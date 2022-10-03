ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

klax-tv.com

Attorney General Jeff Landry Officially Launches Campaign for Louisiana Governor

LAFAYETTE, La. — Today, Attorney General Jeff Landry officially launched his campaign for Governor of Louisiana. “We deserve a government as good as our people, and we’re not getting it,” Landry explained. “During my life, I have walked in the very shoes of people who struggle more than they should in a state as blessed as this one. We must join together to build the Louisiana we want, our neighbors need, and our children deserve.”
listenupyall.com

“Landry for Governor 2023” announcement no big surprise for Louisiana politicos.

Baton Rouge – Attorney General Jeff Landry has officially launched his campaign to be Louisiana’s next Governor. He made the announcement Wednesday; giving him over a year for campaigning and fundraising. “LAPolitics.com” publisher Jeremy Alford says it comes as little surprise in political circles, as Landry has been (as Alford puts it) “walking for Governor” for some time…
Phoenix New Times

Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women

Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
calcasieu.info

$270 Million in Bridge Projects Announced by Louisiana Governor Edwards to be Funded through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

$270 Million in Bridge Projects Announced by Louisiana Governor Edwards to be Funded through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Louisiana. — The Louisiana Office of the Governor reported on October 5, 2022, that John Bel Edwards viewed a locally owned bridge in East Baton Rouge today with Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development inspectors (LADOTD). In January 2022, the bridge was deemed deficient, and a load restriction was posted. This bridge is one of over 500 off-system bridges eligible for funding under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, which was enacted earlier this year. Off-system bridges are those that are located on privately owned (city or parish) roads rather than state highways.
KATV

WATCH: KATV hosts gubernatorial debate; Sanders declines to participate

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two of the three candidates running for Arkansas governor joined Chris May Wednesday in a gubernatorial debate hosted by KATV. The Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor Dr. Chris Jones and the nominee for the Libertarian party of Arkansas Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. participated. The Arkansas...
L'Observateur

Treasurer Follows Attorney General’s Lead, Louisiana Divests from BlackRock

BATON ROUGE, LA – In January, Attorney General Jeff Landry called on Treasurer John Schroder to no longer invest with BlackRock Inc. after discovering the firm’s embrace of net-zero emissions policies regarding domestic energy production. Then in August, Attorney General Landry launched an investigation which showed that BlackRock may have violated its fiduciary duty of loyalty owed to their investor-clients in Louisiana – leading to Attorney General Landry issuing legal guidance to the Treasurer. So in response to the State divesting $794M from BlackRock, Attorney General Landry issued the following statement:
