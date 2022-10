LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a season of gaudy numbers, two sets stand out for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They finished with their 111th victory to become the National League’s winningest team in more than a century, and Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner each totaled 100 RBIs. “This team’s in elite company for the regular season,” manager Dave Roberts said after a 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. “But we still know the most important part of the season is yet to come.” At 111-51, the Dodgers ended the regular season 60 games over .500.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO