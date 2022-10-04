ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Del Mar Community Connections presents 2022 Annual Benefit Gala

Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aeQNg_0iKmlvyT00

Del Mar Community Connections held its 22nd Annual Benefit Gala, “A Night on the Mediterranean”, Oct. 1. The event featured great Greek food, entertainment and more. The benefit raises money to fund programs and services that will help older adults to age independently at home.

For more information on Del Mar Community Connections, visit www.dmcc.cc

Photos by Robert McKenzie

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coast News

Thousands attend Carlsbad Rotary’s 40th annual Oktoberfest

CARLSBAD — The Rotary Club of Carlsbad and Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary Club hosted the 40th annual Carlsbad Rotary Oktoberfest on Oct. 1 at the strawberry fields. Thousands of people attended the annual celebration — billed as the the clubs’ “biggest ever event” — which featured authentic German meals from Tip Top Meats, live music, a beer garden, dancing, kids activities, games and contests.
CARLSBAD, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

The third annual Holiday Market returns to Petco Park

San Diego, CA–The San Diego Padres have released details surrounding the return of the third annual Holiday Market at Petco Park in San Diego. The event at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square will feature various local artisan shops, magical lighting displays, seasonal food and beverage, Santa and other holiday characters, and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Del Mar, CA
Del Mar, CA
Society
La Jolla

Home of the Week - 6070 La Jolla Mesa Dr

This single level home on a flat lot of over ½ acre offers a great opportunity to live in the coveted Muirlands section of La Jolla. Beautiful south-west backyard with a vast brick patio, a 40’ pool, a sauna, a gazebo and a porch is a great place to relax and ideal for large events. The solar pool heater lets one enjoy the pool even on cooler days. There are over 20 fruit and vegetable plants, 2 macadamia nut trees and a herbal garden. This home gets plenty of sunlight and the interior is turn-key ready, boasting newer Miele, Gaggenau and Sub-Zero appliances. A quiet location, just moments to beaches, parks, shops and restaurants.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek
pbmonthly.net

Home of the Month, 822 Kennebeck Ct, Mission Beach

Remarkably spacious detached home on a corner lot in Mission Beach with terrific bay views from the main living area, primary suite, and roof deck. Property begins with a gated and exclusive-use yard at the garden level along with a private beach shower and attached 2-car garage. Inside is a bedroom and full bathroom with patio access on the ground floor, an open concept kitchen, dining, and living room with covered terrace and half bath on the second floor, and two more ensuite bedrooms on the third floor including a beautiful primary suite with a balcony facing the bay. The truly expansive roof deck offers panoramic bay and ocean views. Storage in this home will not disappoint!
SAN DIEGO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

If you ever visit San Marcos, CA, you’ll be visiting a small, warm town located in the North County San Diego. While it’s not known for having the most famous restaurants in the world like most cities, you can still find a nice variety of cuisine in this area.
SAN MARCOS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in San Diego 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in San Diego 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in San Diego, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in San Diego as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego named America's 'greenest' city

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is often named on "best of" lists. But, this one may surprise some of you. According to a new study by WalletHub, San Diego is the greenest city in America!. Rounding out the top five are:. Portland, Oregon. Honolulu, Hawaii. Freemont, California. Washington, DC.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

20 Absolutely Spectacular Hikes in San Diego for All Levels

Known for its beaches and laid-back vibes, San Diego is a heavenly city for outdoor lovers. Even if you’re not a surfer, there are tons of ways to explore the outdoors in the city, and hiking in San Diego is one of them. With a wide variety of terrain in the city and its surrounds, hikers will find trails ranging from wildlife-rich nature preserves to challenging summit scrambles. A short drive from downtown San Diego can take you to beaches, deserts, mountains, and more! To help you plan your next adventure, we created this guide with 21 of the most breathtaking hikes in San Diego and the surrounding areas. (Let us know if we missed your favorite!)
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

City of Vista News

Road construction is planned on Civic Center Drive and Pala Vista Drive and includes sidewalk improvements. The northbound right lane will be closed Oct 3-14 and traffic delays may occur during this time. New Homeless Outreach Contact. The Vista Sheriff’s Station has created an e-mail for the public to use...
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Search continues for missing Spring Valley girl

Update: The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Rad Movement are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl, Alena Mitchem. Mitchem is a student at Monte Vista High School and went missing September 22, 2022. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina has the story.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
Del Mar Times

Del Mar Times

Del Mar, CA
567
Followers
1K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

 https://www.delmartimes.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy