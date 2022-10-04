ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town of Morehead City announces new deputy fire chief

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Morehead City has announced its next deputy fire chief. City Manager Christopher S. Turner and Fire Chief Jon C. Wade announced the selection of Kane R. Johnson to fulfill the vacant role of deputy chief within the Morehead City Fire Department. Johnson replaces Wade in the role […]
publicradioeast.org

Work begins on 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern

Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway. A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. Where...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Craven County highway to be resurfaced

NEW BERN, N.C. – Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway. A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. The work […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina organizations help rebuild areas devastated by Ian

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Efforts to rebuild from Ian are underway and help is coming from places right here in Eastern Carolina. First Baptist Church and Baptist on Mission Disaster Relief North Carolina have partnered with the American Red Cross to provide a food kitchen in Cape Coral, Florida for people impacted by Ian.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WITN

Overnight closures planned for Atlantic Beach Bridge

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Maintenance along an Eastern Carolina bridge will cause some lane closures Wednesday night into Thursday Morning. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (DOT) announced drivers will face intermittent closures on the Atlantic Beach Bridge due to maintenance. A DOT contractor has been doing preservation work...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WITN

Crews to work on drainage improvements on U.S. 258

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A section of U.S. 258 will be closed for two days as crews work on drainage improvements. The highway will be closed in both directions near the Lenoir-Jones County Line. The closure begins at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and ends late Wednesday night. Drivers should be...
JONES COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
WITN

Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw in hospital

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham says former Mayor Dana Outlaw is in the hospital. Odham says Outlaw was hospitalized on Friday after “experiencing a medical emergency.”. The mayor adds that although Outlaw is improving, he is still hospitalized. Outlaw served as Ward 6 Alderman...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Law enforcement and community members gather for Havelock National Night Out

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Police officers, family, food, and fun were the main sights Tuesday night during the 38th annual Havelock National Night Out. The event is centered around connecting the community with law enforcement in order to create a healthy relationship. “Police officers, bomb technicians, EMC, regardless of what that...
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 3, 4 & 5

Lydia "Kris" Freshour (Winfree), 63, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2022, at home. Kris is survived by her daughter, Alexandra Freshour; three sisters, Elizabeth Winfree, Nedra Sparks, and Diane Winfree; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Van and Peggy Winfree; and one sister, Mary Menlfelt Spinola.
NEWPORT, NC
wcti12.com

Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?

EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WNCT

68th Swansboro Mullet Festival happening this weekend

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening this weekend is the 68th annual Mullet Festival in Swansboro! Let’s Go Out festivals and other events The festival kicks off Saturday with a street parade in downtown Swansboro at 9 am. Festival goers can taste fried mullet served all around the festival, participate in a mullet toss, attend a […]
SWANSBORO, NC
publicradioeast.org

Scam spoofing city hall phone number to threaten customers related to their electric bill

Officials in one eastern North Carolina community say a scam related to utility billing is targeting the people who live there. City leaders in Jacksonville say the phone scammer is spoofing the city hall number to contact people regarding their electric bill. They note that the city does offer water, sewer and garbage service to people who live there, but not electric service.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Onslow County woman accused of injuring her 7-month-old baby

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mother is facing serious child abuse charges after her 7-month-old baby was injured last month. Onslow County deputies have charged Sara Molidor with two counts of felony child abuse with serious bodily injury, felony negligent child abuse, misdemeanor assault on a child under 12, and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville police warning customers about utility bill scam

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are warning residents about a phone scam involving utility billing. Officials said the phone scammer is using the Jacksonville city hall number to contact citizens about their electric bill. Police said in a media release the City of Jacksonville does not offer electrical services to citizens. The city offers […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC

