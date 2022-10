PRAGUE (AP) — The Predators’ new additions made a quick impact in the NHL’s first regular-season game. Nino Niederreiter scored his debut goal for Nashville, which beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 in the Czech capital on Friday night. Kiefer Sherwood, another newcomer, became the first player to score this season, putting Nashville on top 1:01 into the game. Eeli Tolvanen also scored and Matt Duchene finished it off with an empty-netter. “All of the new guys to our team obviously contributed a lot,” coach John Hynes said. “The style, the game they played really fits the identity we want to play.”

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO