MILAN -- Inter Milan fans bracing for the worst were pleasantly surprised when their side managed to eke out a 1-0 win over Barcelona at San Siro on Tuesday to put them in contention for a UEFA Champions League knockout stage spot. At the midway point of the group stage with three matches remaining and six points in the bag, the Nerazzurri will need to focus on the rest of the European campaign as a result of their poor start to start the Serie A season. With only 12 points after eight games and 13 goals conceded, Inter are currently ninth in the Italian league table, eight points behind leaders Napoli and Atalanta.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO