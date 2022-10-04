ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Gettysburg, PA
PennLive.com

Mechanicsburg girls volleyball blanks Palmyra in Mid-Penn Keystone action

Mechanicsburg (11-1) kept its stellar campaign rolling with a decisive 3-0 divisional victory against Palmyra Wednesday. The Wildcats swept the Cougars 25-17, 25-18, 25-17. Courtney Foose paced the Cats with 22 assists, 2 aces, 2 kills, and 2 digs. Gracen Nutt tallied 13 digs, 7 kills, and 2 aces, while Teagan Valente accounted for 8 kills, 4 digs, and 2 aces. Jayden Eager chipped in 6 aces, 6 digs, and 2 assists, respectively.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

17-year-old central Pa. girl reported missing

A Lancaster County teen has been missing for at least two days, according to East Hempfield police. 17-year-old Felicity Heiser left her township home during the overnight hours Sunday into Monday, police said. She has not been to school, nor has she contacted her guardian since then, police said. Heiser...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

‘Ma’am we are a baseball team’: Harrisburg Senators remind Twitter that they play baseball, can’t change voting laws

Even if voter fraud was a major issue, the Harrisburg Senators wouldn’t be able to do much about it. And that is because the Senators are a baseball team. Not an actual group of senators who work out of Harrisburg. And it feels like that is something most people know or could find out with relative ease, but it is 2022, and so … here we are.
HARRISBURG, PA
