Police in California are investigating a spate of recent murders as the possible work of an unidentified serial killer.Stockton Police made the shock announcement on Wednesday that investigators are looking into a series of unsolved cases that all share a strikingly similar pattern.Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said in a press briefing that all of the victims were killed during the night or in the early hours of the morning, in dark places and when they were alone.“We do see some similarity where it’s really areas of darkness, it’s really areas where the person is by themselves, maybe not...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO