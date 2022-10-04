Santa Rosa police searching for suspect in attempted carjacking, attack on motorist

A Windsor man attacked a 67-year-old motorist before attempting to steal his pickup Sunday morning in Santa Rosa, police said.

Authorities are looking for Rico Richard Leaton-Gomez, 28, who is suspected of carjacking and assault, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The victim, who was discovered bloody and unconscious in roadway, is being treated at an area hospital, police said.

Authorities said that at about 11:40 a.m., Leaton-Gomez is believed to have approached the victim while he sat in a pickup at First and A streets.

Warning: Some viewers may find the contents of this video disturbing.

Authorities released surveillance video of the attack.

Police said the suspect initially spoke to the driver and offered to buy the pickup.

Officials said he walked away after his offer was declined, but returned and threw a bag into the back of the truck.

Leaton-Gomez approached the driver and started punching him through the open window, according to police.

The victim was pulled from the vehicle and struck several more times before falling to the ground.

Leaton-Gomez got into the driver’s seat and backed up before exiting and running west on First Street, police said.

The victim suffered lacerations to his face, facial abrasions and a broken nose, according to police. Additional details about the victim were being withheld.

Leaton-Gomez has a prior arrest for an assault with a deadly weapon related to another carjacking, police said.

He was most recently released from prison in June and is on post release community supervision, officials added.

The suspect is believed to be homeless and should not be approached, police said.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to an arrest.

