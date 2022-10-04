ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WISN

Packers prepare for their first trip to London

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is relying on his NFL overseas experience as his team prepares to play the first international game in franchise history. After edging the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, the Packers (3-1) began getting ready to play...
Athlon Sports

Report: Here's Why Wisconsin Fired Coach Paul Chryst

Paul Chryst is a free agent in the coaching world. Wisconsin fired him recently.  Aside from the obvious reasoning for Wisconsin's decision (the Badgers are 2-3 to start the season), we now have more clarity on the situation.  Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says a big ...
profootballnetwork.com

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick'ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III

Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
Dan Orlovsky
profootballnetwork.com

Thursday Night Football Broncos vs. Colts Prop Bets: Weighing Wagers on Michael Pittman Jr., Nyheim Hines, Melvin Gordon III, and Russell Wilson

Week 4 is in the books, and now things are getting all too real. It’s time for Thursday Night Football, and if you’re making Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts prop bets for Week 5, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated as well as fall short of expectations.
Packers.com

Packers sign LB Eric Wilson

The Green Bay Packers signed LB Eric Wilson off of the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. The transaction was announced Tuesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Wilson (6-1, 230), a sixth-year player out of the University of Cincinnati, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. He spent this past offseason with the New Orleans Saints before being waived after training camp and was on the Saints' practice squad for the first four weeks of the season. In five seasons with the Vikings (2017-20), Philadelphia Eagles (2021) and Houston Texans (2021), Wilson appeared in 78 regular-season games with 27 starts and recorded 254 tackles (136 solo), eight sacks, four interceptions, nine passes defensed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. On special teams, he posted 26 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a blocked punt and a blocked extra point. He has also appeared in four postseason games with two starts, recording 13 tackles (nine solo), a QB hit and a special teams tackle. He will wear No. 45 for the Packers.
Packers.com

What You Might've Missed: The power of subtle influence

GREEN BAY – When the Packers' offense is at its best, the pre-snap motions and post-snap play fakes are influencing defenders just enough to open up holes and windows for positive if not explosive gains. A boatload of that was on display against the Patriots, as in some instances,...
GREEN BAY, WI

