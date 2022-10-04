‘This is as exciting as the last one’: Anne Gardner’s first quarter goal helps Hershey outlast Lower Dauphin

Read full article on original website
Avery Pollock’s third quarter goal and Payton Killian’s 9 saves help Lower Dauphin upset Palmyra
PALMYRA— Lower Dauphin’s field hockey team struggled in its last two consecutive games. The Falcons lost 1-0 to Mechanicsburg last week and fell again to Hershey on Monday with another 1-0 loss. But on Wednesday night, they were determined to bounce back from their two-game losing streak.
Chelsea Carpenter’s late goal lifts Red Land to 2-all field hockey tie with Hershey
Those words were spoken by more than one field hockey coach in the Mid-Penn this season because there was the feeling that the Patriots might be on the rise.
Watch Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey teams get hyped up
Check out the Mid-Penn Keystone’s teams — Palmyra, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Lower Dauphin, Red Land and East Pennsboro — getting hyped up and showing off some dance moves.
Mechanicsburg girls volleyball blanks Palmyra in Mid-Penn Keystone action
Mechanicsburg (11-1) kept its stellar campaign rolling with a decisive 3-0 divisional victory against Palmyra Wednesday. The Wildcats swept the Cougars 25-17, 25-18, 25-17. Courtney Foose paced the Cats with 22 assists, 2 aces, 2 kills, and 2 digs. Gracen Nutt tallied 13 digs, 7 kills, and 2 aces, while Teagan Valente accounted for 8 kills, 4 digs, and 2 aces. Jayden Eager chipped in 6 aces, 6 digs, and 2 assists, respectively.
Mid-Penn field hockey stars for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022
Lower Dauphin vs Palmyra in high school field hockey — A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in field hockey Wednesday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
West Perry boys soccer edges Greencastle in marquee Mid-Penn Colonial showdown
In a clash of two of the top squads in the Mid-Penn Colonial, West Perry (7-1-1) battled to a tightly-contested 1-0 victory against Greencastle (8-3) Wednesday. Kyle Port’s goal in the 36th minute proved to be the decisive moment of the showdown. Wyatt Miller picked up the assist on Port’s tally.
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 6 rankings: Lower Dauphin, Juniata earn promotions
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record and upcoming schedule. Away we go.
Mia Libby’s hat trick powers Greencastle girls soccer in 5-1 win against West Perry
Mia Libby netted three goals to propel Greencastle to an emphatic 5-1 Mid-Penn Colonial victory over West Perry Wednesday. Haley Noblit chipped in one goal and one assist, while Caroline Logsdon scored once. Rylee Henson and Maddie Koons tallied two assists apiece in the win.
State College scores 3-1 volleyball win over Cedar Cliff
State College down Cedar Cliff 3-1 in volleyball Wednesday. Scores were 28-26, 21-25, 27-25 and 25-23. No stats were reported for State College.
FOX43.com
High School Football: An early look at the District 3 power rankings
YORK, Pa. — With six weeks of District 3 high school football in the books and four weeks remaining in the regular season, the postseason is already looming on the horizon in Central Pennsylvania. Here's an early look at the District 3 power rankings, which are used to fill...
’I was devastated’: How Boiling Springs’ Dalton Ackley moved past misdiagnosis to become a Bubblers leader
Check out a Boiling Springs football game on Friday nights, and look for No. 72. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cheerleader showcase: Central Dauphin Rams boast 50 members
With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads. This is the first cheerleading squad, Central Dauphin, directed by Faith Myers. School.
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Harrisburg’s Shawn Lee discusses his emergence at quarterback and team’s success
On this week’s episode of the Pa. High School Football Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas talk to Harrisburg quarterback Shawn Lee about his development and growth at his position, along with his expectations for himself and his teammates for the remainder of the season. Lee is...
Mid-Penn Conference girls soccer submitted stats leaders through October 5
With mere weeks left in the Mid-Penn Conference girls soccer season, players are nearing milestones and racking up some gaudy stat lines. Below is a closer look at the girls soccer leaders in goals, assists and saves, all compiled from submissions from MPC coaches. PennLive will publish girls soccer leaders...
Updated Penn State won-loss projections, early look at Wolverines-Lions, is Minnesota still worrisome?
PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders look at the state of Big Ten football and where 5-0 Penn State fits. David and Bob also forecast the Lions’ wins and losses the rest of the way and discuss whether the Lions’ White Out date with Minnesota in late October is still a tough matchup for PSU. Happy bye week!
PennLive’s Prop Bet Showdown challenges your knowledge on Big Ten football: Here’s how you can win
Penn State is on a bye week, but there is still plenty of Big Ten football happening this week. So while we normally quiz you on the outcomes of the Nittany Lions’ games each week, this time we’ll flip the script and see how well you know some of their conference rivals.
Penn State wrestling schedule: Matches against Michigan, Iowa at Bryce Jordan Center highlight Nittany Lions season
Ticket invoices have been distributed and the full-season schedule has dropped, each a certain sign that another greatly anticipated Penn State wrestling season is in the foreseeable future. The Nittany Lions, defending NCAA champions and winners of nine of the last 11 team titles, will take a 28-match winning streak...
“Hey, Jones!”: What is Wisconsin thinking? Will it now become Nebraska? Which Penn State QB/RB duo ya got?
We begin the mailbag with the bulletin-buster of the week which spawns a short, simple question with a long, complicated answer. And we still don’t know the full story. It might take months or years before we do. But this is the best I can do now. This, from...
Central Pa. winery, brewery releasing collaborative ale this weekend
Waltz Vineyards Estate Winery in Manheim, Lancaster County, and the Mount Gretna Craft Brewery team are holding a special release from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday for a first-ever collaboration called “A Waltz to Remember.” It will take place at the brewery, located at 2701 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra.
Dauphin County shopping center sold for second time this year
The Colonial Commons shopping center in Lower Paxton Township has been sold for the second time this year. Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. purchased the 410,432-square-foot shopping center, located at 5086 and 5114 Jonestown Road.
