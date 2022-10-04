ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – October 4

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RcYAq_0iKmltD100

The nation’s papers are led by reaction to the Government’s U-turn on their controversial tax cut plan.

The Daily Mail leads with senior Tories calling on the Prime Minister to “Get a grip!”, after Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng abandoned their plan to scrap the 45% rate for earnings over £150,000.

“What a day!” is Metro ‘s headline while the Daily Mirror says the “ Damage is done”.

The story is also carried by the Daily Star , which takes a typical sideways view of the issue.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph , The Guardian , The Independent and i all report the PM is set to face another Tory revolt over possible plans to curb Universal Credit.

The Times says former home secretary Priti Patel is set to warn the Government that they will “live or die” by their economic credibility.

The Daily Express carries comments from the PM, who urges the paper’s readers to “stick with us”.

The Financial Times reports Mr Kwarteng is set to accelerate the publication of his medium-term fiscal plan.

And The Sun leads with an image of the alleged killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The Independent

Angela Rayner demands inquiries into string of ethics issues from Liz Truss’s first month in No 10

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has accused Liz Truss of allowing sleaze to “fester” at the heart of her government by failing to appoint an independent ethics adviser a month after taking over from Boris Johnson.Ms Rayner wrote to the prime minister’s most senior civil servant, cabinet secretary Simon Case, to urge him to open inquiries into a trio of questions over ethics within government raised since Ms Truss entered Downing Street.She said that the events of the past month suggested that Ms Truss’s administration was “no better” than the one led by Mr Johnson, showing “scant regard for standards...
POLITICS
The Independent

Priti Patel accuses Liz Truss of spending ‘with no thought of tomorrow’

Former home secretary Priti Patel has accused Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng of “spending today with no thought of tomorrow” as the prime minister faces mounting criticism from senior figures within her own party. Ms Patel, an ally of Boris Johnson, will also call on the Conservatives to regain their reputation after a torrid ten days in which the chancellor’s mini-Budget spooked markets and prompted fears of mortgage misery for millions.In an attack on the government’s unfunded tax cuts, she said the Tories “live or die” on their economic credibility.She told a fringe event at conference in...
U.K.
The Independent

Fresh confusion as foreign secretary can’t say when Kwarteng fiscal plan will come

Foreign secretary James Cleverly has admitted he cannot say when the Liz Truss government would reveal its fiscal plan aimed at reassuring the panicking markets.Following a day of confusion over whether the plan might be brought forward, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said he had not shifted plans for his announcement on 23 November.But asked if 23 November was the right date, Mr Cleverly told GB News: “I can’t confirm exactly what the date is, the chancellor will do so.”He added: “But the process for calculating the balance between money coming in and money coming out, about tax and about expenditure,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MPs ‘openly talking’ about removing Liz Truss, says ex-No 10 chief of staff

Some Tory MPs are “openly talking” about how Liz Truss might be removed, said former No 10 chief of staff Nick Timothy – predicting it would be difficult for the PM to survive.The senior Downing Street official who worked under Theresa May said it remained “very, very difficult to recover” after the disastrous mini-Budget which sparked a backbench rebellion.Mr Timothy said some of the MPs who decided to avoid the Tory conference are “having that conversation” about her leadership. “MPs are openly talking about it,” he told LBC LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr.However, he cautioned that discussions were at...
POLITICS
Liz Truss
Priti Patel
Richard Preston
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’

Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school

Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s the first PM to have attended comprehensive school

Liz Truss said she is the first prime minister to have attended comprehensive school in her Conservative Party conference speech.During her speech at the party conference in Birmingham, Ms Truss also shared her memories of low growth while growing up in Leeds and Paisley, and continued to push her tax-cutting agenda.To applause, Ms Truss told Conservative Party members: “I stand here today as the first prime minister of our country to have gone to a comprehensive school.”Other prime ministers have attended state schools however. Labour former prime minister Mr Brown attended Kirkcaldy High School, now a comprehensive in Fife.Mr Brown...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Voters must take Liz Truss’s ‘bitter-tasting medicine’ on economy, says foreign secretary

Voters who have deserted the Tories will return to the party after taking the “bitter-tasting medicine” of Liz Truss’s economic plan, the foreign secretary has said.James Cleverly said the huge poll leads enjoyed by Labour were only a “blip” sparked by the radical nature of the prime minister’s borrowing-fuelling tax cut spree.“People aren’t used to hearing about the stimulating effect of tax cuts,” he told Times Radio. “People don’t necessarily like bitter-tasting medicine, but it will make us all collectively, economically, feel better.”The foreign secretary added: “And when we do start feeling better, I’ve no doubt it will be...
POLITICS
BBC

Elton John and Prince Harry sue Daily Mail publisher over 'privacy breach'

Sir Elton John is among several public figures taking legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail over what they call "gross breaches of privacy". The Duke of Sussex, Baroness Doreen Lawrence and actresses Sadie Frost and Elizabeth Hurley have also filed cases against Associated Newspapers Ltd. The company's...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ex-Tory minister willing to get ‘kicked out’ of party by rebelling on benefit cuts

Former defence minister Johnny Mercer has said he is willing to get “kicked out” of the Conservative party as he vowed to fight Liz Truss over the prospect of a real-terms benefit cut.The ex-veterans minister said he would defy Tory whips and rebel if the prime minister did not uprate benefits in line with inflation, with a growing number of MPs urging Ms Truss to concede defeat on the issue.“I won’t vote for a Budget that doesn’t see an uprating of benefits and universal credit line with inflation,” Mr Mercer told a Facebook live session. “And if that means...
POLITICS
The Independent

Prince Harry and Sir Elton John launch legal action against Daily Mail publishers over ‘phone hacking’

A group of individuals including Prince Harry and Sir Elton John have launched legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper over phone-hacking allegations.A law firm acting for some members of the group announced the action on Thursday against Associated Newspapers.The action claims the individuals “have become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence” they have been “victims of abhorrent criminal activity” and “gross breaches of privacy by Associated Newspapers”.The statement released by law firm Hamlins claims breaches of privacy by the publisher, including placing listening devices inside people’s cars and homes as well as commissioning the...
U.K.
