Manheim Farm Show parade kicked off in Lancaster County on Wednesday
MANHEIM, Pa. — On Wednesday, people of all ages came out for the Manheim Farm Show parade. The event held each year during farm show week featured hundreds of floats, performers and animals. The parade could have been inspiration for a Hallmark movie with a small town, kids laughing...
Lancaster Museum unveils 'Name Our Skeleton' contest as part of fundraising effort
LANCASTER, Pa. — Just in time for Halloween, a Lancaster County museum is holding a "Name Our Skeleton" contest. The contest is part of a fundraising effort for the Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum, which was formerly on Lime Street in the city, but is in the process of moving to a new location at Burle Business Park, 1004 New Holland Ave.
Looking for more fall beer? Visit Hershey & Harrisburg announces 'Harvest and Hops'
Visit Hershey and Harrisburg (VHH) announced on Thursday the launch of "Harvest & Hops," a seasonal mobile app promotion. The promotion is run by Brew Barons Beer Trail, a year-round interactive mobile experience designed to draw visitors to the more than 30 participating craft breweries and tasting locations in the Hershey-Harrisburg Region.
Downed utilities closed roads by Harrisburg Farm Show Complex
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Downed utilities shut down all lanes of US 22 near the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. for hours on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to PennDOT, there was a downed utility on US 22 eastbound between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road, and Cameron Street. All lanes are closed.
'Fall Brawl' boxing fundraiser in Lebanon Co. kicks off on Oct. 29
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A boxing fundraiser in Lebanon County is set to kick off on Oct. 29 in Lebanon County, hosted by Central Pa.'s very own 5 Stones Fight Club. The club is a mixed martial arts sports ministry which specializes in boxing, Jui Jitsu, and kickboxing. Its goal is to "build relationships and share the Gospel of Jesus Christ," according to Shane Manney, president and CEO.
Ex-host of reality show 'The Appraisers' killed by falling tree branch at Berks County golf course
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
Saturday BBQ at Kissel Hill Farm: A Truly Authentic Experience (+ award-winning foods)
If you find yourself without plans on a Saturday morning, Kissel Hill Fruit Farm Orchard & Market has some of the best BBQ chicken I've ever tasted. According to their website, part of what makes their BBQ so great is the secret recipe of the sauce they make. Somewhat sweet, but also with a kick to it. Ending for the season at the end of October, there are only a few weekends left of the year to explore this authentic meal, created by locals, at a fruit farm.
Central Pa. winery finds new life, ideas as a third generation rises to the challenge
Jonas Nissley said he spent plenty of time as a child working at his family winery in Bainbridge, Lancaster County, but it wasn’t with the dream that someday he’d be running the place. “Growing up here, I definitely was active, although when you’re a kid you’re not always...
Crash Closes Multiple Roadways Outside Of The Farm Show Complex (DEVELOPING)
A closed has closed all the lanes outside of the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, according to PennDOT. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of US 22 between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road, and Cameron Street around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. It's unclear if anyone was...
‘Architectural marvel’ with 30-mile views of the Harrisburg region for $5.5 million: Cool Spaces
Behold the most expensive, and perhaps the most impressive, home ever featured for Cool Spaces. The only other home that comes close was located out of state, and that was actor Joe Pesci’s Jersey shore mansion which was listed at $6.5 million.
Public invited to 'grand rebirth' of Reading Country Club
EXETER TWP., Pa. — With its future in doubt for the past few years, the Reading Country Club is about to be reborn. Catering by DoubleTree Reading, the firm contracted by Exeter Township to cater events at the venue, announced Wednesday its plans for the first of what it said will be many public happenings on the club's grounds.
Classic and unique cars roll into Hershey for the annual AACA National Fall Meet
HERSHEY, Pa. — Drivers didn't mind a little rain on the hood of their classic and unique cars at the annual Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) National Fall Meet in Hershey on Wednesday. For the first week of every October, car enthusiasts from all over the world are...
The Liberty Road Task Force announced a new grocery store is coming to the area
A new organization called, the Liberty Road Task Force, is working to redevelop the area by adding more grocery stores and business to the area.
York County SPCA hosting October small animal adoption event
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is hosting an adoption event for its smaller animals. Adoption fees will be 50% off during the month of October for cats and other small animals like rabbits and guinea pigs. A...
Resurfacing project in York makes it a bumpy ride for drivers
YORK, Pa. — Drivers in downtown York have probably noticed it's been a rough ride through the city. George Street between King and North streets is a bad stretch. It's the result of a resurfacing project that's temporarily on hold because of the rain. The road surface has been...
Police: Scammer posing as Med-Ed worker tried to bluff his way into home in Southern York County
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — Southern York County Regional Police are investigating a suspected attempted home invasion that occurred in Stewartstown Wednesday afternoon. Police say the suspect posed as a Met-Ed technician in an attempt to access a resident's home. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m., according to police. The suspect...
Lebanon’s once plentiful neighborhood bars
During the mid-1900s, it seemed there was a neighborhood bar on nearly every corner in Lebanon. Neighborhood bars have been known by many names over the years, including alehouse, beer joint, café, cantina, cocktail lounge, grogshop, inn, lounge, pub, roadhouse, saloon, tavern, tap house, and watering hole. Neighborhood bars...
Police are searching for a missing Lancaster County teen
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing teen. Felicity Heiser, 17, was last seen at her East Hempfield Township home Sunday night. Her family has not heard from her since she did not report to school on Monday, police said. Heiser is described...
Annual Adams County Apple Harvest Festival closed Sunday
BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The National Apple Harvest Festival announced its closure for Sunday, Oct. 2, citing parking conditions as the reason behind the decision. Despite the damp weekend forecast, on Friday organizers told FOX43 the festival would go on. But the remnants of Ian were too much and the...
Lancaster County Coroner's office identifies human remains
CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's office has identified remains found by two kayakers last week. The coroner says the remains of 61-year-old Stephen Salazar, of Harrisburg, were found on Weise Island in Conestoga Township, Lancaster County. Salazar had been reported missing since last December, after being...
