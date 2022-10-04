ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

49erswebzone

49ers open practice windows for Jimmie Ward, Jason Verrett; Both could play vs. Panthers; Willie Snead re-signed to practice squad

San Francisco 49ers defensive backs Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are closer to returning to the football field. On August 31, the 49ers placed Ward, a safety, on the injured reserve list due to a hamstring injury. Verrett, a cornerback, started the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He suffered a torn ACL in last season's regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions.
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
SEATTLE, WA
49erswebzone

Confident Emmanuel Moseley on 49ers defense: ‘We can stop anybody’

Emmanuel Moseley is quietly putting together his best NFL season. The fifth-year cornerback's overall Pro Football Focus grade of 70.4 through four games is his highest mark since 2019 (also 70.4). Moseley's overall defensive grade has improved each week, with his 70.9 grade in Week 4 being his best since last season's playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.
49erswebzone

No Huddle Podcast: Best 49ers Defense Since ‘95 + 49ers Own Division For Now & Offense Not Super Bowl Ready

(Episode 175) - The guys open up talking about the defense and how awesome it is to watch a team with a dominant defense. They compare this defense to the 1995 Pete Carroll defense and say that this 2022 defense looks to be better. They talk about Demeco Ryans and discuss whether or not he is the best coach on the staff. They highlight Charvarious Ward, Nick Bosa, & Talanoa Hufunga. They discuss taking Nick Bosa for granted and Hufunga emerging as a potential defensive player of the year candidate. They talk about the Rams and how much more talented the 49ers are.
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

