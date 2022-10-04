Read full article on original website
WITN
Eastern Carolina fire departments gather supplies to help victims of Ian
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Efforts continue to provide relief for the victims of last week’s storm. The Morehead City Fire Department, along with several other fire departments in Carteret County and Carteret Community College, is gathering supplies to ship down to Florida. Officials say the recovery effort is...
Carteret County fire departments collecting donations for Hurricane Ian victims
MOREHEAD CITY (WNCT) – Several fire departments in Carteret County are accepting donations for the victims of Hurricane Ian. Morehead City Fire and EMS Station 2, Atlantic Beach Fire Department and Down East Fire Department Station 2 are just a few of the stations collecting items. Morehead City Fire Chief Courtney Wade said first responders […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Multiple generations join for family reunion at the History Museum of Carteret County
— Multiple generations of family members related to Ellen Cavanaugh, a native of Morehead City, celebrated a unique reunion Sept. 30 at the History Museum of Carteret County. “The ideology to have this came from my research findings of the maternal side of my family,” she stated in an email....
Town of Morehead City announces new deputy fire chief
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Morehead City has announced its next deputy fire chief. City Manager Christopher S. Turner and Fire Chief Jon C. Wade announced the selection of Kane R. Johnson to fulfill the vacant role of deputy chief within the Morehead City Fire Department. Johnson replaces Wade in the role […]
publicradioeast.org
Work begins on 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern
Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway. A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. Where...
Craven County highway to be resurfaced
NEW BERN, N.C. – Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway. A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. The work […]
WITN
Eastern Carolina organizations help rebuild areas devastated by Ian
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Efforts to rebuild from Ian are underway and help is coming from places right here in Eastern Carolina. First Baptist Church and Baptist on Mission Disaster Relief North Carolina have partnered with the American Red Cross to provide a food kitchen in Cape Coral, Florida for people impacted by Ian.
WITN
Overnight closures planned for Atlantic Beach Bridge
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Maintenance along an Eastern Carolina bridge will cause some lane closures Wednesday night into Thursday Morning. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (DOT) announced drivers will face intermittent closures on the Atlantic Beach Bridge due to maintenance. A DOT contractor has been doing preservation work...
WITN
Crews to work on drainage improvements on U.S. 258
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A section of U.S. 258 will be closed for two days as crews work on drainage improvements. The highway will be closed in both directions near the Lenoir-Jones County Line. The closure begins at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and ends late Wednesday night. Drivers should be...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
WITN
Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw in hospital
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham says former Mayor Dana Outlaw is in the hospital. Odham says Outlaw was hospitalized on Friday after “experiencing a medical emergency.”. The mayor adds that although Outlaw is improving, he is still hospitalized. Outlaw served as Ward 6 Alderman...
WITN
Law enforcement and community members gather for Havelock National Night Out
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Police officers, family, food, and fun were the main sights Tuesday night during the 38th annual Havelock National Night Out. The event is centered around connecting the community with law enforcement in order to create a healthy relationship. “Police officers, bomb technicians, EMC, regardless of what that...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 3, 4 & 5
Lydia "Kris" Freshour (Winfree), 63, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2022, at home. Kris is survived by her daughter, Alexandra Freshour; three sisters, Elizabeth Winfree, Nedra Sparks, and Diane Winfree; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Van and Peggy Winfree; and one sister, Mary Menlfelt Spinola.
wcti12.com
Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?
EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
Onslow County Schools set to have at least one SRO at every school in the district
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A school system in Eastern North Carolina is one step closer to having a school resource officer at every school in its district. On Monday, the Onslow County Board of Commissioners gave approval to an amendment that will ultimately add eight new SROs to the county’s public school system. Onslow […]
68th Swansboro Mullet Festival happening this weekend
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening this weekend is the 68th annual Mullet Festival in Swansboro! Let’s Go Out festivals and other events The festival kicks off Saturday with a street parade in downtown Swansboro at 9 am. Festival goers can taste fried mullet served all around the festival, participate in a mullet toss, attend a […]
publicradioeast.org
Scam spoofing city hall phone number to threaten customers related to their electric bill
Officials in one eastern North Carolina community say a scam related to utility billing is targeting the people who live there. City leaders in Jacksonville say the phone scammer is spoofing the city hall number to contact people regarding their electric bill. They note that the city does offer water, sewer and garbage service to people who live there, but not electric service.
WITN
Updated COVID-19 map shows 7 of 12 state counties at high-risk are in ENC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new map from the CDC shows that seven out of the 12 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system in North Carolina are in the East. The seven counties in Eastern Carolina are Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Edgecombe,...
WITN
Onslow County woman accused of injuring her 7-month-old baby
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mother is facing serious child abuse charges after her 7-month-old baby was injured last month. Onslow County deputies have charged Sara Molidor with two counts of felony child abuse with serious bodily injury, felony negligent child abuse, misdemeanor assault on a child under 12, and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Jacksonville police warning customers about utility bill scam
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are warning residents about a phone scam involving utility billing. Officials said the phone scammer is using the Jacksonville city hall number to contact citizens about their electric bill. Police said in a media release the City of Jacksonville does not offer electrical services to citizens. The city offers […]
