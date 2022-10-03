Read full article on original website
Nebraska Republican Ben Sasse to resign his Senate seat to become University of Florida president, source tells CNN
Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a prominent voice in the Republican Party who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, plans to resign from the Senate by the end of the year to take a job as the president of the University of Florida, according to a source familiar with the deliberations.
Herschel Walker again denies abortion allegation while clarifying radio show comments
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for US Senate in Georgia, on Thursday continued to deny reporting by The Daily Beast that he paid for a woman's abortion in 2009 and sought to clarify comments he made about the report during a radio interview earlier in the day.
Cheney warns Arizona voters that the GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state are threats to democracy
TEMPE, Ariz. — Rep. Liz Cheney urged voters to reject Arizona’s Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state in next month's midterm election, casting them as existential threats to U.S. democracy. “If you care about democracy and you care about the survival of our republic, then you...
Herschel Walker allies want more 'Trumpian response' to abortion allegation
Republican allies want Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker to more forcefully deny an allegation that surfaced this week that he once paid for a woman's abortion.
Trump's multimillion-dollar defense attorney joins Florida firm with longstanding GOP ties
Former President Donald Trump's multimillion-dollar defense attorney has joined a Florida firm with ties to the former President, according to a person familiar with the arrangement and new court filings.
klax-tv.com
Attorney General Jeff Landry Officially Launches Campaign for Louisiana Governor
LAFAYETTE, La. — Today, Attorney General Jeff Landry officially launched his campaign for Governor of Louisiana. “We deserve a government as good as our people, and we’re not getting it,” Landry explained. “During my life, I have walked in the very shoes of people who struggle more than they should in a state as blessed as this one. We must join together to build the Louisiana we want, our neighbors need, and our children deserve.”
Fulton County prosecutor investigating Trump aims for indictments as soon as December
The Georgia prosecutor leading an investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election is aiming to quickly wrap up the grand jury's work after the midterm elections and could begin issuing indictments as early as December, sources familiar with the situation tell CNN.
KNOE TV8
ULM Political Science Professor reacts to Jeff Landry announcing run for governor
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Ways to make noodles healthy. 6 active cases of monkeypox in NELA, West Monroe man recovering. Updated: 15 hours ago. 6 active cases of monkeypox in NELA, West Monroe man...
listenupyall.com
“Landry for Governor 2023” announcement no big surprise for Louisiana politicos.
Baton Rouge – Attorney General Jeff Landry has officially launched his campaign to be Louisiana’s next Governor. He made the announcement Wednesday; giving him over a year for campaigning and fundraising. “LAPolitics.com” publisher Jeremy Alford says it comes as little surprise in political circles, as Landry has been (as Alford puts it) “walking for Governor” for some time…
Phoenix New Times
Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women
Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
KTBS
Former Louisiana elected officials tap their old campaign funds to buy sports tickets
Editor’s note: This story is the second in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. You can read the first installment here. In Louisiana, stepping down from public office doesn’t necessarily mean leaving behind all the perks of the job. In...
Newt Gingrich stepped in to defend Herschel Walker. It didn't go well.
In the wake of the bombshell report that Herschel Walker allegedly paid for a woman's abortion after the two conceived a child while they were dating in 2009 and his son's online condemnation of his father's behavior, Republicans rushed to defend the Georgia Senate nominee.
calcasieu.info
$270 Million in Bridge Projects Announced by Louisiana Governor Edwards to be Funded through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
$270 Million in Bridge Projects Announced by Louisiana Governor Edwards to be Funded through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Louisiana. — The Louisiana Office of the Governor reported on October 5, 2022, that John Bel Edwards viewed a locally owned bridge in East Baton Rouge today with Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development inspectors (LADOTD). In January 2022, the bridge was deemed deficient, and a load restriction was posted. This bridge is one of over 500 off-system bridges eligible for funding under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, which was enacted earlier this year. Off-system bridges are those that are located on privately owned (city or parish) roads rather than state highways.
KATV
WATCH: KATV hosts gubernatorial debate; Sanders declines to participate
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two of the three candidates running for Arkansas governor joined Chris May Wednesday in a gubernatorial debate hosted by KATV. The Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor Dr. Chris Jones and the nominee for the Libertarian party of Arkansas Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. participated. The Arkansas...
L'Observateur
Treasurer Follows Attorney General’s Lead, Louisiana Divests from BlackRock
BATON ROUGE, LA – In January, Attorney General Jeff Landry called on Treasurer John Schroder to no longer invest with BlackRock Inc. after discovering the firm’s embrace of net-zero emissions policies regarding domestic energy production. Then in August, Attorney General Landry launched an investigation which showed that BlackRock may have violated its fiduciary duty of loyalty owed to their investor-clients in Louisiana – leading to Attorney General Landry issuing legal guidance to the Treasurer. So in response to the State divesting $794M from BlackRock, Attorney General Landry issued the following statement:
Opinion: Why Hurricane Ian killed so many people
Cara Cuite and Rebecca Morss unpack why hurricane Ian was so deadly and discuss the importance of preparedness for future storms.
Federal court temporarily blocks parts of New York gun law
CNN — A federal court has temporarily blocked the enforcement of parts of a New York gun law that was enacted in the wake of a Supreme Court decision earlier this summer striking down certain protections. Among the provisions that New York state cannot enact is one that defines...
Western governors sign agreement to tackle climate crisis and transition to clean energy
A coalition of West Coast states and British Columbia have pledged to work together as a region to combat climate change and accelerate the transition to clean energy.
Sanibel residents return to an unrecognizable island a week after Hurricane Ian's devastation
Residents of Florida's Sanibel Island -- which remains cutoff from the mainland -- were allowed back for the first time Wednesday, with a warning that they could be shocked when they returned to their hard-hit community.
Oath Keepers leader was in touch with US Secret Service in late 2020, former Oath Keeper testifies
A former North Carolina leader of the Oath Keepers testified Thursday that he believed Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the organization, was in touch with a Secret Service agent in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election.
