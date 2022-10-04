Read full article on original website
Former Harvest Queen Linda DeJong dies at age 80
Linda Kay DeJong, age 80, died Wednesday, Oct. 5. Growing up in Martin on her parents’ farm, Linda had a fondness for horses. She owned, cared for, and enjoyed horseback riding even as late in life as March 2022. During her late teens and early twenties, she participated in...
Burial for Delia Church will be in Maplewood Cemetery
Delia Evelyn (DeHoog) Church, described as a woman with integrity, died Monday, Oct. 3. She was 87. Born June 10, 1935, her legacy of family and friends is vast. Her seven children called her blessed and her grandchildren and great grandchildren will share stories for a long time. A memorial...
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) Dawn Losinger of Leighton Township played a major role in the apprehension of two burglars after a high-speed chase and using a cell phone to call 911. Hopkins High School sophomore Jennifer DeVrou, a clarinetist, will...
‘Monster Mash’ planned for downtown Wayland Oct. 29
“He did the Monster Mash… It was a graveyard smash… It caught on in a flash…” — Bobby “Boris” Pickett, 1962. Billed as something to do in town over the Halloween holiday weekend, the city of Wayland will have a “Monster Mash” celebration downtown on Saturday evening, Oct. 29.
‘Tis the changing of the colors early this season?
Susan Wisniewski-Bush posted this photograph today on Facebook near the United Bank on West Superior Street in Wayland. She noticed the changing of the color of a prominent tree in front of the bank. It is the season of changes, but is it coming early.
Hopkins runners actually had fantastic day at Otsego
Hopkins cross-country coach Brooke Brenner-Romph has a very different take on her teams’ performances in last Saturday’s Otsego Invitational. I reported it was a bad day for the Vikings, but she relayed the following:. “Our top three girls all ran their fastest times of the season. Kambria Moored...
Imagination Library gets $100,000 contribution
The Allegan County Superintendents’ Association (ACSA) presented a $100,000 check to the United Way of Ottawa and Allegan Counties to help fund Imagination Library. The presentation took place Wednesday, Oct. 5, during the ACSA’s monthly meeting at the Allegan Area ESA Education Service Center. Imagination Library provides books...
Culvert work to close 10th Street near Martin 2 weeks
The Allegan County Road Commission has announced that 10th Street from 112th Avenue to 116th Avenue will be closing for about weeks starting Monday, Oct. 10, to replace a few culverts under the road. Work will start at the intersection of 10th Street and 114th Avenue and then continue to...
