She's still salty because he finally realized he could do better in the relationship department and moved on. why do people use kids as pawns in their mess, the kids are innocent and uninvolved in their parent's relationship. They need parenting classes along with adulting classes.
Playing the victim and using your children to hurt their father that's classy. Please put your children first and let their father be in their lives.
I'm not going to throw any shade because I wasn't in their relationship. I'm here as an advocate for the children. In no circumstances should a woman or man involve their children within their marital disputes or spats. It only impacts the kids mentally, emotionally and at times physically [harming themselves]. I understand the anger and hurt feelings behind divorces. At this point counseling is very much recommended all. This is just sad all the way around especially for those two beautiful babies.
