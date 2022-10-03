Country musician Hardy and three others suffer 'significant injuries' after their tour bus crashes in Tennessee

A tour bus carrying country music singer and songwriter Hardy and three others was involved in a crash that left everyone on board injured.

All four people on the bus were treated for 'significant injuries' suffered in the crash as they headed home from a Saturday night show in Bristol, Tennessee, Hardy said on social media. He did not give details on the injuries.

The bus overturned on Interstate 40 West near Nashville early just after 2.30am on Sunday.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the 2009 Prevost Tour Bus veered off the roadway and overturned on its left side.

Hardy, whose real name is Michael Wilson Hardy, said he had been released from the hospital, but he was ordered by doctors to focus on recovering over the next few weeks.

The musician asked for prayers for the 59-year-old bus driver, who was still hospitalized.

Hardy was the 2022 Academy of Country Music Songwriter of the Year and has had chart-topping hits as a vocalist and songwriter including 'Sold Out' and the collaborative 'One Beer.'

A tour bus carrying country music singer and songwriter Hardy and three others was involved in a crash that injured everyone on board

The bus overturned on Interstate 40 West near Nashville early just after 2:30am on Sunday

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the 2009 Prevost Tour Bus veered off the roadway and overturned on its left side.

The accident happened after Hardy performed at the Country Thunder Festival at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, which caused 'significant injuries' for the singer and his team

'Following last night's show, our tour bus was in an accident on our way home from Bristol,' Hardy's statement began.

'There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however we were all treated for significant injuries,' he added, though he did not specify anything else about any of the injuries.

'Our friend, and bus driver needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him as he is being treated and we're all pulling and praying for him,' he said.

Hardy posts Instagram stories after the crash

'Following last night's show, our tour bus was in an accident on our way home from Bristol,' Hardy's statement began

The singer confirmed he's been, 'released from the hospital, but ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks which may cost us at a couple of shows.'

The next stop on his current tour is at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas as part of Morgan Wallen: The Dangerous Tour on Saturday, October 8.

He added, 'My team and I will keep the fans updated on that as I rest in the coming days.'

The singer confirmed he's been, 'released from the hospital, but ordered ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks which may cost us at a couple of shows'

'Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow,' he added.

'God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service,' Hardy concluded.

After the October 8 show, the singer has a nearly two-month break before getting back on the road in December.

Road family: 'Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow,' he added

Hardy has had hit country singles such as Rednecker and One Beer.

He is scheduled to perform on the Wall to Wall Tour in a number of cities starting December 1 in Athens, Georgia, and ending December 17 in Greenville, South Carolina.

He will also perform at Lakes Jam in Brainerd, Minnesota on June 23, 2023 and Country Stampede in Topeka, Kansas, on July 13, 2023.

He'll perform on the Wall to Wall Tour in a number of cities starting December 1 in Athens, GA and ending December 17 in Greenville, SC