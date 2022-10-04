Read full article on original website
Plumb Joy
2d ago
No threat is codeword for one or both of them being responsible for their own deaths, no outsider. RIP and condolences to all relatives. Whatever the circumstances in this tragedy what we have since Biden's shutdowns that had so many negative side effects are serious stresses amongst so many which led to depression, addictions, anger, hopelessness, mental illness and more and here we are. democrats only and always destroy they don't build anything.
Reply(1)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
“Daddy Put Mommy by a Tree” – 3-Year-Old Makes Shocking Claim After Mom Vanishes Without a Trace During a Bitter DivorceFatim HemrajBoulder, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
Related
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
Thornton police conducting training exercise Thursday
THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton Police Department (TPD) said its officers will be conducting a training exercise Thursday morning. TPD said the training exercise will begin around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Denver Premium Outlets in Thornton. The department said the public should not be alarmed if they see a...
2 injured in Denver shooting
DENVER — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Denver Wednesday night. The Denver Police Department tweeted just before 9:30 p.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in the 3100-block of Downing Street. The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown, police said. Downing...
Tranquilized bear falls on bouncy house, thanks to CPW and WMFR
It's a race to eat for Colorado bears as the temperatures begin to drop, and a few are finding their calories in neighborhoods along the front range, rather than the wilderness. On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife called on West Metro Fire to help rescue a 6-year-old black bear from a tree in a busy Littleton neighborhood. "The whole neighborhood knew he was there, there were kids out there while we were trying to get him out of the tree so potentially danger to humans if he had remained in the neighborhood any while longer," said Ronda Scholting, public information...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Questions linger after 2 boys shot and killed in a Northglenn backyard
On Sunday, two boys were shot and killed after police say they broke a fence to gain entry into a Northglenn backyard.
Englewood woman fatally shot in doorway by neighbor, affidavit says
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A 68-year-old-year-old Englewood woman was fatally shot by a neighbor in the doorway of her home after she and her roommate went to the door because they saw a silhouette outside, an arrest affidavit says. Patricia Darlene Grass, 68, was found dead near the doorway of...
Man accused of firing gunshots in multiple Boulder locations Monday night
BOULDER, Colo. — A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting a gun into the air in multiple locations Monday night, the Boulder Police Department said. Jacob Derolf was arrested Monday night on suspicion of the following charges:. Misdemeanor prohibited use of weapons. Misdemeanor reckless endangerment. Misdemeanor disorderly...
16-year-old in custody in connection to Loveland Sports Park gunshot
A minor was taken into custody in relation to a gunshot heard at a sports park in Loveland.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Semi-automatic gun, machete used in Northglenn burglary
Northglenn detectives said that two teen burglary suspects had a semi-automatic gun and a machete before they were shot and killed by the homeowner over the weekend after trespassing. Police believe the suspects were also responsible for burglarizing a nearby home on Sunday afternoon.When LJ Perceval and her son came home Sunday, it was clear someone broke into their house. She immediately called 911 and was told it would be a while before officers responded, due to a "more serious" situation down the street. Perceval soon learned the crimes were connected and the burglary suspects were dead. Northglenn police connected her burglary to the juveniles shot and killed after trespassing around the corner.Northglenn police report the suspects broke a fence to gain entry into the backyard of a home in the 11600 block of Pearl Street. That's where police say the suspects and the homeowner exchanged gunfire. The Colorado Make My Day law gives homeowners immunity from prosecution if they kill an intruder in their home under certain conditions.
$750,000 firetruck gets stolen in Boulder during late night call for help
According to officials, Boulder Police Department responded to the report of someone stealing one of the local firetrucks on the night of October 2. Boulder Fire-Rescue was responding to a medical call in the area of Pennsylvania and Broadway at the time when their truck started to roll down the street. A firefighter was able to jump into the truck before it got far, pulling the emergency brake. Firefighters then detained the suspected firetruck thief until officers arrived at the scene. ...
Man steals fire truck, claims firefighters told him to move it
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of aggravated motor vehicle theft for stealing a fire truck in Boulder, according to police.
Seeing a large police presence at Denver Premium Outlets? Here’s why
The Thornton Police Department says officers are doing a training exercise Thursday morning at the Denver Premium Outlets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of stealing Boulder fire truck
BOULDER, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a fire truck in Boulder "guaranteed" to the officer arresting him that he would be out of jail "by tomorrow," according to an arrest affidavit from the Boulder Police Department. Kirill Kiefel, 28, was arrested early Sunday morning in Boulder. The...
Weapons found at deadly Northglenn shooting
Two weapons were found at the scene of a deadly Northglenn shooting where two boys allegedly attempted to enter a resident's backyard and exchanged gunfire with the homeowner on Sunday afternoon.
Where you can drop off leaves for composting in Denver
DENVER — As leaves begin to fall this autumn, Denver residents have an option for recycling their leaves. Rather than throwing leaves in the trash to be taken to a landfill, Denver residents can drop them off at a Denver LeafDrop site to be composted for free. Compost created...
KKTV
2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects are dead following an incident at a Colorado home Sunday afternoon. Northglenn police say officers were called to the 11600 block of Pearl Street on Sunday at about 2 in the afternoon on the report of a trespass along with felony menacing. The neighborhood is south of 120th Avenue off Washington Street. When officers arrived at the property, they found two juveniles who had been shot. Both juveniles were taken to the hospital, but later passed.
Report details officers leaving woman in patrol car hit by train
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — A police report is offering more details about the call that eventually led to officers leaving a woman in a patrol car that was hit by a freight train. Last month, officers pulled over a 20-year-old woman in Weld County after a man said she pointed a gun at him during an alleged road rage incident.
Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run reported she had seen her vehicle on the news
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Lakewood called in to report she had seen her car on the news as wanted in relation to the crash, an arrest affidavit says. A dispatcher then asked Irene Martinez if she knew who was driving...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 5