lhindependent.com
Eclectic artists to gather for annual Sculpture Festival
Liberty Hill will host its annual Sculpture Festival on Oct. 22 commemorating the original event in 1976, featuring a wide variety of activities for those in attendance at Lions Foundation Park. Included in the festivities will be live demonstrations in a variety of mediums including stone, wood, metal, glass and...
lhindependent.com
Adult probation office opens in Liberty Hill
A growing need for adult probation services has prompted the Williamson County Community Supervision and Corrections Department to open a satellite office in Liberty Hill at 3803 Ranch Road 1869. “We requested that they consider allowing us to move out here so we could provide services in the best interest...
