Shooting at Steve's Deli, employee injured

Employee shot at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Township 01:38

"This is wild, I come to Steve's Deli all the time," said Keith Clemons, a regular customer at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Township.

Steve's Deli is located in the Bloomfield Plaza near the corner of Maple and Telegraph.

Bloomfield Township Police said 52-year-old Ernest Connors fired several rounds though the front glass of the deli on Sunday morning and injured a female employee inside.

According to police, the shooting victim was treated at a nearby hospital for a non-life threatening bullet wound and was released the same day.

"It's crazy what's going on in society these days" Clemons said.

Clemons said he eats lunch at Steve's Deli at least once a week.

"I drive 30 - 40 miles to come eat at Steve's… very good place good food… don't know what happened… but" Clemons added.

Right now police have not stated why Connors decided to shoot up his employer's business nor have they released a possible motive.

Police said Connors fled the scene after the shooting and was pulled over near the corner of Greenfield and Outer Drive on Detroit's westside.

There, police said, officers from Detroit Police and the Southfield Police Department surrounded Connor's white Chrysler 300, but before they were able to make contact, Connors took his own life with a single gunshot wound.

Cell phone video of the encounter was provided by Jay Brown, who was at a car wash close to the encounter.

Steve's Deli reopened on Monday morning. Stickers could be seen temporarily covering the bullet holes in the glass front window.

Clemons said he will remain a customer despite the recent shooting.

"You go places and you wouldn't think of Bloomfield Township, who would think of this but guess what it's just like anywhere else in America, you have to be protective of your surroundings," Clemons said.