NME

Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”

Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
NME

Janet Jackson is reissuing ‘The Velvet Rope’ for its 25th anniversary

Janet Jackson will reissue her sixth studio album, 1997’s ‘The Velvet Rope’, in celebration of its 25th anniversary this week. The expanded edition will arrive this Friday (October 7), exactly 25 years after the original album was released. It will feature a smorgasbord of bonus tracks, which will be available on streaming platforms for the first time.
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: Some of the Illest Tracks from Nas’ Award-Nominated Album ‘King’s Disease II’

Legendary rapper Nas is nominated for several awards at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Award, including “Impact Track” and one of the night’s biggest honors, “Album of the Year.” Ahead of this year’s celebration of hip hop music and culture, hosted by legendary rapper Fat Joe, we’re revisiting some of the notable tracks from Nas’s thirteenth studio album, King Disease II.
Sza
Kendrick Lamar
Doja Cat
Vibe

Diddy Isn’t Fond Of Apple And Spotify’s Rules For Releasing Music

Diddy got a few things off of his chest in regards to digital service providers (DSPs), such as Apple Music and Spotify, telling him when he can release music. On Saturday (Oct. 1), a video made its rounds on social media of the Love Records CEO sounding off about DSPs. Diddy apparently doesn’t like the way artists are being controlled when it comes to releasing their music through the respective platforms.More from VIBE.comBryson Tiller Talks CÎROC Passion Partnership, Diddy Gems And The State Of R&BMeet Photographer Armen Keleshian, The Fly On The Wall Of Dr. Dre And Diddy's Historic Studio SessionDiddy Sued...
defpen

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards: Cyphers, Nominees & More

Where: Cobb Energy Center (Atlanta, GA) It is the night BET has billed as the “biggest night in Hip-Hop” of 2022. The time has come for the 2022 BET Awards. Over the years, the annual award show has delivered memorable cyphers, classic performances and much more. This fall, BET promises to keep up tradition with another night of unforgettable entertainment.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Shares More Info About Lengthy New Album ‘It’s Only Me’

Lil Baby has finally turned in his upcoming album It’s Only Me to his label, and he’s shared some crucial details about what fans can expect. On Monday (October 3), the 4PF boss took to his Twitter to announce his album had been submitted while letting fans know it will have 23 tracks along with a total of seven guest features.
Vibe

Jeezy Announces New DJ Drama Collab Album ‘Snofall’

Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21. The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the...
NME

Corey Taylor reveals his favourite Slipknot mask

Corey Taylor revealed his favourite Slipknot mask in a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) with fans. : Slipknot – ‘The End, So Far’ review: strap in, Maggots – things get weird. To celebrate the release of the band’s seventh album ‘The End, So Far’ which...
HipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Teases Not One But Two ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Remixes

Nicki Minaj looks like she’s still riding the tidal wave behind her first solo No. 1 smash hit “Super Freaky Girl.”. The Queen’s rapper revealed on Tuesday (September 6) that she’s only just getting started as the Rick James-sampling anthem has at least one and a possible second remix (or “Queen Mix”) on the way.
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Takeoff Tease New Music At Their Joint Album Listening Party

The duo is gearing up to release their new album this Friday. Quavo and Takeoff are moving full speed ahead to the next chapter in their careers. After Offset’s departure from Migos, the uncle and nephew team opted to continue on as a music duo. Last month, the Northside rap duo formally announced their joint project Only Built For Infinity Links, slated to drop on October 7th. The album’s title is a play on Raekwon’s debut solo album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx.
hypebeast.com

Jeezy and DJ Drama To Reunite for Gangsta Grillz Mixtape 'SnoFall'

Jeezy and DJ Drama are set to reunite for a new entry in the famed Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. Entitled SnoFall, the project is set to drop on October 21 and was originally announced during the BET Hip-Hop Awards via a commercial. The mixtape will drop just a little over a month after the paired released “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” and will mark a new chapter in Jeezy and DJ Drama’s long-running and revered collaborative partnership; in the mid 2000s, the two teamed up to deliver the now-iconic Trap or Die project, which many consider as the mixtape that helped push the Gangsta Grillz series into the mainstream.
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: Big Tigger and 'Rap City' Makes Encore Return with Lil Kim, Remy Ma, and More

The longest-running rap show, Rap City’ 22 with the legendary Big Tigger, returned for the second year in a row following an extended hiatus. The long-time host, accompanied by DJ Blue Diamonds on the ones and twos, sat down with some of the industry’s most significant influences and tomorrow’s rising stars for a discussion surrounding everything hip hop music and culture.
