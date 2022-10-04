ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

whbc.com

Canton Council Annexes Former K-Mart Property With Development Plans

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s future promise for the long-vacant K-Mart building and empty parking lot at Route 62 and Harmont Avenue NE. The Plain Township parcel now becomes part of the city via annexation, with specific plans for at least a part of the property.
cleveland19.com

Cuyahoga County officials vote down proposed jail site

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Justice Center Executive Steering Committee voted down the proposal Tuesday afternoon to build the new Cuyahoga County Jail in the Industrial Valley area. The 44-acre plot of land is located at 2700 Transport Road, just across the river from the Tremont neighborhood. Currently,...
Cleveland.com

Olmsted Township trustees respond to recent annexation discussion

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Three years have passed since a Lewis Road property owner last attempted to force the construction of a new subdivision through annexation with Berea. Last week, that discussion resurfaced during an information-only presentation that was met with the same previous negative responses from Olmsted Township trustees.
Cleveland.com

Strongsville woman says city worker tried to confiscate her political signs at order of building commissioner

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An Albion Road resident said a city worker tried to confiscate political campaign signs from the front of her house last month. Judy Boone admitted that the signs were posted in the city right-of-way, where municipal code prohibits them. However, she said City Hall has traditionally allowed campaign signs on rights-of-way such as tree lawns, despite city code, during election seasons.
cleveland19.com

Parma Heights work to fix fire hydrant and speeding issue on busy road

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on Mandalay drive in Parma Heights are still reminded of a car accident that happened back in July. “She hit this fire hydrant about 50 or 60 miles an hour and then she broke it off and then the tree next door is the only thing that saved her,” explained neighbor Leonard Snuffer.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland goes high tech as it looks to improve snow removal process

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite a recent stretch of beautiful fall weather, we all know it will be here soon enough. The cold and blowing snow will move into Northeast Ohio, and the city of Cleveland is hoping to eliminate the complaints that traditionally come when the streets are slow to be plowed.
