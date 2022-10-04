Read full article on original website
Related
Wet, unsettled weather with gusty winds through Wednesday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says cool and breezy weather with some scattered showers is set for the next few days
WCPO
More seasonal weather until the end of the week
It will stay clear overnight and chilly once again. With calm winds continuing overnight, we will see temperatures dip down into the low 40s and another chance at some patchy fog. Wednesday is going to be a spectacular day as well, with slightly warmer temperatures. It will stay mostly clear...
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around
Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s.
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Wet and windy week ahead as unsettled conditions to continue
After a mixed weekend, unfortunately things aren't set to improve much. The week ahead is set to be unsettled with rain and wind, although there will be a few sunny spells. It will be a cloudy start to the day on Monday, and Met Eireann predicts that it'll be a wet one too. Showers will become persistent throughout the day with temperatures set to reach highs of 15 to 18 degrees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
More rain on the way will help with drought conditions
On Tuesday, it will be cloudy and breezy and cool with periods of rain on and off throughout the day and highs in the 50s.
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Remnants of Ian to bring heavy rain threat for the weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says Ian's remnants could cause the possibility for flooding this weekend
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warm week of weather with a cold front on Friday
We’re in a pretty good pattern of high clouds with a slight warming trend over the next few days. The warmer days will be with us until Friday when a new cold front will move quietly into the region late in the day.
'False fall' arrives, but don't get too cozy, meteorologist says
After what seemed like a summer in the furnace, fall-like temperatures are forecast for some across the nation this week.
Weather Permitting: A gorgeous weekend ahead
It took a hurricane to finally wipe out the long-running rainfall shortage across the Cape Fear region. The weekend soaking by Ian erased the dry spell that stretched back into mid-spring across the region — across nearly all of North Carolina, in fact. The only abnormally dry area now is high in the mountains, just as leaf season begins.
natureworldnews.com
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
Cool air heads for the Northeast as rain brings drought relief to the Southwest
Cool air heads for the Northeast as rain brings drought relief to the Southwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
msn.com
Temperature Rollercoaster Ahead
Lots of sunshine expected today with highs in the upper 60s. We'll have more of the same tomorrow, except with temperatures in the 70s!. Much colder weather moves in later Friday accompanied by a round of rain showers, with temperatures falling through the 50s during the afternoon. There could be...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/6 Thursday morning forecast
Forecast: Sunshine finally makes a comeback today. It will be 10-15 degrees warmer, too, with highs in the low 70s. Some clouds fill in tonight with perhaps a stray shower overnight. Temps will only fall to around 60. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny and breezy with just a stray shower in the afternoon. Expect highs in the 70s.Looking Ahead: We're expecting a lot of sunshine this weekend, but it will be much cooler. Expect highs in the 50s and low 60s with overnight lows in the 40s (city/suburbs) and 30s (N&W).
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Getting Soggy This Week & Snow Will Hit Some Regions
Parts of the province will look more like winter than fall this week as snow starts coming back into Ontario's weather forecast. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a shot of modified arctic air will make its way into several northern Ontario areas at the end of the week, allowing for snow over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Ian contributing to raw, miserable weather weekend for the Northeast
Long after its second landfall in the United States, Ian will continue to unleash impacts as a tropical rainstorm hundreds of miles farther inland up the spine of the Appalachians and into parts of the Northeast. AccuWeather forecasters say that Ian will also play a role in the development of a new coastal storm that can prolong the effects and cause strong winds, above-normal tides, beach erosion and disruptive downpours, which will be accompanied by a notable chill in the air.
Narcity
Canada's October Forecast Is Calling For Chilly Temps But It's Not All Bad News
While a large part of the country saw above-normal temperatures for September, the weather in Canada for October looks like it's a bit of a mixed bag. According to The Weather Network, this month can bring either a "final taste of late summer-like weather" or the "first hint of winter weather" and they've helpfully broken down what various parts of the country can expect for the next few weeks.
Narcity
Toronto's Weather Could Be The Coldest In Months This Week & Parts Of Ontario Might Get Snow
Residents should avoid being lured in by Wednesday's sunshine and warmth. Summer isn't coming back to Ontario's weather forecast. Instead, it's getting thrown a going away party. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a sweeping cold front will push into the province on Thursday, setting up Friday to be the...
Comments / 0