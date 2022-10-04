Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Offers Great ScallopsIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
Related
Justice Center Steering Committee rejects proposed Transport Road site for new Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND — Plans for a proposed new Cuyahoga County Jail may now be headed back to square one. On Tuesday, the 12-member Justice Center Executive Steering Committee voted down a proposal to purchase 44 acres of land at 2700 Transport Road in Cleveland to house the new correctional facility.
Cleveland receives $2 million Justice Department grant to develop community violence intervention work
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The city of Cleveland will receive a $2 million grant from the Justice Department to develop community violence intervention work. The award is one of about 50 Justice Department grants totaling $100 million to help communities across the U.S. reduce gun crime and other forms of violence.
Cuyahoga County officials threaten to sue if council votes to buy controversial Transport Road site for new jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Common Pleas Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan and Public Defender Cullen Sweeney are threatening to sue the county if council moves forward with plans to buy the controversial Transport Road property for a new jail. In his capacity as the Administrative Judge,...
whbc.com
Canton Council Annexes Former K-Mart Property With Development Plans
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s future promise for the long-vacant K-Mart building and empty parking lot at Route 62 and Harmont Avenue NE. The Plain Township parcel now becomes part of the city via annexation, with specific plans for at least a part of the property.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County officials vote down proposed jail site
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Justice Center Executive Steering Committee voted down the proposal Tuesday afternoon to build the new Cuyahoga County Jail in the Industrial Valley area. The 44-acre plot of land is located at 2700 Transport Road, just across the river from the Tremont neighborhood. Currently,...
newsnet5
Proposed Cuyahoga Co. jail site a 30-minute walk from nearest transit station, video shows
CLEVELAND — The controversy over the proposed building site for the new Cuyahoga County jail on Transport Road continues to grow, with concerns over site contamination and RTA rider transit site access. RTA rider Adam Bresnahan and other members of rider group Clevelanders for Public Transit produced a video...
Estate of road worker killed at University Heights construction zone receives nearly $17 million verdict, lawyer says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland construction company is liable for a roadworker’s death in a case that led to a $17 million jury assessment in favor of his estate, according to the estate’s lawyer. A Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court jury on Monday decided the case centering on a...
Is Cleveland asking you for more information before refunding income taxes? Cleveland.com wants to hear from you
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Some remote workers seeking income tax refunds from the city of Cleveland are being asked to provide documentation they say they’ve already submitted. And if they don’t send those records within 30 days, the city’s Central Collection Agency is threatening to deny refunds altogether.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Olmsted Township trustees respond to recent annexation discussion
OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Three years have passed since a Lewis Road property owner last attempted to force the construction of a new subdivision through annexation with Berea. Last week, that discussion resurfaced during an information-only presentation that was met with the same previous negative responses from Olmsted Township trustees.
Cuyahoga County officials explain how they narrowed jail search to toxic Transport Road site
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County’s preferred location for a new jail has been mired in controversy over whether toxic conditions can be remediated for safe use, but county officials say it’s the only property that meets all their criteria. The county’s Public Works Director Michael Dever recently...
Strongsville woman says city worker tried to confiscate her political signs at order of building commissioner
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An Albion Road resident said a city worker tried to confiscate political campaign signs from the front of her house last month. Judy Boone admitted that the signs were posted in the city right-of-way, where municipal code prohibits them. However, she said City Hall has traditionally allowed campaign signs on rights-of-way such as tree lawns, despite city code, during election seasons.
'We're going to get back to discipline': Acting East Cleveland police chief making changes amid recent controversies
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — When you talk to Acting East Cleveland Police Chief Brian Gerhard, several things become clear, including his passion for the city. Gerhard was born and raised in East Cleveland and has a member of the police force since 1995. He has a vision for where he wants the department to head.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Real estate growth slows as rents continue to rise - Greater Cleveland real estate monthly update
CLEVELAND, Ohio - What is the state of Greater Cleveland’s real estate market?. The median home sales price in Ohio in August was $230,100, according to the real estate website Redfin, which represents a share of online real estate listings. While this was a slightly lower median value than...
Marco Sommerville to run for mayor of Akron after Dan Horrigan declines to seek 3rd term
AKRON, Ohio — Hours after Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced that he will not seek a third term in office, his deputy mayor put his hat in the ring to succeed him. Marco Sommerville, who has served as Akron's Deputy Mayor for Intergovernmental Affairs since Horrigan took office in 2016, announced his candidacy for mayor of Akron in 2023.
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland to clean up big mess after condemned house becomes dumping ground
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ricky Polk is not afraid to call the 19 News Troubleshooter team for help. In fact, the first time he called the troubleshooter line was in April. When he needed help with his Lifeline button. Now, months later Polk has reached out again, this time about...
Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest in Cleveland regarding construction of Sherwin-Williams global headquarters
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Reverend Al Sharpton will be in Cleveland next week to lead a protest regarding the construction of Sherwin-Williams' new global headquarters. The protest, which will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, according...
WFMJ.com
Portage County man sues Trumbull County communities for allegedly violating sunshine law
Four civil lawsuits have been settled in Trumbull County after a Portage County man sought legal action over what he said are transparency violations in public meetings. Brian Ames of Portage County has over 20 lawsuits filed against local governments in Ohio alleging they've violated open meeting laws. Ames' cases...
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan endorses Marco Sommerville for 2023 Akron mayoral race
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Oct. 5, 2022. Just days after Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan's announcement that he won't be running for a third term, he has endorsed a candidate for the 2023 Akron mayoral election. On Thursday morning, Mayor Horrigan...
cleveland19.com
Parma Heights work to fix fire hydrant and speeding issue on busy road
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on Mandalay drive in Parma Heights are still reminded of a car accident that happened back in July. “She hit this fire hydrant about 50 or 60 miles an hour and then she broke it off and then the tree next door is the only thing that saved her,” explained neighbor Leonard Snuffer.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland goes high tech as it looks to improve snow removal process
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite a recent stretch of beautiful fall weather, we all know it will be here soon enough. The cold and blowing snow will move into Northeast Ohio, and the city of Cleveland is hoping to eliminate the complaints that traditionally come when the streets are slow to be plowed.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0