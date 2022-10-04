Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
What should USMNT's expectations be for the 2022 FIFA World Cup? | SOTU
Alexi Lalas talked about his expectations for the USMNT World Cup team. Alexi said Gregg Berhalter is going to be good for the young group he's working with. He also discussed Berhalter's future as the coach for the USMNT and the challenges they will have to face in Qatar.
Ukraine 'are set to join forces with Spain and Portugal by submitting a triple-joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup - with war-torn country staging one of the tournament groups'... as they rival Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay's four-way proposal
Ukraine are likely to throw their hat into the ring to stage the 2030 World Cup by becoming part of Spain and Portugal's bid for football's ultimate showpiece. According to the Times, the war-torn country will announce on Wednesday that they have joined Spain and Portugal's bid, having been given permission to do so by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky as well as the Spanish and Portuguese governments.
ESPN
Qatar World Cup: Brazil to be top-ranked team at tournament; England at No. 5, USMNT ranked No. 16
Brazil will go to the World Cup as the top-ranked team after extending their lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday. They are the only nation to have competed in every World Cup finals and will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
MLS・
France 24
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
FOX Sports
USWNT vs. England: Strong emotions heading into 'really special' friendly at Wembley
When it was announced over the summer that the United States would play England at Wembley Stadium this October, tickets sold out within 24 hours. The U.S. women's national team has played the Lionesses plenty of times over the years, but this match wasn't going to be an ordinary friendly.
Sporting News
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona result, highlights & analysis as Calhanoglu secures crucial Champions League win
Inter Milan secured a timely Champions League win at the San Siro as Hakan Calhanoglu's fine strike eased the hosts over the line to a 1-0 win against Group C rivals Barcelona. Both sides created chances in a busy opening in Milan, with Joaquin Correa seeing a penalty call rejected...
Wolves handed huge boost in new manager hunt with Julen Lopetegui set to be replaced at Sevilla by Jorge Sampaoli
JULEN LOPETEGUI is set to bow out as Sevilla’s head coach after Wednesday's Champions’ League clash with Borussia Dortmund. And take a massive step towards becoming Wolves’ next boss. Reports in Spain say the 56-year-old former Spain and Real Madrid manager will take charge of Sevilla for...
Lionel Messi confirms that this year's tournament 'will be my last World Cup'... as the PSG star prepares to bring down the curtain on his glittering international career with Argentina in Qatar
Lionel Messi has confirmed that this year's tournament in Qatar will be the final World Cup of his career. The 35-year-old announced the news on his future with the Argentina national team on Thursday. 'This will be my last World Cup — for sure. The decision has been made,' he...
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior score as holders make it three wins from three in Champions League... but Carlo Ancelotti is left frustrated with lack of ruthlessness
Carlo Ancelotti was left fuming at times at the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid could only narrowly beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 despite dominating for ninety minutes. He had watched his team fluff enough chances to win three games and then carelessly concede to allow the Ukrainians back into it. Rarely will a win, keeping them top of the group, have upset him so much. ‘We could have won it 7-1,’ Toni Kroos said post-match and he was not exaggerating.
Lionel Messi, 35, announces Qatar will be his final World Cup with one last chance to win trophy with Argentina
LIONEL MESSI has announced 2022 will be his LAST World Cup. The Argentine is currently 35 years old, but has confirmed his final appearance at the World Cup will be in Qatar. Qatar will be his fifth appearance with his nation at the world renowned event, with his first coming in 2006.
CBS Sports
Inter Milan rally around Simone Inzaghi in scrappy win over Barcelona to stay alive in Champions League play
MILAN -- Inter Milan fans bracing for the worst were pleasantly surprised when their side managed to eke out a 1-0 win over Barcelona at San Siro on Tuesday to put them in contention for a UEFA Champions League knockout stage spot. At the midway point of the group stage with three matches remaining and six points in the bag, the Nerazzurri will need to focus on the rest of the European campaign as a result of their poor start to start the Serie A season. With only 12 points after eight games and 13 goals conceded, Inter are currently ninth in the Italian league table, eight points behind leaders Napoli and Atalanta.
Players react: women's soccer report
Players “horrified, heartbroken, frustrated” after report documents misconduct and abuse of women’s soccer players by coaches, and owners’ failure to help.
ESPN
Sevilla sack head coach Julen Lopetegui after poor start to season
Sevilla have sacked head coach Julen Lopetegui after just one win in 10 games this season, the LaLiga club announced. Lopetegui's 170th and final game in charge of Sevilla was Wednesday's 4-1 Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund, a result that left the Spanish outfit on just one point and level at the bottom of Group G with FC Copenhagen after three games.
MLS・
BBC
Man City v Southampton: Head-to-head record
Man City have lost just one of their past 12 Premier League games against Southampton (W8 D3), though both their meetings last season ended in draws. After winning their first ever league visit to Etihad Stadium in April 2004 (3-1), Southampton have picked up just two points from their subsequent 11 away games against Manchester City (D2 L9).
FOX Sports
U.S. Soccer legends join FOX Sports' World Cup broadcast team
On Tuesday, FOX Sports revealed its star-studded broadcast team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, featuring well-established stars of the industry as well as a few new faces with impressive resumes on the pitch. Play-by play veterans John Strong, JP Dellacamera, Derek Rae and Jacqui Oatley will be...
BBC
'No Real clause in Haaland contract'
Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
BBC
Fernandes believes 'tough words' will help United
Bruno Fernandes says there were "tough words" in the dressing room after the heavy derby defeat by Manchester City on Sunday. Trailing 4-0 at half-time, Manchester United eventually lost 6-3 at Etihad Stadium, with boss Erik ten Hag questioning the players' "unacceptable" performance afterwards. Fernandes admitted the result...
BBC
Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper faces an uncertain future after another Forest loss
After Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had seen his team thrash East Midlands opponents Nottingham Forest 4-0 to leapfrog them and move off the bottom of the Premier League, he said it had the potential to be a "season-changing game" for the Foxes. The worry in the Forest camp is that...
Indonesia soccer group: Some gates locked in deadly crush
MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Delays in unlocking the gates at an Indonesian soccer stadium after violence broke out at the end of a match contributed to a disaster in which at least 131 people died, the national soccer association said Tuesday. The Football Association of Indonesia said it has permanently banned the chief executive and security coordinator of the team that hosted Saturday’s match, Arema FC, for failing to secure the field and promptly issue a command to unlock the gates. “The doors should have been open, but were closed,” said Erwin Tobing, chief of the association’s discipline commission. Because of a lack of workers, only a few people were ordered to open the gates, and they had not yet reached some doors when spectators began rushing to escape tear gas fired by police in an attempt to control fans who had entered the field, association spokesperson Ahmad Riyadh said.
