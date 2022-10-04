Effective: 2022-10-06 02:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-06 06:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 445 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 239 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Interstate 8 near Gila Bend AZ and AZ238 is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gila Bend, Estrella, Bosque, Cotton Center, Gila Bend Auxiliary Field and Sonoran National Monument. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

