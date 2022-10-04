Read full article on original website
The Cuban-German Roots and Meaning Behind Lou Bega’s 1999 Dance Hit “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)”
Right from the starting countdown, Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)” was a party about to explode. Off Bega’s debut album, A Little Bit of Mambo, the song topped the charts across Europe and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold 3.3 million copies in the U.S., and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2000.
Iron Maiden Book 2023 Tour, Will Focus on ‘Senjutsu’ + ‘Somewhere in Time’ Albums + Other Hits
After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.
NME
JD Fortune recalls “intimidating” experience of joining INXS: “It’s like replacing Elvis”
JD Fortune has reflected on the “intimidating” experience of joining INXS and replacing Michael Hutchence. The frontman secured his place in the Australian band after winning the 2005 reality TV show ‘Rock Star: INXS’. “It was incredibly, incredibly intimidating,” the Canadian singer recalled in an interview with Rolling Stone.
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Said His Daughter Freaked Out When Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Wrote a Song for the Group
Micky Dolenz said Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and a number of other rock stars happily contributed songs to the Prefab Four's 50th-anniversary album.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Stevie Nicks Reveals Who the ‘Great Dark Wing’ Is in The Fleetwood Mac Song ‘Sara’
Stevie Nicks shared who she called the “great dark wing” in the Fleetwood Mac song “Sara.”
Why Beatles Fans Screaming Drove Ringo Starr Crazy
Not being able to hear himself play wasn't the only thing about Beatles fans screaming that drove Ringo Starr crazy.
NME
Ringo Starr cancels tour dates after contracting COVID-19
Ringo Starr has cancelled several shows he had planned in Canada for this week, with the Beatle putting his tour on hold to recuperate after contracting COVID-19. After shows in New Buffalo, Michigan and Prior Lake, Minnesota were cancelled over the weekend “due to illness”, an official statement from Starr’s team confirmed the musician had tested positive for COVID. As a result, five shows that were scheduled for this week – in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton – have been axed.
Mick Jagger Said 1 Rolling Stones Song Is About ‘a Real, Independent American Girl’
Mick Jagger once said one of The Rolling Stones' songs was inspired by a "real, independent American girl" and someone else. The track appeared on a hit album.
guitar.com
Shred away with the new ‘Zakk Wylde Berzerker Guitar Camp’ instructional course
Black Label Society frontman Zakk Wylde is offering guitar players around the world a chance to learn from the master himself with the launch of his new online guitar course. The series — dubbed the Zakk Wylde Berzerker Guitar Camp — includes over 12 hours of content and more than 90 individual videos across 10 sections. Joined by fellow BLS guitarist Dario Lorina, Wylde will be teaching his signature techniques like pinch harmonics and vibrato as well as many of his most famous songs and solos.
Listen to The Beatles Work Out “Tomorrow Never Knows” on the First ‘Revolver’ Take
The entirety of The Beatles’ 1966 album, Revolver, revolutionized modern recording techniques and ushered in a new sound—one that was deeply experimental and lushly psychedelic. Both of these were accomplished on the very first day of the recording sessions with “Tomorrow Never Knows.”. Now that the album...
Watch Tool's Danny Carey fill Neil Peart's seat with Rush at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Fan-shot footage of Rush's three-song set with Tool's Danny Carey at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles has emerged
1972 Concert Doc ‘Elvis On Tour’ Sees The King Starting To Unravel
45 years since taking his final bow, Elvis Presley is still on our minds. Beloved by many, dismissed by others, often misunderstood, his impact on pop culture and pop music can be debated but never denied. His early recordings were among the first manifestations of rock n’ roll, his breakout success ushered in the teen music market, and his later decline has been a consistent source for comedy and caricature. Recent films, including the 2018 documentary Elvis Presley: The Searcher and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, have tried to rehabilitate his image and explain his importance to generations too young to remember his reign as the so-called “King of Rock N’ Roll.”
Ringo Starr Had to Beg During His Early Days as a Drummer, but He Made Sure Other Drummers Didn’t Have To
Every musician’s journey starts somewhere. For Ringo Starr, his path to being a drummer started in a hospital. The kit man for The Beatles spent time in and out of hospitals as a youngster, a trying time he relived during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. One of the facilities he stayed at brought percussion instruments to …
Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder Join Forces for Epic ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ Performance: VIDEO
Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival this weekend, and the Pearl Jam frontman joined her for a song. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” was a massive hit for Stevie Nicks as a solo artist. But it almost didn’t happen. Her solo debut album was Bella Donna in 1981. She was working with Jimmy Iovine on the album, and he wasn’t convinced the album had a hit single. Meanwhile, he was also working with Tom Petty. He asked Petty if he had a song that he could contribute, and he offered up the duet.
Jack Antonoff Production! Easter Eggs! Everything to Know About Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album So Far
Magic at Midnight. Taylor Swift surprised fans during the 2022 Video Music Awards when she announced her tenth studio album while accepting the award for video of the year. “I’m just so proud of what we made,” the 32-year-old singer said on August 28 while accepting a Moonperson for the “All Too Well” short film. […]
