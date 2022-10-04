Read full article on original website
Related
WAVY News 10
Future of flood prevention funding under Youngkin’s energy plan unclear
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As flooding impacts Virginia’s coast in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the future of funding to fix the problem is unclear. Governor Glenn Youngkin is currently trying to pull Virginia out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), an agreement between eleven states designed to reduce carbon emissions that harm the environment. The program also raises money for programs that pay for energy efficiency in low-income homes and local flood preparedness.
WAVY News 10
DC deputy mayor accused of grabbing person by throat in Virginia
WASHINGTON (DC New Now) — One of the district’s deputy mayors was on personal leave Wednesday after someone in Virginia accused him of assault and battery. The Arlington County Police Department said the door of Christopher Geldart’s parked vehicle hit another car. Someone was getting into the car at the time. He and Geldart, 53, got into a verbal fight. The other person said the fight escalated and that Geldart grabbed him by the throat.
Gallery: Significant tidal flooding in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Originally, historic levels of tidal flooding were predicted Monday afternoon in Hampton Roads. The forecast changed and the 4 p.m. high tide was about 2 feet less than expected. The area still saw significant tidal flooding as seen in videos and photos taken today. Tidal Flooding in Hampton Roads Higher […]
Will your house flood? Map shows hour-by-hour storm surge on Virginia coast
Residents worried that they may be at risk for flooding can now use the Virginia Institute of Marine Science's Tidewatch Map to find out how high the water is expected to rise in their location.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Forever chemicals’ found in deer and fish lead to ‘do not eat’ warnings
Discovery of the chemicals in wild animals hunted for sport and food represents a new challenge that some states have started to confront by issuing “do not eat” advisories for deer and fish and expanding testing for PFAS in them.
WAVY News 10
Local schools release plans for Tuesday following tidal flooding
The majority of public schools in Hampton Roads are expected to return to normal operations Tuesday, but some have changes. Read more: https://bit.ly/3C4IClW. Local schools release plans for Tuesday following …. The majority of public schools in Hampton Roads are expected to return to normal operations Tuesday, but some have...
Tidal flooding impacts seen across Hampton Roads Monday
Parts of Hampton Roads were underwater Monday as tidal flooding impacted the area.
WAVY News 10
Smithfield Foods and Mercy Chefs partner to provide meals in Florida
Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is sending more than 37,000 pounds of food to Florida in support of Hurricane Ian relief. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CtdLAQ. Smithfield Foods and Mercy Chefs partner to provide …. Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is sending more than 37,000 pounds of food to Florida in support of Hurricane Ian relief.
RELATED PEOPLE
WAVY News 10
Abortion rights a key issue in Arizona attorney general race
PHOENIX (AP) — Abortion is the top issue in the Arizona attorney general election pitting Republican Abraham Hamadeh against Democrat Kris Mayes. Hamadeh, a former Maricopa County prosecutor and intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, promises to uphold Arizona’s longstanding ban on abortion if elected in November. He is endorsed by former President Donald Trump for the Nov. 8 contest.
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned Alabama storage unit
A woman who won the contents of two abandoned storage units in Alabama ended up finding the cremated remains of more than a dozen people among the items inside.
Family’s discovery adds new twist in mystery disappearance of Eastern Shore woman
A recent discovery made by the family of a missing woman from the Eastern Shore has them calling for more eyes on the case.
Comments / 0