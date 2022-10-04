“You really couldn’t draw up a better day than this,” said Tom Wuellner (right), who dropped by to visit friends at 717-723 Hinman Avenue. “Which is exactly why we are all lounging out here,” said Ingrid Koepcke, sitting with neighbor Stuart Katz. Their condo will be on next year’s Evanston Garden Walk for the first time. “We will pull out all the annuals in November and plant in May,” said Katz, who designed the front yard. Oh, the dogs. That’s Jackson getting affectionate with Koepcke and Leo, one of the best dog posers ever. (Photo by Richard Cahan)

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO