La Joya, TX

KRGV

Fast drivers in Weslaco school zones raising safety concerns

Parents with children who attend schools at the Weslaco Independent School District say they’re concerned about fast drivers in school zones. Maria Velasquez says she used to walk her grandkids to school every school year, but this year, speeding drivers near Margo Elementary are forcing changes. One parent says...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Student airdrops photo threatening school, district confirms

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy went on lockdown after a student airdropped a photo claiming to have a gun on campus. Some time around noon, district and law enforcement officers conducted an investigation into a “virtual terroristic threat”, according to San Benito CISD Facebook page. San Benito Superintendent Theresa Servellon […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Donna middle school officials confiscate ‘small handgun’

DONNA, Texas, (ValleyCentral) — A small handgun was confiscated from a student Monday at Todd Middle School in Donna, school district officials told ValleyCentral. A brief message was sent to parents who have children enrolled at the campus through the school’s Blackboard Connect mass notification system, officials said. “At 9:50 this morning,” the district wrote […]
DONNA, TX
KRGV

Student of the Week: Tea Anderson

A Raymondville Early College High School senior dreams to one day use her nursing and ministry degree to do missionary work all over the world. Tea Anderson is the valedictorian of her senior class. "I'm the NHS secretary, I'm the senior class president, I am in YAK, Student Council, I'm...
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
La Joya, TX
La Joya, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco ISD: Four students arrested after threat against high school

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Weslaco High School students were arrested Wednesday in connection to a threat made against the high school, the school district said. According to a news release from the Weslaco Independent School District, officials were notified that a threat was made against the high school Tuesday. The district informed the Weslaco […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Sharyland ISD employee raises awareness about dangers of fentanyl after son's death

A Sharyland ISD faculty member who lost her son to fentanyl helped spearhead a program to help Sharyland High School parents learn about the dangers of the drug. “I wanted to push this because I felt this is important that parents, all parents need to hear because if I can save one life, then that’s all that matters,” said Sharyland ISD reading specialist Sandra Bagwell. “I don’t want another family to go we went through.”
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Non-affiliated teen arrested after threat to McAllen High

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nonaffiliated 15-year-old was detained after threats were made toward McAllen High this morning, a message to parents from the district stated. McAllen Independent School District parents were sent an alert stating the teenage boy is being charged with making a false alarm. The district stated that all students and faculty […]
MCALLEN, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

City of McAllen Seeks Community Input

The City of McAllen is developing an updated comprehensive plan and is asking for residents’ input on what they feel the community needs. A community meeting in which the public can speak takes place Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the McAllen Public Library Auditorium, 4001 North 23rd Street.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Funds run out in Hidalgo County for residents needing help with energy bills

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency announced that it has exhausted all funding and will no longer be accepting applications for low-income housing energy assistance. The Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) received just over $6 million from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services for the 2022 program […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
ValleyCentral

National Butterfly Center to host free community day

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission National Butterfly Center will host a free community day for the public at the end of the month. Community Day is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Texas Butterfly Festival during peak butterfly season in South Texas. The event consists of […]
MISSION, TX
Pleasanton Express

Locals attend Tejanos at the Alamo event

The Tejanos at the Alamo event celebrated the contributions and legacy of the Tejanos at the Alamo, in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month. On Saturday, Sept. 17, this event featured local cultural organizations and descendants from Esparza, Seguin, Navarro and Arciniega families. There was living history from early San Antonio settlers to 1836 Alamo Defenders.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Zoho leader has nothing but praise for City of McAllen, McAllen EDC

MCALLEN, Texas – The head of Zoho’s McAllen office has nothing but praise for city and economic development leaders in McAllen. Tejas Gadhia recently gave an exclusive video interview to the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service about his company. He was asked why the global software development company chose McAllen.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A review that included Rio Grande Valley roadway cable barriers indicated the structures can save motorists lives. The recent review focused on 130 miles of new cable barriers across four Texas Department of Transportation districts, including the district in Pharr, which oversees TxDOT operations in the Valley. The other districts were […]
PHARR, TX

