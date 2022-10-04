ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Potential No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Shares Thoughts on Other Prospect

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

France’s Victor Wembanyama shared his thoughts on Scoot Henderson ahead of their anticipated meeting on Tuesday.

French phenom Victor Wembanyama did not lack in confidence Monday, when sharing his thoughts on G League star Scoot Henderson ahead of their anticipated two-game series in Nevada this week.

The 7-foot-4 prospect is widely viewed as a generational talent whose expected to go No. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA draft. Wembanyama will look to prove he deserves that status in front of NBA scouts by leading France’s Metropolitans 92 into two preseason games against the G League Unite and Henderson, a widely projected top-5 pick in next year’s draft.

During a session with reporters, Wembanyama fielded a question about facing Henderson and told reporters he labeled the standout guard as his favorite player in their class. Even so, he wasn’t ready to put anyone ahead of himself in the conversation for the top selection, but said that Henderson would be in mix otherwise.

“If I was never born, I think he would deserve the first spot,” Wembanyama said, per Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press .

The 18-year-old’s all-time one-liner signals Wembanyama certainly doesn’t lack self-confidence. Labeled as perhaps the most hyped prospect since LeBron, the versatile big man is currently competing in his third pro season and already boasts a complete arsenal that positions him for potential success in the NBA.

Meanwhile, Henderson stands as some of the toughest competition Wembanyama has faced, to date. The former consensus five-star recruit from Marietta, Ga. turned down college to join the G League last year, turning in an impressive campaign and staking his claim among the elite names in his class.

Wembanyama and Henderson will take the floor for their first-ever meeting on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET with the rematch scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. Both games are set to air on ESPN2.

