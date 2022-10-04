Read full article on original website
Transcripts: What Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, other 49ers said after 24-9 win vs. Rams
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and others spoke with reporters after Monday's 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Alright guys, injuries from the game,...
Nick Bosa’s pleads for ref help misunderstood during 49ers vs. Rams
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa finished Monday night's game against the Rams with three tackles, two sacks, five quarterback hits, and, according to Pro Football Focus, a career-high 14 total pressures. To put that statistic into perspective, the entire Rams defense finished with five total pressures. Bosa leads...
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protester who ran onto field during game at 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveled a protester who ran onto the field as his team played the 49ers in Santa Clara.
49ers Notebook: A better Jimmy; Deebo scratches his head at Jalen Ramsey; 49ers love Bobby Wagner’s big hit
There's a lot to unpack from Monday night's 49ers' win over the Los Angeles Rams, which was filled with big plays and one particularly bizarre moment that came from a fan that jumped on the field. The 49ers got a big performance from their defense, who produced seven sacks and...
Rams WATCH: Bobby Wagner Tackles Smoke-Bomb Fan On 49ers Field
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner might've had the most unique tackle of his Hall-of-Fame career on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.
Jimmy Garoppolo credits defense, smoother offense in 49ers 24-9 win over Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo discusses Monday’s 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco’s big boost from the defensive side of the ball and a much smoother performance from his offensive unit.
49ers open practice windows for Jimmie Ward, Jason Verrett; Both could play vs. Panthers; Willie Snead re-signed to practice squad
San Francisco 49ers defensive backs Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are closer to returning to the football field. On August 31, the 49ers placed Ward, a safety, on the injured reserve list due to a hamstring injury. Verrett, a cornerback, started the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He suffered a torn ACL in last season's regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions.
49ers used NFC Championship Game defeat as motivation in 24-9 win vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers knocked off the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. The Niners have now won seven consecutive regular-season games against the Rams. However, that one playoff loss from last season provided a little extra motivation, helping the Bay Area team to a 24-9 win over their division rivals.
49ers mailbag: Why has George Kittle been forgotten? When will Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett play? And other questions answered
The San Francisco 49ers got back on track with a big win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. We opened up the mailbag to see what 49ers fans were thinking. But before we get into the mailbag, here are a handful of things I came away with after watching the 49ers win over the Rams:
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan not concerned with George Kittle’s lack of production
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle made his 2022 season debut during Week 3's contest against the Denver Broncos. The All-Pro player has been limited to six receptions for 52 yards on only nine targets through two games. Kittle didn't end last season on a strong note, either. He...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks
49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
49ers-Rams: Mike McGlinchey trolled Jalen Ramsey after Deebo Samuel’s TD
San Francisco 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey trolled Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. No, not after the game. It was during the game, about a second after wide receiver Deebo Samuel crossed into the end zone during his 57-yard touchdown catch and run. In the video below, you can...
Jets take on Dolphins, look to end 12-game skid vs. AFC East
Robert Saleh had a clear message for his team when the New York Jets first gathered for offseason workouts in April
49ers-Rams: Talanoa Hufanga’s latest big play sends 49ers defense to elite performance
The 49ers defense had been having a strong season before they faced the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, but thanks in part to the latest game-changing play from an emerging star in second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga, they were able to put together a performance to remember in a 24-9 win.
49ers-Rams: Javon Kinlaw among 7 inactives for Niners; Arik Armstead active
WR Danny Gray (hip) DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) Kinlaw tried to test his knee ahead of the game but is unable to go. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot) is active after missing last week's game against the Denver Broncos. Ahead of the game, the 49ers signed wide receiver Willie Snead...
Recap: 49ers defense puts on a show in 24-9 Monday night win over Rams
The San Francisco 49ers are still trying to find their way on offense four games into the 2022 season, but the defense reminded the NFL on Monday night that they're good enough by themselves to make the team a force to be reckoned with. The 49ers held the Rams out...
Colton McKivitz suffered MCL sprain vs. Rams; Shanahan provides other 49ers injury updates
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Tuesday. He provided injury updates from Monday night's 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. In the third quarter, the 49ers ruled out offensive lineman Colton McKivitz with a knee injury. McKivitz was filling in...
Confident Emmanuel Moseley on 49ers defense: ‘We can stop anybody’
Emmanuel Moseley is quietly putting together his best NFL season. The fifth-year cornerback's overall Pro Football Focus grade of 70.4 through four games is his highest mark since 2019 (also 70.4). Moseley's overall defensive grade has improved each week, with his 70.9 grade in Week 4 being his best since last season's playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.
No Huddle Podcast: Best 49ers Defense Since ‘95 + 49ers Own Division For Now & Offense Not Super Bowl Ready
(Episode 175) - The guys open up talking about the defense and how awesome it is to watch a team with a dominant defense. They compare this defense to the 1995 Pete Carroll defense and say that this 2022 defense looks to be better. They talk about Demeco Ryans and discuss whether or not he is the best coach on the staff. They highlight Charvarious Ward, Nick Bosa, & Talanoa Hufunga. They discuss taking Nick Bosa for granted and Hufunga emerging as a potential defensive player of the year candidate. They talk about the Rams and how much more talented the 49ers are.
Steve Young reveals what makes Deebo Samuel different from former 49ers greats
The San Francisco 49ers have had great wide receivers in their rich history. Jerry Rice is probably the first to come to most people's minds. Terrell Owens is up there too. Former quarterback Steve Young played with both Rice and Owens. However, as an ESPN analyst, he's been amazed by a current 49ers wideout—Deebo Samuel.
