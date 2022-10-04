Del Mar Community Connections presents 2022 Annual Benefit Gala
Del Mar Community Connections held its 22nd Annual Benefit Gala, “A Night on the Mediterranean”, Oct. 1. The event featured great Greek food, entertainment and more. The benefit raises money to fund programs and services that will help older adults to age independently at home.
For more information on Del Mar Community Connections, visit www.dmcc.cc
Photos by Robert McKenzie
This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .
