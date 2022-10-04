Georgia football LB commit Raylen Wilson on schools hoping for a flip: ‘They are trying, but I’m not replying’

Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee-LSU head-to-head game predictions
No. 8 (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6. Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the SEC matchup. Against LSU, the Vols will wear its Nike Smokey Grey uniforms for the first time since 2017.
247Sports
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
SEC Analyst Says Aggies' Jimbo Fisher Wouldn't Be Head Coach if Not for One Player
One could argue that Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher would be nothing if not for his win in the 2013 BCS National Championship. However, this is a big "if."
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin defends Stetson Bennett, heaps praise on Georgia quarterback
AUBURN, Ala. — Bryan Harsin’s job is to find a way to beat Stetson Bennett next Saturday, but on Monday he was defending the Georgia quarterback. When a Birmingham television reporter began a question by suggesting Bennett was “obviously not the most athletic guy in the world,” Harsin made his stance clear.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn OL Says They Can "Destroy" Georgia's Defensive Front If...
When being a 25+ point underdog on the road, one would advise you don't "poke the bear." The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs have seemingly slept-walked through a two-week stretch of their mid-season schedule, particularly after allowing an inferior Missouri team to drag them into deep water on ...
BET
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Debate Canceled
Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and former NFL player Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, have a debate scheduled for Oct. 14 in Savannah, Ga. However, Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver also agreed to a debate in Macon, Georgia, but Walker has not confirmed. The debate is now canceled.
Essence
Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History
Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
6 Georgia high schools participating in pilot program that preps students for construction jobs
ATLANTA — Georgia high schools are currently tackling the construction workforce shortage with a new pilot program available to students. The Heavy Equipment Operator (H.E.O.) Simulator Program gives students hands-on industry training to prepare for careers in horizontal construction. The Georgia General Assembly funded the program in partnership with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Auburn
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005. Georgia ...
Latest Betting Line Trends in Georgia vs Auburn
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005. Georgia is ...
BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
Yardbarker
Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Dan Mullen
Georgia Tech Football is currently getting ready for their matchup with Duke on Saturday and interim head coach Brent Key is going to be looking to get to 2-0. While Key is looking to show that he could be the guy to lead the program into the future, it is not going to stop the rest of us from speculating who could be discussed as candidates for this job.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SBLive Georgia Football Power 25: Week 7
1. Buford (6-0) Last Week: 1 Buford played well in its first 7A region game. Granted it’s not the same Collins Hill squad from last year but the Wolves aren’t complaining about a region victory. Buford’s defense has been the real deal all season, and now is only allowing opponents to score just ...
Mr. CFB: Why Auburn vs. Georgia Is My Favorite Rivalry
It has been my good fortune to cover every major rivalry in the SEC. Each one has its own special flavor and history. Here are just five in no particular order: **--Alabama vs. Tennessee: To those of us who are of a certain age, this was the first great rivalry. Books have been written about “The ...
247Sports
2 Minute Drill: Keys for Auburn's defense vs. Georgia
AUBURN, Alabama—The Auburn Tigers (3-2, 1-1) prepare to face the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0) this Saturday in Athens and they'll do so without one of their most important players on defense, edge rusher Eku Leota. Out for possibly the rest of the2022 football season after injuring his pectoral muscle in a loss to LSU, Leota's absence leaves a big void for the Auburn defense because of a lack of depth at the position. Derick Hall played the majority of snaps in last week's game and will be called on to handle that role again with Marcus Braggs, Dylan Brooks and Joko Willis the only guys behind him. That could force some changes up front for the Auburn defense against a powerful and explosive Georgia offense.
Five ways Auburn could struggle against Georgia
These five things could give Auburn fits against Georgia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three Tennessee Players to Watch Against LSU
Tigers face a tremendous challenge against the fastest offense in college football, gifted quarterback Hendon Hooker leading charge.
Georgia football: How to watch, radio, streaming info for UGA vs Auburn
ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to take the field on Saturday to face Auburn in the third conference game of the year. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 8.
Georgia men’s basketball: Observations as the Bulldogs prep for upcoming season
After opening practice for the 2022-23 season on Sept. 26, the Georgia Bulldogs were once again on the court Wednesday afternoon. Media members were allowed to watch the entirety of Georgia’s practice. Wednesday offered our first real chance to watch Mike White and his remade Georgia roster in action,...
Comments / 0