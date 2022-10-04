MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Mount Juliet Fire Department and the Mount Juliet Police Department will face off in a charity basketball tournament. The game will be held at the Mount Juliet High School Gym at 1875 Golden Bear Gateway at 7 p.m. For seats behind the basket, they are $10 for one person and $30 for a family of four or five. For seats behind the bench, tickets are $15 for one person and $45 for a family of four or five.

