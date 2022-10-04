ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Erica Eason
2d ago

She's still salty because he finally realized he could do better in the relationship department and moved on. why do people use kids as pawns in their mess, the kids are innocent and uninvolved in their parent's relationship. They need parenting classes along with adulting classes.

Michelle Swick
2d ago

Playing the victim and using your children to hurt their father that's classy. Please put your children first and let their father be in their lives.

Josephine
1d ago

I'm not going to throw any shade because I wasn't in their relationship. I'm here as an advocate for the children. In no circumstances should a woman or man involve their children within their marital disputes or spats. It only impacts the kids mentally, emotionally and at times physically [harming themselves]. I understand the anger and hurt feelings behind divorces. At this point counseling is very much recommended all. This is just sad all the way around especially for those two beautiful babies.

HollywoodLife

Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife Furious Over Court Decision To Allow Long Distance Visitation Of Their Kids

Aryn Drake-Lee, who was married to Jesse Williams from 2012 to 2017, shared her reaction to the court’s decision granting the actor long distant visits with their two kids Sadie, 8, and Maceo, 7, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 4. The actor’s ex-wife, 40, was clearly frustrated with the decision, as she vented about the ruling, and said she was “channeling the warrior spirit.”
Jesse Williams Scores A Win In Custody Case As He’s Granted Visitation With Kids In NYC

Jesse Williams, 41, was handed a victory in his custody battle with his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee, 40. The former spouses appeared in court on September 30 and the Grey’s Anatomy alum was granted various visitation days with his son Maceo, 7, and daughter Sadie, 8, according to People. Jesse’s kids can now visit him during the fall in New York City, where the actor is temporarily moving for his role in the Broadway show Take Me Out. Aryn, who lives in Los Angeles with the kids, was arguing against the visitation.
