Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Alabama Woman Disappeared After Being Discharged From Local HospitalThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCourtland, AL
WAFF
Athens man charged with two counts of reckless murder for 2021 crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has arrested and charged an Athens man with two counts of reckless murder for a crash that occurred in November 2021. In 2021, Jacob Stephens was involved in a three-vehicle crash on I-565 that killed two people. Arlene Velasquez and Hannah Parton....
WAFF
Decatur woman arrested on second-degree assault charge
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly running a person over with her vehicle in Decatur on Sept. 30. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers arrived on scene and found a victim who had been run over by another vehicle in a parking lot. The person was taken to the hospital and later released.
WAFF
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Colbert County man wanted on sexual abuse charges arrested after year-long search. According to online jail records, Netherton was arrested and booked on Oct. 1 on two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old. Court orders mental evaluation of man accused of killing Sheffield police officer.
WAFF
Man accused of shooting 1 person asks for self-defense hearing
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was arrested in December 2021 for allegedly shooting and killing a man has filed a motion for a self-defense hearing. Curtis James Sherrer was arrested and charged with murder on Dec. 15 for allegedly shooting and killing 36-year-old Larry Wayne Simpson, Jr.
1 charged with intentionally hitting Decatur woman with her car
A Decatur woman has been arrested after court documents allege that she intentionally hit another woman with her vehicle.
WAFF
Female suspect in custody connected to alleged assault in Eva
EVA, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies have located a female connected to an alleged assault reported on Thursday morning in Eva. According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a male subject with injuries after arriving on the scene near Eva Road and Aday Road. No one was injured by the gunshots reported earlier Thursday morning.
DPD: Decatur man charged with DUI, resisting arrest after striking 18-wheeler
A man is facing multiple charges after police say he struck an 18-wheeler and tried to run away from law enforcement officials.
WAAY-TV
Judge orders mental evaluation of man charged in murder of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner
The man accused of killing Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner and William Mealback Jr. in October 2021 will have to undergo a mental evaluation before trial, a judge ruled Wednesday. The Colbert County District Attorney's Office filed a motion requesting the psychological exam last week. The motion says prosecutors are...
WAFF
One killed Wednesday morning in Tuscumbia crash
Court orders mental evaluation of man accused of killing Sheffield police officer. If the mental evaluation shows mental disease or defect, the defense will look to enter a not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect plea. Legendary Colbert County coach dies at age 79. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WAFF
Boy scouts have gear stolen at Camp Arrowhead
FRANKLIN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - A group of boy scouts at Camp Arrowhead in Franklin County, Tennessee, had some of their gear stolen, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, some of the campers and personnel had some items stolen....
Officer placed on leave after Alabama pharmacy shooting
One person was shot by a Decatur Police officer during an altercation at a pharmacy Tuesday.
WAFF
Decatur Police respond to officer-involved shooting, suspect identified
Court orders mental evaluation of man accused of killing Sheffield police officer. If the mental evaluation shows mental disease or defect, the defense will look to enter a not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect plea. One killed Wednesday morning in Tuscumbia crash. Updated: 10 hours ago. The...
Witnesses stop would-be thief with gun at Athens bar
One man is behind bars after authorities say he tried to rob a local bartender in front of an entire restaurant as witnesses stepped in to help.
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police investigating multiple overdoses involving spice laced with fentanyl
Decatur Police responded to several calls Monday involving people under the influence of synthetic cannabinoids, or spice. In some cases, people were showing signs of overdose. In all of the overdoses, police said, investigators found high levels of fentanyl. Police are warning citizens that spice currently being distributed in the...
Decatur PD warn of scammers pretending to be police
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is warning residents of a scam involving people pretending to be a police officer.
Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County
The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
WAFF
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators find human remains of missing person
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office found human remains on Sept. 30 that have been identified as a missing person. Investigators found the human remains in Blount County after receiving a tip. The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively identified as James Tracy Denson.
Alabama man arrested after 5-year-old found with cigarette burns
An Athens man is being held without bond after authorities say he left cigarette burns on the arm of a five-year-old. According to court documents, Bobby Lee Moss, 23, of Athens, has been charged with aggravated child abuse and chemical endangerment of a child, in addition to a probation violation.
Hartselle Enquirer
Judge to decide on setting bond in Hartselle murder case
Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell on Friday told lawyers and defendants that it would be “a few days” before she makes a ruling on a motion to set bond for a capital murder defendant in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme in Hartselle in 2020. Carl Cole, defense...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 4
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 4, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
