Watkins Glen, NY

NewsChannel 36

Dialysis Treatment Center Could be in the Cards for Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) — A dialysis treatment center could be coming to Watkins Glen following a vote by the board of trustees on Tuesday, Oct. 4th. The board initiated the first step in changing the zoning law for a building located at 1 First Street so that residents with kidney issues won’t have to travel to Ithaca, Corning or Elmira.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
NewsChannel 36

History Week Celebrates Steuben County's Transportation Achievements

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Lectures about Steuben County's impact on public transportation are taking place through Saturday in Hammondsport. It's all part of the area's local history awareness week at the Finger Lakes Boating Museum in Hammondsport. The event has drawn representatives from a couple dozen local historians and is...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
City
Schuyler, NY
City
Watkins Glen, NY
Watkins Glen, NY
Government
NewsChannel 36

Guthrie expanding orthopedic services in the Elmira-Corning regional area

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Guthrie is expanding its services to include a new orthopedic office in the Southern Tier. According to WENY-TV's media partner The Star Gazette, the new service will provide orthopedic healthcare for patients in the Elmira-Corning area. All services will take place at the existing Guthrie Big Flats Specialties and Rehabilitation Services building, located at 3344 Chambers Road in Horseheads.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

The Wall That Heals Open for Visitors in Sayre

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- The Wall That Heals is ready for public viewing in Riverfront Park in Sayre from Wednesday until Sunday afternoon. Volunteers began erecting the replica at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and held a soft opening at 3 p.m. Robert Flick and Suzanne Jarrett, co-chairs for The Wall...
SAYRE, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Repair Work Starts at Binghamton Railroad Bridge

Construction crews are busy with another railroad bridge project on a heavily-traveled Broome County street. Workers from the L.C. Whitford Company of Wellsville have started a rehabilitation job at a span that carries Norfolk Southern Railway tracks over Brandywine Avenue in Binghamton. Bridge support repairs underway on Brandywine Avenue on...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Person
St. Mary
chronicle-express.com

Yates County Sportsmen’s Association forced to buy sign

The Sportsmen’s club has been located on State Route 54, just four miles south of Penn Yan since 1955. They have a long history with the people of Yates and surrounding counties, even with some folks who don’t live in New York but still choose to spend their summers in the Finger Lakes. In years past, they hosted turkey shoots and .22 silhouette events. Members of the Yates County Sheriff’s Office have done their firearm qualifications there in the past. The Penn Yan Police Department still does. All are welcome.
YATES COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Car Wash Project Becomes Contentious

The proposed redevelopment of the former Thai Cuisine location on South Meadow has hit a road block that led to a bumpy few moments at the September 27 meeting of the City’s Planning Board. The project is modest by Ithaca’s current standards. The two buildings at 501-07 South Meadow...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

New Mural in Elmira Unveiled; Celebrates Transformational Public Art

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Today, a ribbon cutting took place in Elmira for a mural celebrating the story of transformational public art. "Love" by Muralist Filomena Jack is a new mural at the Elmira Promenade on West Second Street. It is presented by the Community Arts of Elmira's "Infinite Canvas."
ELMIRA, NY
Newswatch 16

Two charged with Bradford County bank robbery

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County. Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September. Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira holiday parade looking for helpers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With the holidays around the corner, local organizations are looking to prepare for their festivities, parades, and community activities. Elmira Downtown Development announced that the annual Holiday Parade will be on Friday, November 25, 2022. EDD is looking for volunteers to make this year’s parade happen. The parade will start at […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

DEC finds, destroys 15 more pot plants on state lands

NEW HUDSON, N.Y. (WETM) – Just over a week after finding marijuana plants in a State forest in Allegany County, the DEC reported that over a dozen more plants were found on another State property. The DEC said that Forest Rangers took a report of cannabis cultivation in the Hanging Bog Wildlife Management Area in […]
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Wounded Warriors honor Canisteo Police Department officer and Veteran Brent Nadjadi with new home

Wounded veteran and Canisteo police officer receives new accessible home. There was a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a new fully accessible home for a wounded combat veteran who was born and raised in Bath. The mortgage-free home was offered Tuesday to Staff Sergeant Brent Nadjadi. Previously, Nadjadi had lived in a home that couldn’t accommodate his needs. The home became a reality thanks largely to the efforts and support of Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, North Atlantic States Regional Council Carpenters, United Brotherhood of Carpenters, and general contractor Welliver.
CANISTEO, NY

