Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

Shiba Inu was created to make up for the lack of functionality of Dogecoin, but it possesses no real competitive advantages in the crypto space. A $1 price target is virtually impossible, because it would mean that Shiba Inu's market cap exceeds total global wealth. Smart investors would be better...
Cardano
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Going to $15 in Long Term, Says Founder of Crypto Capital Venture

On Monday (October 3), Dan Gambardello, Founder of Crypto Capital Venture, as well as the host of the very popular YouTube channel “Crypto Capital Venture”, gave his long-term price target for Cardano ($ADA). On 13 May 2022, when $ADA was trading around $0.5562, Gambardello talked about $ADA’s performance...
CoinTelegraph

Is payments giant SWIFT preparing for a blockchain-bound future?

SWIFT is a payments colossus. It operates across more than 200 countries, has 11,000-plus financial institution clients and transmits some 8.4 billion financial messages every year. It is the global leader in cross-border bank-to-bank payments and recently played a key role in the West’s economic sanctions on Russia. That...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Dangerous Implications Of Central Bank Digital Currencies

Natalie Smolenski is a senior advisor at the Bitcoin Policy Institute and executive director of the Texas Bitcoin Foundation, and Dan Held is a Bitcoin educator and marketing advisor at Trust Machines. This article is an excerpt from the Bitcoin Policy Institute whitepaper “Why the U.S. Should Reject Central Bank...
Bitcoin
Economy
Markets
astaga.com

Shiba Inu Becomes Largest ETH Whales Holding; Flips This Token

Shiba Inu, the world’s second largest meme cryptocurrency costs dropped by round 12% over the previous 30 days. Nonetheless, this worth transfer has inspired the Ethereum (ETH) whales so as to add extra SHIB tokens. Whale curiosity spikes for Shiba Inu?. Based on the Whalestats, Shiba Inu has managed...
The Verge

Coinbase paused transactions in US for hours to address bank transfer issues

Coinbase temporarily stopped transactions for users in the US due to an issue preventing the company from processing withdrawals or deposits involving bank accounts. Problems started around 7AM ET, but the company didn’t resolve the issue until around 12:40PM ET. “We are currently unable to take payments or make...
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery

Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
EWN

Three Top Celsius Executives Withdrew $42 Million Before Crypto Lender Announced Liquidity Bottleneck

New documents in the Celsius bankruptcy hearing revealed withdrawals from top-ranking executives prior to the crypto lender’s decision to pause operations in June. Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky, former CSO Daniel Leon, and current CTO Nuke Goldstein cryptos including Bitcoin, Celsius tokens, Ether, and Circle’s USD Coin from custody accounts, court documents revealed late on Wednesday.
bitcoinist.com

Quit Stocks and Invest in These Cryptos: Oryen (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)

Between stocks and cryptocurrency, traditional investors may opt for the first one. They find that it’s easier to trade stocks, where they expect the market to generally trends upwards and can achieve relatively stable returns. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, exhibits higher risk and volatility. However, it can also...
daystech.org

SWIFT sets out blueprint for central bank digital currency network

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) – Financial messaging system SWIFT has laid out its blueprint for a worldwide central financial institution digital foreign money (CBDC) community following an 8-month experiment on totally different applied sciences and currencies. The trial, which for the final month has concerned each France and Germany’s...
