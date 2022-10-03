LAFAYETTE, La. — Today, Attorney General Jeff Landry officially launched his campaign for Governor of Louisiana. “We deserve a government as good as our people, and we’re not getting it,” Landry explained. “During my life, I have walked in the very shoes of people who struggle more than they should in a state as blessed as this one. We must join together to build the Louisiana we want, our neighbors need, and our children deserve.”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO