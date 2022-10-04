ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FOX Sports

What should USMNT's expectations be for the 2022 FIFA World Cup? | SOTU

Alexi Lalas talked about his expectations for the USMNT World Cup team. Alexi said Gregg Berhalter is going to be good for the young group he's working with. He also discussed Berhalter's future as the coach for the USMNT and the challenges they will have to face in Qatar.
Daily Mail

Ukraine 'are set to join forces with Spain and Portugal by submitting a triple-joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup - with war-torn country staging one of the tournament groups'... as they rival Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay's four-way proposal

Ukraine are likely to throw their hat into the ring to stage the 2030 World Cup by becoming part of Spain and Portugal's bid for football's ultimate showpiece. According to the Times, the war-torn country will announce on Wednesday that they have joined Spain and Portugal's bid, having been given permission to do so by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky as well as the Spanish and Portuguese governments.
France 24

Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials

On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi confirms that this year's tournament 'will be my last World Cup'... as the PSG star prepares to bring down the curtain on his glittering international career with Argentina in Qatar

Lionel Messi has confirmed that this year's tournament in Qatar will be the final World Cup of his career. The 35-year-old announced the news on his future with the Argentina national team on Thursday. 'This will be my last World Cup — for sure. The decision has been made,' he...
Daily Mail

Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior score as holders make it three wins from three in Champions League... but Carlo Ancelotti is left frustrated with lack of ruthlessness

Carlo Ancelotti was left fuming at times at the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid could only narrowly beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 despite dominating for ninety minutes. He had watched his team fluff enough chances to win three games and then carelessly concede to allow the Ukrainians back into it. Rarely will a win, keeping them top of the group, have upset him so much. ‘We could have won it 7-1,’ Toni Kroos said post-match and he was not exaggerating.
CBS Sports

Inter Milan rally around Simone Inzaghi in scrappy win over Barcelona to stay alive in Champions League play

MILAN -- Inter Milan fans bracing for the worst were pleasantly surprised when their side managed to eke out a 1-0 win over Barcelona at San Siro on Tuesday to put them in contention for a UEFA Champions League knockout stage spot. At the midway point of the group stage with three matches remaining and six points in the bag, the Nerazzurri will need to focus on the rest of the European campaign as a result of their poor start to start the Serie A season. With only 12 points after eight games and 13 goals conceded, Inter are currently ninth in the Italian league table, eight points behind leaders Napoli and Atalanta.
CNN

Players react: women's soccer report

Players “horrified, heartbroken, frustrated” after report documents misconduct and abuse of women’s soccer players by coaches, and owners’ failure to help.
ESPN

Sevilla sack head coach Julen Lopetegui after poor start to season

Sevilla have sacked head coach Julen Lopetegui after just one win in 10 games this season, the LaLiga club announced. Lopetegui's 170th and final game in charge of Sevilla was Wednesday's 4-1 Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund, a result that left the Spanish outfit on just one point and level at the bottom of Group G with FC Copenhagen after three games.
BBC

Man City v Southampton: Head-to-head record

Man City have lost just one of their past 12 Premier League games against Southampton (W8 D3), though both their meetings last season ended in draws. After winning their first ever league visit to Etihad Stadium in April 2004 (3-1), Southampton have picked up just two points from their subsequent 11 away games against Manchester City (D2 L9).
FOX Sports

U.S. Soccer legends join FOX Sports' World Cup broadcast team

On Tuesday, FOX Sports revealed its star-studded broadcast team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, featuring well-established stars of the industry as well as a few new faces with impressive resumes on the pitch. Play-by play veterans John Strong, JP Dellacamera, Derek Rae and Jacqui Oatley will be...
BBC

'﻿No Real clause in Haaland contract'

Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
BBC

F﻿ernandes believes 'tough words' will help United

﻿Bruno Fernandes says there were "tough words" in the dressing room after the heavy derby defeat by Manchester City on Sunday. T﻿railing 4-0 at half-time, Manchester United eventually lost 6-3 at Etihad Stadium, with boss Erik ten Hag questioning the players' "unacceptable" performance afterwards. F﻿ernandes admitted the result...
The Associated Press

Indonesia soccer group: Some gates locked in deadly crush

MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Delays in unlocking the gates at an Indonesian soccer stadium after violence broke out at the end of a match contributed to a disaster in which at least 131 people died, the national soccer association said Tuesday. The Football Association of Indonesia said it has permanently banned the chief executive and security coordinator of the team that hosted Saturday’s match, Arema FC, for failing to secure the field and promptly issue a command to unlock the gates. “The doors should have been open, but were closed,” said Erwin Tobing, chief of the association’s discipline commission. Because of a lack of workers, only a few people were ordered to open the gates, and they had not yet reached some doors when spectators began rushing to escape tear gas fired by police in an attempt to control fans who had entered the field, association spokesperson Ahmad Riyadh said.
FIFA

