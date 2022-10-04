Georgia football LB commit Raylen Wilson on schools hoping for a flip: ‘They are trying, but I’m not replying’

AUBURN, Alabama—The Auburn Tigers (3-2, 1-1) prepare to face the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0) this Saturday in Athens and they'll do so without one of their most important players on defense, edge rusher Eku Leota. Out for possibly the rest of the2022 football season after injuring his pectoral muscle in a loss to LSU, Leota's absence leaves a big void for the Auburn defense because of a lack of depth at the position. Derick Hall played the majority of snaps in last week's game and will be called on to handle that role again with Marcus Braggs, Dylan Brooks and Joko Willis the only guys behind him. That could force some changes up front for the Auburn defense against a powerful and explosive Georgia offense.

