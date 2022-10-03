“Racism, classism and not feeling safe in majority-white, middle-class spaces, is largely why Black farmers aren’t able to sell their produce in many of the traditional market spaces,” say traders Natasha Pencil and Aisha Jade.Hence, the pair’s upcoming ‘Black Farmers Market’, billed as the first major one to take place in Britain, is a bid to redress the balance and give Black growers a platform to ply their trade.While working on Brixton Station Road in south London, Aisha and Natasha say they’ve often been met with complaints from fellow Black entrepreneurs about a lack of investment, viable opportunities, and publicity...

AGRICULTURE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO