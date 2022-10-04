Read full article on original website
Eleven charged for 2021 blockade of Mount Juliet reproductive health clinic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Eleven people were charged Wednesday with violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act after blocking an entrance to a clinic in Mount Juliet in July. The eleven individuals were charged after a federal indictment was unsealed. According to court documents, Chester Gallagher, 73,...
What to know about October weather in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - October is finally here, and right on cue, we’ve had a nice little chill of air each morning for the past week or so. Another thing you may have noticed is that the leaves are changing colors and falling in many places. These are things you expect in October. Here’s a few things you might not realize about this month:
Mount Juliet first responders raise money for good cause in basketball tournament
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Mount Juliet Fire Department and the Mount Juliet Police Department will face off in a charity basketball tournament. The game will be held at the Mount Juliet High School Gym at 1875 Golden Bear Gateway at 7 p.m. For seats behind the basket, they are $10 for one person and $30 for a family of four or five. For seats behind the bench, tickets are $15 for one person and $45 for a family of four or five.
Tenn. Representative Ron Gant airlifted to Memphis after fatal crash in Hardeman Co.
HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Ron Gant was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Wednesday night after surviving a head-on collision with a driver in Hardeman County, according to the county sheriff. Sheriff John Doolen says that around 6 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18,...
Attorneys for former TN Rep. Robin Smith ask for sentencing delay due to Casada trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former State Rep. Robin Smith’s attorney submitted an unopposed motion Tuesday asking the court to delay her sentencing to 2024 so that she may testify in a different trial. According to criminal Information filed in U.S. District Court, Smith engaged in a fraudulent scheme with...
Gas prices fluctuate in Middle Tennessee
SYLVAN PARK, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices in the country continue to be all over the map. At some California gas stations, prices are hitting $6 per gallon whereas in Texas some places have dropped under $3. In Middle Tennessee, prices continue to fluctuate. Terry Hamm lives in West Nashville...
EXPLAINER: How will you be affected by Tenn. Amendment 1 vote?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans will have the opportunity to vote on a new amendment to the Tennessee Constitution that, if passed, would make it illegal for workplaces to require mandatory labor union membership for employees as a condition for employment. Since 1947, Tennessee has had a right-to-work law. States...
Alex Friedmann settles with state over ‘iron man’ cell lawsuit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Correction will have to pay nearly $50,000 in lawyer’s fees to settle a lawsuit filed by an infamous inmate. Alex Friedmann, known for being convicted of sneaking weapons into the Downtown Detention Center, sued TDOC after being housed in what’s called an “Iron Man” cell at Riverbend maximum security prison.
