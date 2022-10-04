ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

What to know about October weather in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - October is finally here, and right on cue, we’ve had a nice little chill of air each morning for the past week or so. Another thing you may have noticed is that the leaves are changing colors and falling in many places. These are things you expect in October. Here’s a few things you might not realize about this month:
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

List of Middle Tennessee farms and pumpkin patches to visit this fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Autumn is finally upon us. What better way to get in the holiday spirit than to check out your local pumpkin farm?. All of these farms and pumpkin patches are within driving distance of Nashville, making for a fun getaway or day trip. Even better? Some you can get into for free!
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river

(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Once endangered Tennessee fish makes epic recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish at the center of an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled. The snail darter held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee for more than two years as...
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival

ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
ERWIN, TN
WREG

Invasive fish could eradicate Tennessee bass species

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An invasive species of bass has been detected in Tennessee waterways, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) told News Channel 11 that it could be detrimental to the state’s native species. TWRA Fishery Biologist John Hammonds said the Alabama Bass does have a small natural habitat in Southeast Tennessee […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WHNT-TV

Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley

While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Nashville Parent

Top Things To Do with Family For Your Weekend, Oct. 6 – 9

Top Things to Do! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 9. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. Nashville Ballet’s Cinderella. Friday, Oct. 7 – Sunday, Oct. 9...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Light Hill Meats opens Spring Hill butcher store

Light Hill Meats announces the recent opening of its retail butcher store in Spring Hill. Located at 150 Stephen P Yokich Parkway in Suites E & F, the store carries locally grown meats like beef, lamb and pork, as well as offers a variety of other proteins like seafood, chicken and exotics.
SPRING HILL, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

October start set for Green Hills senior living project

An October groundbreaking is slated for a Green Hills senior living services building, to be called The Crestmoor at Green Hills and to be located on property once home to Tokyo Japanese Steak House. An LLC affiliated with Houston-based Bridgewood Property Company owns the property, located at 3808 Cleghorn Ave.,...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Lipscomb pays $1.38M for two campus-area homes

About four weeks after their previous real estate deal, Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have finalized another transaction. According to two Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, LU has paid a collective $1,387,775 for two residential properties located near its campus: one at 3701 Ferndale Ave. and the other at 3712 Ferndale Ave.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN

