Pets

Pets of the Week for Adoption

Goose, basset hound mixGoose is a goofy pup with a lot of character. He bounces around like a balloon with long ears and loves attention. He is learning to walk on a leash. He is good in the kennel and waits to go potty until outside. He has been good with dogs he has met so far but a meet and greet would be recommended before adopting to a home with other dogs. He does bark at the yard cat when he sees him. Goose has been dewormed, microchipped, tested for heartworm and is on preventive, neutered, and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine and rabies vaccine.
Pet of the Week: Milo

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
16 friendliest cat breeds that make perfect pets

Slide 1 of 18: Our guide to the friendliest cat breeds are full of marvellous moggies who love nothing more than meeting and greeting their human companions. While cats may not be a dog’s best friend, they’re far from the unfriendly and aloof pets they have the reputation for being. Many people wonder whether cats are playful and interested in the people around them and, yes, some like their independence, but cats can be just as friendly, loveable and affectionate as dogs. Whether it's curling up on your lap or rubbing up against your legs for cuddles or trying to get your attention for a bit of playtime by leaping, climbing and running around, cats show their affection for their owners in different ways. If you're considering adopting a kitten or a full-grown cat into your household, it's important to get the right match for you, your family and your lifestyle from the outset.
Don’t Forget October is ‘Adopt A Pet’ Month

This month think about adopting a new pet through the Quincy Humane Society or Northeast Missouri Humane Society. My family and I rescued a dog (Luna) from a shelter over a year ago and Max over three years ago and we just love them to pieces. Luna is crazy but fits into a family very well. We have always been an adopt-not-shop family and strongly encourage those of you looking for a four-legged friend to do the same, and the month of October is a great time to think about adopting a pet.
Babylist, Wag! Partner to Help Pet Parents With New Baby

With millions of couples getting a furbaby before having their first child, 60 percent of expecting parents say their biggest concern was how to give their pet enough attention once the baby arrives, according to Babylist. This week, Babylist announced its partnership with Wag!, an app for pet boarding, sitting,...
Dog Mom's Solution to Helping Puppy Sleep in the Crate Is Way Too Sweet

One of the first steps of training your puppy involves the dreadful crate. Some dogs have no problem sleeping in there, while others need time to get used to it. And on the rare occasion where it seems impossible for your puppy to get comfortable in the crate, try this trick from TikTok user @pamandpretzel.
Puppy Training: Raising a Social Pup Starts With These 4 Principles

It takes time and effort to raise a happy, social pup. These four puppy training principles will kickstart the process!. First, let’s separate the facts from the fiction when it comes to training. Myth vs. Reality. The Myth: Puppies are sweet little balls of furry fun who magically follow...
