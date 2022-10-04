ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

People who don't suffer from pain less willing to help others who do

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a new study, people who don’t experience body pain are less likely to assist others who do suffer from it. Previous research has focused on the association between people struggling with their own personal pain. Evidence from that research shows people are more likely to form a connection based on empathy with others in similar situations.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

'Busiest we've been': Riley PICU, ER see skyrocketing numbers

INDIANAPOLIS — Doctors at Riley Hospital for Children say they are seeing historically high numbers in their emergency department and in their Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. Doctors tell WRTV it is all because of a slew of respiratory viruses -- including COVID, flu and RSV — spreading rapidly in the community. Since September 15th, Riley’s emergency department has seen positive tests for:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Health
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
WISH-TV

Visitation set for slain Purdue student

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A visitation will be held for Varun Chheda this coming weekend, following an on-campus homicide at Purdue University’s campus. The visitation is set for Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Leppert Mortuary – Nora, 740 East 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Chheda...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg hosting event in Carmel for local family

CARMEL, Ind. — People will have a chance to meet celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg this week as he helps raise money for the Light for Levi Foundation. Levi Chisolm survived a near-drowning incident two years ago, when he was just 22 months old. His parents, Meagan and Scott, are hopeful someday he will fully recover.
CARMEL, IN
103GBF

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
George Mallet
WISH-TV

Popular over-the-counter supplement reduces suicide attempts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An over-the-counter supplement is linked to a decrease in suicide attempts, a new study suggests. Folic acid is a B vitamin abundant in vegetables like asparagus, Brussels sprouts and spinach. People can also buy it over the counter in the form of a pill. Women are encouraged to take folic acid if they are planning to get pregnant. But now, scientists say it could be used as a treatment to prevent suicide.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TheHorse.com

Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility

On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Community minded Franklin cafe

INDIANAPOLIS — Main & Madison Market Cafe co-owners, Stephanie Northern and Ashley Schultz, stopped by to share some of their delicious treats with Jillian and Ryan. Main & Madison is located in Franklin, Indiana. They are community minded with a mission to strengthen communities and family. To learn more...
FRANKLIN, IN
WISH-TV

New WISH-TV Daybreak anchor Lena Pringle makes station debut with 'All Indiana'

Lena Pringle has officially made her on-air debut on “All Indiana” as she prepares to begin her new role at WISH-TV as a Co-Anchor on the Emmy Award-winning Daybreak team. Pringle is an award-winning journalist who most recently worked as a morning show anchor/reporter in Jacksonville, Florida. Prior to that she was an anchor/reporter in her hometown of Columbia, South Carolina. She started her career covering sports and reporting from Capitol Hill in Washington D.C.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indy man arrested for using malnourished dogs for dog fighting

MADISON, Miss. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was arrested in Mississippi after police found 11 malnourished dogs in his van during a traffic stop. Police believe he used the animals for dog fighting. Edward Bronaugh, 56, of Indianapolis, was arrested for transporting dogs for the purpose of dog fighting,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Central Indiana rescue working to save most vulnerable dogs

INDIANAPOLIS — Animal shelters and rescues here in Indiana do whatever they can to save unwanted pets and find them loving homes. One rescue, Tails and Trails, is rescuing the most vulnerable, often those minutes from euthanasia. Mo Tibbetts started the nonprofit in 2014 to save the dogs that...
INDIANA STATE

