ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WCPO

More seasonal weather until the end of the week

It will stay clear overnight and chilly once again. With calm winds continuing overnight, we will see temperatures dip down into the low 40s and another chance at some patchy fog. Wednesday is going to be a spectacular day as well, with slightly warmer temperatures. It will stay mostly clear...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around

Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s. 
ENVIRONMENT
rsvplive.ie

Ireland weather: Wet and windy week ahead as unsettled conditions to continue

After a mixed weekend, unfortunately things aren't set to improve much. The week ahead is set to be unsettled with rain and wind, although there will be a few sunny spells. It will be a cloudy start to the day on Monday, and Met Eireann predicts that it'll be a wet one too. Showers will become persistent throughout the day with temperatures set to reach highs of 15 to 18 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Skies
The Independent

Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph

The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Fayetteville Observer

Weather Permitting: A gorgeous weekend ahead

It took a hurricane to finally wipe out the long-running rainfall shortage across the Cape Fear region. The weekend soaking by Ian erased the dry spell that stretched back into mid-spring across the region — across nearly all of North Carolina, in fact. The only abnormally dry area now is high in the mountains, just as leaf season begins.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
msn.com

Temperature Rollercoaster Ahead

Lots of sunshine expected today with highs in the upper 60s. We'll have more of the same tomorrow, except with temperatures in the 70s!. Much colder weather moves in later Friday accompanied by a round of rain showers, with temperatures falling through the 50s during the afternoon. There could be...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/6 Thursday morning forecast

Forecast: Sunshine finally makes a comeback today. It will be 10-15 degrees warmer, too, with highs in the low 70s. Some clouds fill in tonight with perhaps a stray shower overnight. Temps will only fall to around 60. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny and breezy with just a stray shower in the afternoon. Expect highs in the 70s.Looking Ahead: We're expecting a lot of sunshine this weekend, but it will be much cooler. Expect highs in the 50s and low 60s with overnight lows in the 40s (city/suburbs) and 30s (N&W). 
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Ian contributing to raw, miserable weather weekend for the Northeast

Long after its second landfall in the United States, Ian will continue to unleash impacts as a tropical rainstorm hundreds of miles farther inland up the spine of the Appalachians and into parts of the Northeast. AccuWeather forecasters say that Ian will also play a role in the development of a new coastal storm that can prolong the effects and cause strong winds, above-normal tides, beach erosion and disruptive downpours, which will be accompanied by a notable chill in the air.
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Canada's October Forecast Is Calling For Chilly Temps But It's Not All Bad News

While a large part of the country saw above-normal temperatures for September, the weather in Canada for October looks like it's a bit of a mixed bag. According to The Weather Network, this month can bring either a "final taste of late summer-like weather" or the "first hint of winter weather" and they've helpfully broken down what various parts of the country can expect for the next few weeks.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy