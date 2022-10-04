ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manheim, PA

WGAL

Manheim Farm Show parade kicked off in Lancaster County on Wednesday

MANHEIM, Pa. — On Wednesday, people of all ages came out for the Manheim Farm Show parade. The event held each year during farm show week featured hundreds of floats, performers and animals. The parade could have been inspiration for a Hallmark movie with a small town, kids laughing...
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

Downed utilities closed roads by Harrisburg Farm Show Complex

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Downed utilities shut down all lanes of US 22 near the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. for hours on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to PennDOT, there was a downed utility on US 22 eastbound between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road, and Cameron Street. All lanes are closed.
HARRISBURG, PA
Manheim, PA
Manheim, PA
FOX 43

'Fall Brawl' boxing fundraiser in Lebanon Co. kicks off on Oct. 29

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A boxing fundraiser in Lebanon County is set to kick off on Oct. 29 in Lebanon County, hosted by Central Pa.'s very own 5 Stones Fight Club. The club is a mixed martial arts sports ministry which specializes in boxing, Jui Jitsu, and kickboxing. Its goal is to "build relationships and share the Gospel of Jesus Christ," according to Shane Manney, president and CEO.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Melissa Frost

Saturday BBQ at Kissel Hill Farm: A Truly Authentic Experience (+ award-winning foods)

If you find yourself without plans on a Saturday morning, Kissel Hill Fruit Farm Orchard & Market has some of the best BBQ chicken I've ever tasted. According to their website, part of what makes their BBQ so great is the secret recipe of the sauce they make. Somewhat sweet, but also with a kick to it. Ending for the season at the end of October, there are only a few weekends left of the year to explore this authentic meal, created by locals, at a fruit farm.
LITITZ, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Public invited to 'grand rebirth' of Reading Country Club

EXETER TWP., Pa. — With its future in doubt for the past few years, the Reading Country Club is about to be reborn. Catering by DoubleTree Reading, the firm contracted by Exeter Township to cater events at the venue, announced Wednesday its plans for the first of what it said will be many public happenings on the club's grounds.
READING, PA
abc27.com

York County SPCA hosting October small animal adoption event

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is hosting an adoption event for its smaller animals. Adoption fees will be 50% off during the month of October for cats and other small animals like rabbits and guinea pigs. A...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Resurfacing project in York makes it a bumpy ride for drivers

YORK, Pa. — Drivers in downtown York have probably noticed it's been a rough ride through the city. George Street between King and North streets is a bad stretch. It's the result of a resurfacing project that's temporarily on hold because of the rain. The road surface has been...
YORK, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon’s once plentiful neighborhood bars

During the mid-1900s, it seemed there was a neighborhood bar on nearly every corner in Lebanon. Neighborhood bars have been known by many names over the years, including alehouse, beer joint, café, cantina, cocktail lounge, grogshop, inn, lounge, pub, roadhouse, saloon, tavern, tap house, and watering hole. Neighborhood bars...
FOX 43

Annual Adams County Apple Harvest Festival closed Sunday

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The National Apple Harvest Festival announced its closure for Sunday, Oct. 2, citing parking conditions as the reason behind the decision. Despite the damp weekend forecast, on Friday organizers told FOX43 the festival would go on. But the remnants of Ian were too much and the...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County Coroner's office identifies human remains

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's office has identified remains found by two kayakers last week. The coroner says the remains of 61-year-old Stephen Salazar, of Harrisburg, were found on Weise Island in Conestoga Township, Lancaster County. Salazar had been reported missing since last December, after being...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
