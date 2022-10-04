Read full article on original website
msn.com
Man Brings Ice Cream to the Oldest Dog in the Animal Shelter and Pleads for Someone to Adopt Her
Every animal deserves a loving home. Even senior dogs like Share, a 13-year-old dog at an animal rescue who just needs love and a stable home. Enter TikTok creator @missiondriven, who wanted to raise awareness for Share's situation and hoped he can find her a fur-ever family. The TikToker started...
smithmountainlake.com
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Goose, basset hound mixGoose is a goofy pup with a lot of character. He bounces around like a balloon with long ears and loves attention. He is learning to walk on a leash. He is good in the kennel and waits to go potty until outside. He has been good with dogs he has met so far but a meet and greet would be recommended before adopting to a home with other dogs. He does bark at the yard cat when he sees him. Goose has been dewormed, microchipped, tested for heartworm and is on preventive, neutered, and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine and rabies vaccine.
Shelter’s reliance on rescues leaves dogs kenneled for months, even years
Beast, a 2 year-old pitbull and mastiff mix, spends most of his time confined to a small room with a concrete floor. The sand pit he uses to relieve himself is also where he sleeps, says Ariana Williams of A VIP Pet Resort in Las Vegas, where Beast is boarded.
pethelpful.com
Chihuahua's Adorable Way of Begging Mom for Chicken Is Winning Everyone Over
Dogs can be fairly predictable. When they want food, they're usually going to beg for it until their owners give in or they are shooed out of the room. One pup took her request for a taste of chicken a step further in this hilarious video. TikTok user @ericaroslyn recently...
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
dogsbestlife.com
Stubborn puppy training: 7 tips to teach your disobedient dog
Working with a stubborn puppy that doesn’t seem to want to listen to you can be frustrating. Sometimes it feels like a disobedient puppy is testing your patience. But with some work, you can train your dog to behave and prevent bad habits. So, try this helpful advice if...
msn.com
Chihuahua Adopts Rescued Baby Squirrel As Her Own and It's Nothing Short of Precious
Losing your mom is always a difficult experience, but it can be made a bit easier by getting love and support from those around you. Sometimes, that love and support can come from the places you least expect it, such as from a different species. One dog is helping a rescue baby squirrel through such an ordeal in this viral video.
msn.com
16 friendliest cat breeds that make perfect pets
Slide 1 of 18: Our guide to the friendliest cat breeds are full of marvellous moggies who love nothing more than meeting and greeting their human companions. While cats may not be a dog’s best friend, they’re far from the unfriendly and aloof pets they have the reputation for being. Many people wonder whether cats are playful and interested in the people around them and, yes, some like their independence, but cats can be just as friendly, loveable and affectionate as dogs. Whether it's curling up on your lap or rubbing up against your legs for cuddles or trying to get your attention for a bit of playtime by leaping, climbing and running around, cats show their affection for their owners in different ways. If you're considering adopting a kitten or a full-grown cat into your household, it's important to get the right match for you, your family and your lifestyle from the outset.
Don’t Forget October is ‘Adopt A Pet’ Month
This month think about adopting a new pet through the Quincy Humane Society or Northeast Missouri Humane Society. My family and I rescued a dog (Luna) from a shelter over a year ago and Max over three years ago and we just love them to pieces. Luna is crazy but fits into a family very well. We have always been an adopt-not-shop family and strongly encourage those of you looking for a four-legged friend to do the same, and the month of October is a great time to think about adopting a pet.
petbusiness
Babylist, Wag! Partner to Help Pet Parents With New Baby
With millions of couples getting a furbaby before having their first child, 60 percent of expecting parents say their biggest concern was how to give their pet enough attention once the baby arrives, according to Babylist. This week, Babylist announced its partnership with Wag!, an app for pet boarding, sitting,...
pethelpful.com
Dog Mom's Solution to Helping Puppy Sleep in the Crate Is Way Too Sweet
One of the first steps of training your puppy involves the dreadful crate. Some dogs have no problem sleeping in there, while others need time to get used to it. And on the rare occasion where it seems impossible for your puppy to get comfortable in the crate, try this trick from TikTok user @pamandpretzel.
pethelpful.com
Grandpa Helps Dog Get a Better Look at the Gerbils at 'PetSmart' in Adorable Video
When we bring in our dogs to the pet store, they're normally only focused on what treats are available and the endless selection of toys. They surprisingly don't even notice all the other animals, but if they did, we'd have to do exactly what this grandpa did for his granddoggo.
Puppy Training: Raising a Social Pup Starts With These 4 Principles
It takes time and effort to raise a happy, social pup. These four puppy training principles will kickstart the process!. First, let’s separate the facts from the fiction when it comes to training. Myth vs. Reality. The Myth: Puppies are sweet little balls of furry fun who magically follow...
