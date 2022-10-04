Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 02:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-06 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gila Bend; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 300 AM MST At 223 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles south of Gila Bend Auxiliary Field, or 18 miles southwest of Gila Bend, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Maricopa County. This includes AZ Route 85 between mile markers 12 and 32. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 02:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-06 06:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 445 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 239 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Interstate 8 near Gila Bend AZ and AZ238 is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gila Bend, Estrella, Bosque, Cotton Center, Gila Bend Auxiliary Field and Sonoran National Monument. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 02:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-06 06:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 237 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gila Bend, Bosque and Gila Bend Auxiliary Field. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
