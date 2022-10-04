Read full article on original website
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get to Know This Year's ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Honoree Trina
Tune in to see Joey Crack make his hosting debut on Oct. 4 at 9 PM ET on BET. Drake leads with 14 nominations, followed by Kanye West with ten nods and Kendrick Lamar with nine. She explained why she is frustrated with how female rappers are being pitted against...
Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”
Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
New Music Friday - New Singles From Smino & J. Cole, Roddy Ricch, Quavo & Takeoff + More
HIPHOPDX – September is coming to a close and cooler temperatures have started to arise as fall begins to show its signs. As the seasons change a new round of essential singles from the world of Hip Hop and R&B emerge, ensuring that you’ll have plenty to explore this coming October weekend.
Jeezy Announces Title & Release Date Of His Upcoming Studio Album
DJ Drama and Don Cannon are also throwing down on the album.
Janet Jackson is reissuing ‘The Velvet Rope’ for its 25th anniversary
Janet Jackson will reissue her sixth studio album, 1997’s ‘The Velvet Rope’, in celebration of its 25th anniversary this week. The expanded edition will arrive this Friday (October 7), exactly 25 years after the original album was released. It will feature a smorgasbord of bonus tracks, which will be available on streaming platforms for the first time.
Steve Lacy Earns His First No.1 Billboard Record With His Single ‘Bad Habits’
Steve Lacy is already having a great week as his record “Bad Habit” climbs to number one after spending four weeks at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The record serves as the second single from his second studio album Gemini Rights, which reached the top ten on the Billboard 200 charts and topped the Top Rock Albums chart.
Quavo Says He and Takeoff Cleared New Album Title With Raekwon: ‘We Most Definitely Got Respect for the OGs’
Quavo and Takeoff are ready to drop their debut duet album, Only Built 4 Infinity Links. The album carries a title very similar to the classic album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, commonly known as The Purple Tape, by Raekwon. TMZ caught up with Quavo at the airport and questioned...
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Some of the Illest Tracks from Nas’ Award-Nominated Album ‘King’s Disease II’
Legendary rapper Nas is nominated for several awards at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Award, including “Impact Track” and one of the night’s biggest honors, “Album of the Year.” Ahead of this year’s celebration of hip hop music and culture, hosted by legendary rapper Fat Joe, we’re revisiting some of the notable tracks from Nas’s thirteenth studio album, King Disease II.
Diddy Isn’t Fond Of Apple And Spotify’s Rules For Releasing Music
Diddy got a few things off of his chest in regards to digital service providers (DSPs), such as Apple Music and Spotify, telling him when he can release music. On Saturday (Oct. 1), a video made its rounds on social media of the Love Records CEO sounding off about DSPs. Diddy apparently doesn’t like the way artists are being controlled when it comes to releasing their music through the respective platforms.More from VIBE.comBryson Tiller Talks CÎROC Passion Partnership, Diddy Gems And The State Of R&BMeet Photographer Armen Keleshian, The Fly On The Wall Of Dr. Dre And Diddy's Historic Studio SessionDiddy Sued...
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards: Cyphers, Nominees & More
Where: Cobb Energy Center (Atlanta, GA) It is the night BET has billed as the “biggest night in Hip-Hop” of 2022. The time has come for the 2022 BET Awards. Over the years, the annual award show has delivered memorable cyphers, classic performances and much more. This fall, BET promises to keep up tradition with another night of unforgettable entertainment.
Lil Baby Shares More Info About Lengthy New Album ‘It’s Only Me’
Lil Baby has finally turned in his upcoming album It’s Only Me to his label, and he’s shared some crucial details about what fans can expect. On Monday (October 3), the 4PF boss took to his Twitter to announce his album had been submitted while letting fans know it will have 23 tracks along with a total of seven guest features.
Jeezy Announces New DJ Drama Collab Album ‘Snofall’
Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21. The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the...
Corey Taylor reveals his favourite Slipknot mask
Corey Taylor revealed his favourite Slipknot mask in a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) with fans. : Slipknot – ‘The End, So Far’ review: strap in, Maggots – things get weird. To celebrate the release of the band’s seventh album ‘The End, So Far’ which...
Nicki Minaj Teases Not One But Two ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Remixes
Nicki Minaj looks like she’s still riding the tidal wave behind her first solo No. 1 smash hit “Super Freaky Girl.”. The Queen’s rapper revealed on Tuesday (September 6) that she’s only just getting started as the Rick James-sampling anthem has at least one and a possible second remix (or “Queen Mix”) on the way.
Watch Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Kim, Clipse & More Perform At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards took over the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia last week, and the show aired last night (October 4) with a slew of memorable performances. Rap legends such as Lil Kim, Wu-Tang Clan, and Three 6 Mafia took the stage, along with...
Quavo & Takeoff Tease New Music At Their Joint Album Listening Party
The duo is gearing up to release their new album this Friday. Quavo and Takeoff are moving full speed ahead to the next chapter in their careers. After Offset’s departure from Migos, the uncle and nephew team opted to continue on as a music duo. Last month, the Northside rap duo formally announced their joint project Only Built For Infinity Links, slated to drop on October 7th. The album’s title is a play on Raekwon’s debut solo album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx.
Jeezy and DJ Drama To Reunite for Gangsta Grillz Mixtape 'SnoFall'
Jeezy and DJ Drama are set to reunite for a new entry in the famed Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. Entitled SnoFall, the project is set to drop on October 21 and was originally announced during the BET Hip-Hop Awards via a commercial. The mixtape will drop just a little over a month after the paired released “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” and will mark a new chapter in Jeezy and DJ Drama’s long-running and revered collaborative partnership; in the mid 2000s, the two teamed up to deliver the now-iconic Trap or Die project, which many consider as the mixtape that helped push the Gangsta Grillz series into the mainstream.
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Big Tigger and 'Rap City' Makes Encore Return with Lil Kim, Remy Ma, and More
The longest-running rap show, Rap City’ 22 with the legendary Big Tigger, returned for the second year in a row following an extended hiatus. The long-time host, accompanied by DJ Blue Diamonds on the ones and twos, sat down with some of the industry’s most significant influences and tomorrow’s rising stars for a discussion surrounding everything hip hop music and culture.
