New Mural in Elmira Unveiled; Celebrates Transformational Public Art
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Today, a ribbon cutting took place in Elmira for a mural celebrating the story of transformational public art. "Love" by Muralist Filomena Jack is a new mural at the Elmira Promenade on West Second Street. It is presented by the Community Arts of Elmira's "Infinite Canvas."
Two charged with Bradford County bank robbery
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County. Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September. Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elmira holiday parade looking for helpers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With the holidays around the corner, local organizations are looking to prepare for their festivities, parades, and community activities. Elmira Downtown Development announced that the annual Holiday Parade will be on Friday, November 25, 2022. EDD is looking for volunteers to make this year’s parade happen. The parade will start at […]
DEC finds, destroys 15 more pot plants on state lands
NEW HUDSON, N.Y. (WETM) – Just over a week after finding marijuana plants in a State forest in Allegany County, the DEC reported that over a dozen more plants were found on another State property. The DEC said that Forest Rangers took a report of cannabis cultivation in the Hanging Bog Wildlife Management Area in […]
Former Pat Mitchell’s Ice Cream Shop to Become Craft Brewery
Craft beer soon will be brewed at the site of what once was a Pat Mitchell's ice cream shop in Endicott. Crooked Mouth Brewing is setting up shop in a building at 231 Vestal Avenue, just west of the former Kmart Plaza. Although the building was used as an ice...
wellsvillesun.com
Wounded Warriors honor Canisteo Police Department officer and Veteran Brent Nadjadi with new home
Wounded veteran and Canisteo police officer receives new accessible home. There was a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a new fully accessible home for a wounded combat veteran who was born and raised in Bath. The mortgage-free home was offered Tuesday to Staff Sergeant Brent Nadjadi. Previously, Nadjadi had lived in a home that couldn’t accommodate his needs. The home became a reality thanks largely to the efforts and support of Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, North Atlantic States Regional Council Carpenters, United Brotherhood of Carpenters, and general contractor Welliver.
Comments / 2