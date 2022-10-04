ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

Thunderbirds Take Five Matches From Tigers

By The Chronicle staff
 2 days ago
Josh Kirshenbaum / josh@chronline.com

The Tumwater boys tennis team opened its week with a win at Centralia on Monday, beating the Tigers 5-1.

Singles

First singles: Drew Johnson (Tum) def. Isaac Parkin (Cen) 7-5, 6-3

Second singles: Bodie Jackson (Tum) def. Justin Kuykendall (Cen) 6-0, 6-2

Third singles: Kieran Cox (Tum) def. John Kuykendall (Cen) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

First doubles: Conner O’Dell and Jacoby Corwin (Cen) def. Kaleb Peterson and Cody Lambert (Tum) 6-0, 7-5

Second doubles: Max Bunn and Luke Houk (Tum) def. Jordan Yeung and Kadin Yeung (Cen) 6-1, 4-6, 6-0

Third doubles: Lawson Lougheed and Tanner Brewer (Tum) def. Jonah Lowe and Kycen Donahue (Cen) 2-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Tumwater will be back in action Wednesday at W.F. West, while Centralia will head to Shelton.

