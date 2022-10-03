Read full article on original website
KRGV
Fast drivers in Weslaco school zones raising safety concerns
Parents with children who attend schools at the Weslaco Independent School District say they’re concerned about fast drivers in school zones. Maria Velasquez says she used to walk her grandkids to school every school year, but this year, speeding drivers near Margo Elementary are forcing changes. One parent says...
Student airdrops photo threatening school, district confirms
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy went on lockdown after a student airdropped a photo claiming to have a gun on campus. Some time around noon, district and law enforcement officers conducted an investigation into a “virtual terroristic threat”, according to San Benito CISD Facebook page. San Benito Superintendent Theresa Servellon […]
Donna middle school officials confiscate ‘small handgun’
DONNA, Texas, (ValleyCentral) — A small handgun was confiscated from a student Monday at Todd Middle School in Donna, school district officials told ValleyCentral. A brief message was sent to parents who have children enrolled at the campus through the school’s Blackboard Connect mass notification system, officials said. “At 9:50 this morning,” the district wrote […]
KRGV
Student of the Week: Tea Anderson
A Raymondville Early College High School senior dreams to one day use her nursing and ministry degree to do missionary work all over the world. Tea Anderson is the valedictorian of her senior class. "I'm the NHS secretary, I'm the senior class president, I am in YAK, Student Council, I'm...
Weslaco ISD: Four students arrested after threat against high school
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Weslaco High School students were arrested Wednesday in connection to a threat made against the high school, the school district said. According to a news release from the Weslaco Independent School District, officials were notified that a threat was made against the high school Tuesday. The district informed the Weslaco […]
KRGV
Sharyland ISD employee raises awareness about dangers of fentanyl after son's death
A Sharyland ISD faculty member who lost her son to fentanyl helped spearhead a program to help Sharyland High School parents learn about the dangers of the drug. “I wanted to push this because I felt this is important that parents, all parents need to hear because if I can save one life, then that’s all that matters,” said Sharyland ISD reading specialist Sandra Bagwell. “I don’t want another family to go we went through.”
Non-affiliated teen arrested after threat to McAllen High
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nonaffiliated 15-year-old was detained after threats were made toward McAllen High this morning, a message to parents from the district stated. McAllen Independent School District parents were sent an alert stating the teenage boy is being charged with making a false alarm. The district stated that all students and faculty […]
KRGV
Female student arrested, accused of making false threat against San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy
A female student was arrested and charged in connection with a virtual terroristic threat at San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy on Wednesday, according to the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District. The campus was temporarily put on lockdown for about an hour as district and city police investigated the threat.
Rio Hondo ISD: Student arrested for possession of firearm, ammunition
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Hondo High School student was arrested on campus for possession of a firearm and ammunition on Thursday, the district said. According to a news release from the Rio Hondo Independent School District, the firearm and ammunition were in his personal vehicle located at the high school. “At no […]
valleybusinessreport.com
City of McAllen Seeks Community Input
The City of McAllen is developing an updated comprehensive plan and is asking for residents’ input on what they feel the community needs. A community meeting in which the public can speak takes place Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the McAllen Public Library Auditorium, 4001 North 23rd Street.
Funds run out in Hidalgo County for residents needing help with energy bills
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency announced that it has exhausted all funding and will no longer be accepting applications for low-income housing energy assistance. The Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) received just over $6 million from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services for the 2022 program […]
Rising roadway deaths alarm Valley officials, as Texas approaches grim record
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas is almost a month away from recording a grim 22-year streak in which at least one person has died every day on the state’s roadways. As deaths are on the rise in the Rio Grande Valley, drivers here and across Texas need to “wake up” to their responsibilities to drive safely, a […]
fox7austin.com
84 undocumented immigrants rescued from 18-wheeler, Hidalgo County Sheriff says
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas - 84 undocumented immigrants were rescued after being found inside an 18-wheeler in Hidalgo County, Texas, according to Sheriff Eddie Guerra. Guerra said a concerned citizen called to report a tractor-trailer arrived at a home in Hidalgo County and saw people unloading from the trailer. Deputies working...
National Butterfly Center to host free community day
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission National Butterfly Center will host a free community day for the public at the end of the month. Community Day is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Texas Butterfly Festival during peak butterfly season in South Texas. The event consists of […]
Authorities find 84 migrants getting out of tractor trailer in Hidalgo County
OLIVAREZ, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities reported finding 84 migrants who were in a tractor trailer Thursday in Hidalgo County. A citizen reported seeing a tractor trailer arrive at a residence near Mile 12 1/2 N and Mile 6W, at the community Olivarez, north of Weslaco. The caller reported seeing people getting out of the trailer, […]
Pleasanton Express
Locals attend Tejanos at the Alamo event
The Tejanos at the Alamo event celebrated the contributions and legacy of the Tejanos at the Alamo, in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month. On Saturday, Sept. 17, this event featured local cultural organizations and descendants from Esparza, Seguin, Navarro and Arciniega families. There was living history from early San Antonio settlers to 1836 Alamo Defenders.
KRGV
Student makes history on being the first female to play football at Sharyland Pioneer High School
A student from Sharyland Pioneer High School is not only breaking barriers, but tackling them head on with the football team. Emily Garcia, a senior, and corner for the varsity football team, is showing everyone that everything is possible. "I think it was like around elementary, I just used to...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Zoho leader has nothing but praise for City of McAllen, McAllen EDC
MCALLEN, Texas – The head of Zoho’s McAllen office has nothing but praise for city and economic development leaders in McAllen. Tejas Gadhia recently gave an exclusive video interview to the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service about his company. He was asked why the global software development company chose McAllen.
Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A review that included Rio Grande Valley roadway cable barriers indicated the structures can save motorists lives. The recent review focused on 130 miles of new cable barriers across four Texas Department of Transportation districts, including the district in Pharr, which oversees TxDOT operations in the Valley. The other districts were […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency no longer accepting applications for low-income housing energy assistance program
The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is no longer accepting applications for the low-income housing energy assistance program for the 2022 program year. The agency says it has exhausted the $6 million in funding it received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The county has assisted more...
