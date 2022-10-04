Read full article on original website
WISN
Packers prepare for their first trip to London
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is relying on his NFL overseas experience as his team prepares to play the first international game in franchise history. After edging the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, the Packers (3-1) began getting ready to play...
Aaron Rodgers answers whether Packers’ young WRs may influence his retirement
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is very picky about which wide receivers he prefers to throw to. However, he is forging a connection with at least one rookie that may bring great news for the organization even beyond this season. On Wednesday, Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of...
Former NFL QB: Packers Offense Will Be Better Than It Was With Adams
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky loves the direction of the Green Bay Packers’ offense. Some numbers support his contention.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
Report: Here's Why Wisconsin Fired Coach Paul Chryst
Paul Chryst is a free agent in the coaching world. Wisconsin fired him recently. Aside from the obvious reasoning for Wisconsin's decision (the Badgers are 2-3 to start the season), we now have more clarity on the situation. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says a big ...
profootballnetwork.com
Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
Eagles Offense Offers Glimpse Into What the Cardinals Should Have
The Arizona Cardinals head east to give Zach Ertz a reunion in the city where he won a Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL’s only undefeated team...
Aaron Rodgers puts extra pressure on Packers with hint about future in Green Bay
Once again, Aaron Rodgers is mulling over his future with the Green Bay Packers, this time dropping hints about the development of the wide receivers. Here he goes again. It’s always something with Aaron Rodgers, and this time, it’s about the development of the wide receivers. The Packers...
Bailey Zappe Shares What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After Game
The Patriots rookie made his NFL debut Sunday at Lambeau Field.
NFL・
New York Giants QB Daniel Jones making progress, hopeful for Week 5 vs. Green Bay Packers
The New York Giants returned to the practice field on Wednesday, and surprisingly quarterback Daniel Jones was on the practice
NFL・
profootballnetwork.com
Thursday Night Football Broncos vs. Colts Prop Bets: Weighing Wagers on Michael Pittman Jr., Nyheim Hines, Melvin Gordon III, and Russell Wilson
Week 4 is in the books, and now things are getting all too real. It’s time for Thursday Night Football, and if you’re making Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts prop bets for Week 5, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated as well as fall short of expectations.
Packers.com
Packers sign LB Eric Wilson
The Green Bay Packers signed LB Eric Wilson off of the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. The transaction was announced Tuesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Wilson (6-1, 230), a sixth-year player out of the University of Cincinnati, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. He spent this past offseason with the New Orleans Saints before being waived after training camp and was on the Saints' practice squad for the first four weeks of the season. In five seasons with the Vikings (2017-20), Philadelphia Eagles (2021) and Houston Texans (2021), Wilson appeared in 78 regular-season games with 27 starts and recorded 254 tackles (136 solo), eight sacks, four interceptions, nine passes defensed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. On special teams, he posted 26 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a blocked punt and a blocked extra point. He has also appeared in four postseason games with two starts, recording 13 tackles (nine solo), a QB hit and a special teams tackle. He will wear No. 45 for the Packers.
Packers Sticking With ‘Alpha’ Jenkins at Right Tackle
The Green Bay Packers want their best five linemen on the field. Elgton Jenkins is the best right tackle, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said.
Packers.com
What You Might've Missed: The power of subtle influence
GREEN BAY – When the Packers' offense is at its best, the pre-snap motions and post-snap play fakes are influencing defenders just enough to open up holes and windows for positive if not explosive gains. A boatload of that was on display against the Patriots, as in some instances,...
