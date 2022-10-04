Read full article on original website
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest
Cub Scouts Nadja Gasinski, foreground, and Katie Maggi prepare to ride down an incline onto sloping Leonard Place, just north of the Evanston Civic Center. The street was closed for four hours Sunday so that more than 100 girls and boys could race in the 16th annual Soap Box Derby. It’s for pack members who are 5 to 10 years old. The Cub Scouts began welcoming girls in 2018. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
How community fridges have flourished in Evanston
Editor’s note: This story is the first in a three-part series on the Evanston Community Fridges and the people behind the mutual aid effort. A year and a half ago, Evanston’s first community refrigerator popped up outside the Childcare Network of Evanston. But on the March 2021 weekend that the fridge was ready to be plugged in, a vehicle rammed it in an accident, destroying the appliance.
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
“You really couldn’t draw up a better day than this,” said Tom Wuellner (right), who dropped by to visit friends at 717-723 Hinman Avenue. “Which is exactly why we are all lounging out here,” said Ingrid Koepcke, sitting with neighbor Stuart Katz. Their condo will be on next year’s Evanston Garden Walk for the first time. “We will pull out all the annuals in November and plant in May,” said Katz, who designed the front yard. Oh, the dogs. That’s Jackson getting affectionate with Koepcke and Leo, one of the best dog posers ever. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Tango coming to Evanston
Tango is coming to Evanston for one night on Friday, Oct. 14. This new production from Uruquay, Volver features past world champion dancers from the most prestigious international tango competition in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Evanston is having the United States premiere of this 10-city tour by the company Tango Lovers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
evanstonroundtable.com
Amazon, Schmamazon: Data offers hope for Evanston’s business districts
In a Sept. 28 report to the city’s Economic Development Committee, consultants working on a new retail strategies study presented findings that challenged traditionally held views about the forces affecting Evanston’s business districts. “I think notions that we feel are believed to be true about the way the...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston’s voting guide for the 2022 general election
The 2022 midterm elections will be held nationwide on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but there are still a lot of important deadlines coming up for Evanstonians. Illinois allows voters to register in-person or by mail through Tuesday, Oct. 11, and online through Sunday, Oct. 23. Beyond these deadlines, Illinois also has a “grace period” up to and including Election Day allowing voters to register in-person at their polling location.
evanstonroundtable.com
Isabelle Reiniger: Minding Our Own Businesses
Note from your columnist: As might have already occurred to you, this column could easily be biased in the selection process of businesses mentioned. The bias will inadvertently be influenced by who I am (a white, straight middle-aged woman). So please don’t be shy, send me an email if you want to share news about businesses opening, closing, or going through other significant changes. Thank you!
evanstonroundtable.com
MashUp brings business community together on Nov. 2
The Evanston Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of MashUp, Evanston’s biggest and boldest gathering of the year, bringing together local business owners, community leaders, and Evanston aficionados to engage in a spectacular one-night celebration of all that makes Evanston vibrant and unique. The event will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
evanstonroundtable.com
Undercover craftsman hides at Wheel and Sprocket
Editor’s note: This is part of our ongoing series on getting into people’s business, profiling some of the interesting people and places in Evanston’s business community. Chris Keil is the service manager at the Evanston branch of Wheel & Sprocket on Davis Street. Sporting hair that’s a...
evanstonroundtable.com
Sullivan basketball star transfers to ETHS for bigger goals
In the high school sports scene, it’s rare to see student-athletes deciding on their own to switch schools in order to get a proper education – as well as to attain golden opportunities to play for prominent athletic programs. Such moves are signs of maturity, when teenagers prioritize their chances to enroll in prestigious colleges.
evanstonroundtable.com
Wendi Kromash: Ramsey Lewis, a jazz great who stayed true to Chicago
Ramsey Lewis died at his home in Chicago on Sept. 12. The prolific composer, jazz pianist and radio personality was 87 years old at the time of his death. I no longer have a turntable to play the album, but I still cherish my copy of The Best of Ramsey Lewis, released in 1970. The sepia-toned cover of the album is a photograph of the Lewis family.
evanstonroundtable.com
A blueprint for honoring city businesses that are in ‘people’s collective memory’
City organizers and prospective participants in the Legacy Business Program met Sept. 29 at the Evanston Civic Center to discuss the scope of the new effort. The program, intended both to celebrate and ensure the long-term stability of established Evanston businesses and organizations, has been under discussion for several months. Community members can nominate possible legacy businesses via a Google form.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
evanstonroundtable.com
Candidate forum: Schakowsky stresses abortion rights, Rice focuses on crime and safety
For those thinking the election is still far off, Evanston residents have until Oct. 23 to register to vote in the November election. Early voting starts at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center on Oct. 24, and people can also request a mail ballot until Nov. 3. Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Comments / 0