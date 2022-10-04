ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Considered Quitting Filmmaking Because of Chadwick Boseman’s Death: ‘I’m Walking Away’

By J. Kim Murphy
 2 days ago
“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler has opened up about his grieving for the film’s star Chadwick Boseman , who died in Aug. 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , the filmmaker shared that Boseman’s death led him to reconsider continuing his work in the entertainment industry.

“I was at a point when I was like, ‘I’m walking away from this business,'” Coogler stated. “I didn’t know if I could make another movie period [or] another ‘Black Panther’ movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, ‘Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?'”

Coogler went on to explain that he spent the following weeks revisiting footage of himself with Boseman, who he saw as a major creative collaborator and champion of “Black Panther.” Returning to memories of his own relationship with the actor, the filmmaker began to rediscover his passion for the kingdom of Wakanda and its narrative possibilities.

“I was poring over a lot of conversations that we had, towards what I realized was the end of his life,” Coogler continued. “I decided that it made more sense to keep going.”

Coogler has returned to direct Marvel’s “ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ,” which follows characters played by returning cast members Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke, as they confront the death of Boseman’s King T’Challa.

In September, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained that it was “much too soon” to recast the role of T’Challa in the wake of Boseman’s death: “The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan poured that into the story.”

“Wakanda Forever” released its second trailer on Monday morning, revealing the film’s villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) taking to the skies and teasing the character that will take on the mantle of the Black Panther. The film hits theaters on Nov. 11.

Comments / 60

MTV GODRESCUEUS!!!
2d ago

Not questioning...but I look at Chadwick Boseman and I say all the positive things going on in his life why at that time. God needed his Angel back

Reply(1)
27
Stephen RA'EL
2d ago

why all BLK movies 🍿, are Written, and created by White ppl.... why we can't write our own story???? why our Oppressors 🤔 have to twrite, and tell our stories??? that's why in our movies 🍿, we are never fighting for freedom... like the white men in 300... we're always fighting to be with white people... not trying to get away from white people... it's time our ppl see a change, and started, fighting for Freedom, and Independence away from white people... it's Nothing wrong with having your own as a ppl.... like everyone else.... 🤔. we are more than Slaves, and Entertainers for white people!!!!

Reply(10)
19
Lisa Hazelwood
2d ago

Regardless of money, sometimes it's hard to continue when you lose a family member, or close friend. But he would be doing a disservice to Chad if he walked away. There are other ways in the movie that he can continue Chad's memory. and legacy. It would be a waste to quit. I believe Chad would be very disappointed. because as he was a artist. and knows the show must go on regardless!👍

Reply(1)
10
