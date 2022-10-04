Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
Chelsea Carpenter’s late goal lifts Red Land to 2-all field hockey tie with Hershey
Those words were spoken by more than one field hockey coach in the Mid-Penn this season because there was the feeling that the Patriots might be on the rise.
Northern boys soccer cruises to victory behind Nolan Wimbrough’s hat trick
Northern (11-3, 9-1) picked up an emphatic 8-0 victory against Big Spring Wednesday in Mid-Penn Colonial action. Nolan Wimbrough’s hat trick provided the spark for the Polar Bears offensively. Teammates Bennet Calaman, Owen Shoemaker, Austin Horn, Ian McCarty, and Tyler French chipped in one goal apiece in the shutout.
West Perry boys soccer edges Greencastle in marquee Mid-Penn Colonial showdown
In a clash of two of the top squads in the Mid-Penn Colonial, West Perry (7-1-1) battled to a tightly-contested 1-0 victory against Greencastle (8-3) Wednesday. Kyle Port’s goal in the 36th minute proved to be the decisive moment of the showdown. Wyatt Miller picked up the assist on Port’s tally.
Mia Libby’s hat trick powers Greencastle girls soccer in 5-1 win against West Perry
Mia Libby netted three goals to propel Greencastle to an emphatic 5-1 Mid-Penn Colonial victory over West Perry Wednesday. Haley Noblit chipped in one goal and one assist, while Caroline Logsdon scored once. Rylee Henson and Maddie Koons tallied two assists apiece in the win.
Mechanicsburg girls volleyball blanks Palmyra in Mid-Penn Keystone action
Mechanicsburg (11-1) kept its stellar campaign rolling with a decisive 3-0 divisional victory against Palmyra Wednesday. The Wildcats swept the Cougars 25-17, 25-18, 25-17. Courtney Foose paced the Cats with 22 assists, 2 aces, 2 kills, and 2 digs. Gracen Nutt tallied 13 digs, 7 kills, and 2 aces, while Teagan Valente accounted for 8 kills, 4 digs, and 2 aces. Jayden Eager chipped in 6 aces, 6 digs, and 2 assists, respectively.
State College scores 3-1 volleyball win over Cedar Cliff
State College down Cedar Cliff 3-1 in volleyball Wednesday. Scores were 28-26, 21-25, 27-25 and 25-23. No stats were reported for State College.
Avery Pollock’s third quarter goal and Payton Killian’s 9 saves help Lower Dauphin upset Palmyra
PALMYRA— Lower Dauphin’s field hockey team struggled in its last two consecutive games. The Falcons lost 1-0 to Mechanicsburg last week and fell again to Hershey on Monday with another 1-0 loss. But on Wednesday night, they were determined to bounce back from their two-game losing streak.
Mid-Penn field hockey stars for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022
Lower Dauphin vs Palmyra in high school field hockey — A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in field hockey Wednesday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Watch Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey teams get hyped up
Check out the Mid-Penn Keystone’s teams — Palmyra, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Lower Dauphin, Red Land and East Pennsboro — getting hyped up and showing off some dance moves.
Mid-Penn Conference girls soccer submitted stats leaders through October 5
With mere weeks left in the Mid-Penn Conference girls soccer season, players are nearing milestones and racking up some gaudy stat lines. Below is a closer look at the girls soccer leaders in goals, assists and saves, all compiled from submissions from MPC coaches. PennLive will publish girls soccer leaders...
Cheerleader showcase: Central Dauphin Rams boast 50 members
With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads. This is the first cheerleading squad, Central Dauphin, directed by Faith Myers. School.
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 6 rankings: Lower Dauphin, Juniata earn promotions
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record and upcoming schedule. Away we go.
’I was devastated’: How Boiling Springs’ Dalton Ackley moved past misdiagnosis to become a Bubblers leader
Check out a Boiling Springs football game on Friday nights, and look for No. 72. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Harrisburg’s Shawn Lee discusses his emergence at quarterback and team’s success
On this week’s episode of the Pa. High School Football Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas talk to Harrisburg quarterback Shawn Lee about his development and growth at his position, along with his expectations for himself and his teammates for the remainder of the season. Lee is...
Check out Milton Hershey School’s newly renovated Founders Hall: video
Milton Hershey School has just recently rededicated its iconic Founders Hall, a long-time statement to the area. Founders Hall was originally completed in 1970 and has now been a part of the school for more than 50 years, dedicated to the legacies of founders Milton and Catherine Hershey. In 2018,...
Workers ‘kicked, stomped and beat’ turkeys at 7 farms in and around central Pa.: police
Eleven people hired to capture and crate turkeys for Plainville Farms have been charged with abusing the animals at seven locations in six Pennsylvania counties, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police said the workers “kicked, stomped and beat turkeys” at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties. These...
17-year-old central Pa. girl reported missing
A Lancaster County teen has been missing for at least two days, according to East Hempfield police. 17-year-old Felicity Heiser left her township home during the overnight hours Sunday into Monday, police said. She has not been to school, nor has she contacted her guardian since then, police said. Heiser...
Central Pa. winery, brewery releasing collaborative ale this weekend
Waltz Vineyards Estate Winery in Manheim, Lancaster County, and the Mount Gretna Craft Brewery team are holding a special release from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday for a first-ever collaboration called “A Waltz to Remember.” It will take place at the brewery, located at 2701 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra.
‘Ma’am we are a baseball team’: Harrisburg Senators remind Twitter that they play baseball, can’t change voting laws
Even if voter fraud was a major issue, the Harrisburg Senators wouldn’t be able to do much about it. And that is because the Senators are a baseball team. Not an actual group of senators who work out of Harrisburg. And it feels like that is something most people know or could find out with relative ease, but it is 2022, and so … here we are.
‘Architectural marvel’ with 30-mile views of the Harrisburg region for $5.5 million: Cool Spaces
Behold the most expensive, and perhaps the most impressive, home ever featured for Cool Spaces. The only other home that comes close was located out of state, and that was actor Joe Pesci’s Jersey shore mansion which was listed at $6.5 million.
