If you find yourself without plans on a Saturday morning, Kissel Hill Fruit Farm Orchard & Market has some of the best BBQ chicken I've ever tasted. According to their website, part of what makes their BBQ so great is the secret recipe of the sauce they make. Somewhat sweet, but also with a kick to it. Ending for the season at the end of October, there are only a few weekends left of the year to explore this authentic meal, created by locals, at a fruit farm.

LITITZ, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO