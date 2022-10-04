ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cuban-German Roots and Meaning Behind Lou Bega’s 1999 Dance Hit “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)”

Right from the starting countdown, Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)” was a party about to explode. Off Bega’s debut album, A Little Bit of Mambo, the song topped the charts across Europe and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold 3.3 million copies in the U.S., and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2000.
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Ringo Starr cancels tour dates after contracting COVID-19

Ringo Starr has cancelled several shows he had planned in Canada for this week, with the Beatle putting his tour on hold to recuperate after contracting COVID-19. After shows in New Buffalo, Michigan and Prior Lake, Minnesota were cancelled over the weekend “due to illness”, an official statement from Starr’s team confirmed the musician had tested positive for COVID. As a result, five shows that were scheduled for this week – in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton – have been axed.
Shred away with the new ‘Zakk Wylde Berzerker Guitar Camp’ instructional course

Black Label Society frontman Zakk Wylde is offering guitar players around the world a chance to learn from the master himself with the launch of his new online guitar course. The series — dubbed the Zakk Wylde Berzerker Guitar Camp — includes over 12 hours of content and more than 90 individual videos across 10 sections. Joined by fellow BLS guitarist Dario Lorina, Wylde will be teaching his signature techniques like pinch harmonics and vibrato as well as many of his most famous songs and solos.
1972 Concert Doc ‘Elvis On Tour’ Sees The King Starting To Unravel

45 years since taking his final bow, Elvis Presley is still on our minds. Beloved by many, dismissed by others, often misunderstood, his impact on pop culture and pop music can be debated but never denied. His early recordings were among the first manifestations of rock n’ roll, his breakout success ushered in the teen music market, and his later decline has been a consistent source for comedy and caricature. Recent films, including the 2018 documentary Elvis Presley: The Searcher and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, have tried to rehabilitate his image and explain his importance to generations too young to remember his reign as the so-called “King of Rock N’ Roll.”
Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder Join Forces for Epic ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ Performance: VIDEO

Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival this weekend, and the Pearl Jam frontman joined her for a song. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” was a massive hit for Stevie Nicks as a solo artist. But it almost didn’t happen. Her solo debut album was Bella Donna in 1981. She was working with Jimmy Iovine on the album, and he wasn’t convinced the album had a hit single. Meanwhile, he was also working with Tom Petty. He asked Petty if he had a song that he could contribute, and he offered up the duet.
