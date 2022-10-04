ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

North Port community lines up for supplies

By Rochelle Alleyne
 2 days ago
The sounds of recovery rang through the air Monday as an assembly line of do-gooders—from several entities— came together to help North Port feel a slice of normalcy.

Maria Portillo was one of hundreds who came to San Pedro Catholic Church for supplies after the storm.

"It was the biggest storm I've ever been [through] here, I've been here my entire life," she said, "We're okay, we just had downed trees, pool cages taken out, downed fence but that's stuff that can be replaced."

But despite the need, she said she's counting her blessings.

"Yeah my sister lost her house completely," she said.

Those handing out the supplies said in addition to the food, water, and tarps—others came to use 15 minutes of free wifi from a Starlink satellite unit to connect to the outside world.

"They're very happy to receive it," said Sarasota county volunteer Maggie Murphy.

And as the need stretches on, Murphy said volunteers will continue showing up to help.

"They were wrapped around the building until we closed and we have to turn some people away because we ran out of some items," she said.

The group said they'll be back at San Pedro Catholic Church— at 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL—around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and they'll be there until 7:30 p.m. or until they run out of supplies.

