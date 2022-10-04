ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football LB commit Raylen Wilson on schools hoping for a flip: ‘They are trying, but I’m not replying’

By Jeff Sentell,
dawgnation.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moultrie, GA
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
BET

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Debate Canceled

Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and former NFL player Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, have a debate scheduled for Oct. 14 in Savannah, Ga. However, Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver also agreed to a debate in Macon, Georgia, but Walker has not confirmed. The debate is now canceled.
SAVANNAH, GA
Essence

Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History

Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Ali
DawgsDaily

Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Auburn

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005.  Georgia ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Latest Betting Line Trends in Georgia vs Auburn

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005.  Georgia is ...
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Dan Mullen

Georgia Tech Football is currently getting ready for their matchup with Duke on Saturday and interim head coach Brent Key is going to be looking to get to 2-0. While Key is looking to show that he could be the guy to lead the program into the future, it is not going to stop the rest of us from speculating who could be discussed as candidates for this job.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Georgia Lb#Dawgnation
Scorebook Live

SBLive Georgia Football Power 25: Week 7

1. Buford (6-0) Last Week: 1 Buford played well in its first 7A region game. Granted it’s not the same Collins Hill squad from last year but the Wolves aren’t complaining about a region victory. Buford’s defense has been the real deal all season, and now is only allowing opponents to score just ...
FOOTBALL
TMGSports

Mr. CFB: Why Auburn vs. Georgia Is My Favorite Rivalry

It has been my good fortune to cover every major rivalry in the SEC. Each one has its own special flavor and history. Here are just five in no particular order: **--Alabama vs. Tennessee: To those of us who are of a certain age, this was the first great rivalry. Books have been written about “The ...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

2 Minute Drill: Keys for Auburn's defense vs. Georgia

AUBURN, Alabama—The Auburn Tigers (3-2, 1-1) prepare to face the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0) this Saturday in Athens and they'll do so without one of their most important players on defense, edge rusher Eku Leota. Out for possibly the rest of the2022 football season after injuring his pectoral muscle in a loss to LSU, Leota's absence leaves a big void for the Auburn defense because of a lack of depth at the position. Derick Hall played the majority of snaps in last week's game and will be called on to handle that role again with Marcus Braggs, Dylan Brooks and Joko Willis the only guys behind him. That could force some changes up front for the Auburn defense against a powerful and explosive Georgia offense.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Intel

Comments / 0

Community Policy