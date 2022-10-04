ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

WAFF

Athens man charged with two counts of reckless murder for 2021 crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has arrested and charged an Athens man with two counts of reckless murder for a crash that occurred in November 2021. In 2021, Jacob Stephens was involved in a three-vehicle crash on I-565 that killed two people. Arlene Velasquez and Hannah Parton....
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Decatur woman arrested on second-degree assault charge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly running a person over with her vehicle in Decatur on Sept. 30. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers arrived on scene and found a victim who had been run over by another vehicle in a parking lot. The person was taken to the hospital and later released.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

Colbert County man wanted on sexual abuse charges arrested after year-long search. According to online jail records, Netherton was arrested and booked on Oct. 1 on two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old. Court orders mental evaluation of man accused of killing Sheffield police officer.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Female suspect in custody connected to alleged assault in Eva

EVA, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies have located a female connected to an alleged assault reported on Thursday morning in Eva. According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a male subject with injuries after arriving on the scene near Eva Road and Aday Road. No one was injured by the gunshots reported earlier Thursday morning.
EVA, AL
WAFF

One killed Wednesday morning in Tuscumbia crash

Court orders mental evaluation of man accused of killing Sheffield police officer. If the mental evaluation shows mental disease or defect, the defense will look to enter a not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect plea. Legendary Colbert County coach dies at age 79. Updated: 5 hours ago.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAFF

Boy scouts have gear stolen at Camp Arrowhead

FRANKLIN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - A group of boy scouts at Camp Arrowhead in Franklin County, Tennessee, had some of their gear stolen, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, some of the campers and personnel had some items stolen....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Decatur Police respond to officer-involved shooting, suspect identified

Court orders mental evaluation of man accused of killing Sheffield police officer. If the mental evaluation shows mental disease or defect, the defense will look to enter a not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect plea. One killed Wednesday morning in Tuscumbia crash. Updated: 10 hours ago. The...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County

The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama man arrested after 5-year-old found with cigarette burns

An Athens man is being held without bond after authorities say he left cigarette burns on the arm of a five-year-old. According to court documents, Bobby Lee Moss, 23, of Athens, has been charged with aggravated child abuse and chemical endangerment of a child, in addition to a probation violation.
ATHENS, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Judge to decide on setting bond in Hartselle murder case

Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell on Friday told lawyers and defendants that it would be “a few days” before she makes a ruling on a motion to set bond for a capital murder defendant in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme in Hartselle in 2020. Carl Cole, defense...
HARTSELLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 4

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 4, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com. 
CULLMAN, AL

