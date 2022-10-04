Read full article on original website
Major update in Stockton serial killer case as police link California murders using clues found on the scene
A MAJOR update in a possible serial killer case has been announced after police linked the murders using clues found at the crime scenes. New video of a person of interest has been released after Stockton, California Police Chief Stanley McFadden said that six recent killings and one attempted murder meet the definition of a serial killer.
Suspect in Eliza Fletcher murder previously convicted on rape charge: Report
The suspect who faces charges in connection to the death of billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher has a lengthy criminal record, including a conviction on a rape charge, according to court records.
insideedition.com
Suspected Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir Stands Trial in 2nd of 22 Alleged Victims' Murders
After being convicted of capital murder in the death of one of the 22 elderly women he was charged with killing, a man who investigators believe to be a serial killer is standing trial in another of the Texas women's deaths. The capital murder trial of Billy Chemirmir, 49, in...
Chilling details emerge in serial killings as cops say suspect carefully planned murders & surveyed areas for cameras
MORE details have emerged in the Stockton serial killings as cops say the suspect may have staked out in broad daylight potential areas for murdering victims. The news comes as more information about the victims has been shared by devastated family members. On Tuesday, Stockton Police Chief, Stanley McFadden, told...
Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago
Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with
A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
North Texas Serial Killer Reginald Kimbro is the Subject of New 'Dateline'
Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. After multiple aggravated assault accusations in 2012 and 2014, Reginald Kimbro's nature as the subject of a decades-long investigation came to a head when he came under investigation for rape and murder in 2017. Now, Dateline reveals the full story of what happens when law enforcement does not recognize a repeat offender.
BET
Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist
Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
California town rocked by fear that spate of recent murders could be the work of a serial killer
Police in California are investigating a spate of recent murders as the possible work of an unidentified serial killer.Stockton Police made the shock announcement on Wednesday that investigators are looking into a series of unsolved cases that all share a strikingly similar pattern.Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said in a press briefing that all of the victims were killed during the night or in the early hours of the morning, in dark places and when they were alone.“We do see some similarity where it’s really areas of darkness, it’s really areas where the person is by themselves, maybe not...
Search is on for inmate who escaped from Upstate jail
Officials say, the search is for an inmate who escaped from an Upstate jail this weekend . The Union County Sheriff’s Office says, they responded to the reported jail break around 10 PM Friday.
Washington Examiner
Convicted murderer blames white judge for being in jail
Milan Loncar was walking his dog in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia one cold winter night in January 2021. Little did he know it would be his last night alive. Josephus Davis and another man attacked Loncar and, after a brief tussle, shot him in the chest. In an instant,...
Inmate serving life sentence for murder charged for attacking corrections officer at MCI-Shirley
Roy Booth allegedly attacked Matthew Tidman with a piece of workout equipment. Tidman has been in intensive care since. An inmate who allegedly inflicted serious injuries on a corrections officer at MCI-Shirley has been charged and indicted in connection with the attack, officials said Wednesday. Roy Booth, 40, was charged...
thesource.com
Fellow Inmate Alleges YNW Melly Possessed Pipe Bombs and Shanks in Jail Cell
One of YNW Melly‘s fellow inmates has stated the rapper holds pipe bombs and shanks in his cell. AllHipHop states Melly’s lawyers are asking to have restrictions lifted on his visits at Broward County Jail. Melly has those limitations due to the allegations from his cellmate. “On or...
NBC New York
Maryland Tourist Who Turned Down Drugs Slashed in Face Outside Times Square CVS
A tourist exploring New York's Times Square on Saturday was approached by a trio allegedly trying to sell drugs, but instead they slashed him in the face with a bottle and robbed him of $140, police said. The Maryland man, visiting the Big Apple days after his 30th birthday, encountered...
California mom Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking abduction, running away with ex-fling
Sherri Papini, the California mother who pleaded guilty to charges related to faking her abduction while hiding away with an ex-fling and then cashing victims’ assistance checks after she reemerged, was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in prison for her costly scheme. Papini, 39, was sentenced in a...
California prison guard accused of assaulting wife, biting son got a 10% pay cut, watchdog says
In one case, a newly hired prison guard admitted she helped smuggle phones into a prison. She was on leave for 267 days before being fired.
Alabama man admits he bribed prison guard with cash to get smuggled phones, drugs
An Alabama man received a sentence of nearly three years in prison for bribing a corrections officer while awaiting a federal trial for armed bank robbery. Stanley Young, 34, from Selma, Alabama, an inmate at the Escambia County Detention Center at Brewton from January to October 2020, was being held at ECDC pending a federal trial for armed bank robbery in the Southern District of Alabama. Young was convicted of armed bank robbery and later sentenced to 17 years in prison.
AOL Corp
Inmate on social media tried smuggling drugs into GA prison disguised as ‘mail from a child’
An inmate at a state prison in Middle Georgia who went on social media and unwittingly enlisted the help of an undercover GBI agent to smuggle drugs behind bars was convicted this week and sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. Brannon Chase McCoy, 27, from the north Georgia town...
Sherri Papini: New video reveals moment detectives told ‘super mom’ they had cracked kidnap hoax
New video shows the moment Sherri Papini was told by California detectives that they had uncovered her kidnapping hoax.Papini, a mother-of-two, was sentenced to an 18-month prison sentence on Monday in connection to her November 2016 disappearance while out for a run in her hometown of Redding, California.The day after her sentencing Shasta County Sheriff’s Office released the interview video in which investigators revealed they knew she had faked the incident.In the video, Papini, who must also pay $310,000 in restitution, told detectives that “Talking to other guys has got me here.”The 40-year-old, who was labelled a “super...
NBC Philadelphia
Behind Bars 4 Decades, Man Walks Free After Appeal
After more than 40 years behind bars and six years after another man confessed to the crime, Leroy Evans on Friday walked out of a Delaware County courtroom a free man. Now 64, Evans had spent the last four decades imprisoned after being convicted of the killing of Emily Leo in 1981. Though his release did not amount to a complete exoneration, the state found that other evidence, including a 2016 statement by a co-defendant denying Evans was involved in the murder, was enough to grant his release on time served.
