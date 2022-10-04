(Episode 175) - The guys open up talking about the defense and how awesome it is to watch a team with a dominant defense. They compare this defense to the 1995 Pete Carroll defense and say that this 2022 defense looks to be better. They talk about Demeco Ryans and discuss whether or not he is the best coach on the staff. They highlight Charvarious Ward, Nick Bosa, & Talanoa Hufunga. They discuss taking Nick Bosa for granted and Hufunga emerging as a potential defensive player of the year candidate. They talk about the Rams and how much more talented the 49ers are.

