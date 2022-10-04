Read full article on original website
Braves pitcher destroys Sal Licata for infamous Mets prediction
Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek destroyed Sal Licato for a premature prediction on the New York Mets that ended up coming back to haunt him. Sal Licata has become famous for a premature prediction on the New York Mets that has come back to haunt him. Back in May, Licata said that the NL East was a wrap because of the huge lead the Mets had at the time. The Braves didn’t go down without a fight, and they clinched the NL East division right down to the wire. Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek reminded him of his freezing cold take.
Joe Benigno rips the Mets after collapse in Atlanta: 'They blew the freakin' division!'
The Mets needed just one win in Atlanta to enter the final series with their own NL East destiny in their hands. Instead, they got swept, and Joe Benigno was absolutely LIVID in his hit with Tiki & Tierney Monday.
‘I ain’t giving in’: Buck Showalter throws NL East support behind Marlins after Braves’ sweep of Mets
The New York Mets are the Miami Marlins’ biggest fans this week. After New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves and lost control of the NL East over the weekend, they are hoping the Marlins can upset the Braves in the final series of the regular season. Manager Buck Showalter shared his thoughts on why Miami may be able to stun Atlanta, per Deesha Thosar on Twitter.
Mets pitcher believes they will get revenge on Braves in the playoffs
Despite being swept in dominating fashion with everything on the line in the most pivotal series of the season, the Mets haven’t lost confidence. In an article by Mike Puma of the New York Post, several of them had comments about the series and what’s next for New York. None of which were more interesting than Seth Lugo‘s, who still believes the Mets are a better team than the Braves, something they will prove if they meet again in the playoffs.
MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News
After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres. Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.
New York Mets to skip Jacob deGrom in WC series, if possible
The New York Mets are planning to start Max Scherzer in Game 1 of their National League wild-card series with
Mets prep for playoffs with rout of Nationals
NEW YORK — After wrapping up a 101-win season with an easy romp, the New York Mets know their next challenge will be much tougher.Francisco Lindor and the Mets geared up for the playoffs with a 9-2 rout of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, completing a fantastic regular season with the second-most victories in franchise history.Up next is a best-of-three wild-card series at home against San Diego beginning Friday night. Max Scherzer is scheduled to start the opener for New York versus Yu Darvish."Friday's going to be kind of a different beast. It's going to be loud, it's going to be rocking,"...
Nationals visit the Mets for season opener
PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-4, 5.11 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (12-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -271, Nationals +218; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets start the season at home against the Washington Nationals. New York...
Mets look to stop 3-game skid, play the Nationals
LINE: Mets -273, Nationals +223; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets enter a matchup with the Washington Nationals after losing three games in a row. New York is 98-61 overall and 51-27 in home games. The Mets are eighth in the NL with 164 total home runs, averaging one per game.
Forecasting the Mets’ Wild Card Series Roster
With last night’s 9-2 victory over the Nationals, the Mets have a day of rest before welcoming the Padres to Citi Field in the first round of the 2022 playoffs. While there are certain locks to the core of the Mets’ roster, there are still a lot of questions for how the Mets will construct their 26-man roster.
Braves’ chase down of Mets gives this NL East title unique feel
The Braves hold the record for the most division titles in MLB history, but this year’s NL East crown shines a bit brighter after erasing the Mets’ 10.5-game lead and sealing the deal in game 161.
Regular season in the books for the Yankees, Mets
News 12 Sports Director Pat O’Keefe has more on what the Yankees and Mets hope to do next after Wednesday marked the end 2022 MLB regular season.
