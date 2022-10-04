Thunderbirds Take Five Matches From Tigers

Linda Johnson started with gymnastics at a young age and has always strived to do athletic activities ever since. The Rainier resident traveled to Kona, Hawaii last weekend to prepare for her participation in the Ironman World Championships after working toward the goal for several years. The event will take place from Oct. 6 through Oct. 8. She had previously competed in Ironman events and triathlons across the United States and in Canada and Panama.

