Merced County, CA

4 family members kidnapped from Merced business, deputies say

By Kellie Helton
 2 days ago

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Authorities are searching for four family members who were taken against their will from a business on Monday morning, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said they are looking for 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.

Investigators said they believe Aroohi and her parents, Jasleen and Jasdeep, were taken against their will from a business near Highway 59 and Gerard Avenue.

The baby’s uncle, Amandeep, was also believed to have been kidnapped during the incident.

The suspect is believed to be armed and considered dangerous.

Authorities are urging the public not to approach the suspect or the victims if they are seen.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts or suspects is asked to call 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Public Safety
