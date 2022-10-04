Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Oct. 4. His player stats don't scream Hall of Famer, but it's as a manager where he made his mark. In 132 games with the A's, Cubs and Braves, La Russa batted .199 with seven RBIs. A year after playing his last professional game with Triple-A New Orleans, La Russa entered the managerial ranks in 1978, starting with Double-A Knoxville, a White Sox affiliate, and also was a coach on the big league staff that same season. He was named the White Sox Triple-A manager to open the '79 season, then was later appointed the ChiSox skipper midway through the season. He managed the club for eight seasons and won an AL West title before he was let go in '86.

