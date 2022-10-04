ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WAVY News 10

Future of flood prevention funding under Youngkin’s energy plan unclear

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As flooding impacts Virginia’s coast in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the future of funding to fix the problem is unclear. Governor Glenn Youngkin is currently trying to pull Virginia out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), an agreement between eleven states designed to reduce carbon emissions that harm the environment. The program also raises money for programs that pay for energy efficiency in low-income homes and local flood preparedness.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

DC deputy mayor accused of grabbing person by throat in Virginia

WASHINGTON (DC New Now) — One of the district’s deputy mayors was on personal leave Wednesday after someone in Virginia accused him of assault and battery. The Arlington County Police Department said the door of Christopher Geldart’s parked vehicle hit another car. Someone was getting into the car at the time. He and Geldart, 53, got into a verbal fight. The other person said the fight escalated and that Geldart grabbed him by the throat.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Gallery: Significant tidal flooding in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Originally, historic levels of tidal flooding were predicted Monday afternoon in Hampton Roads. The forecast changed and the 4 p.m. high tide was about 2 feet less than expected. The area still saw significant tidal flooding as seen in videos and photos taken today. Tidal Flooding in Hampton Roads Higher […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Local schools release plans for Tuesday following tidal flooding

The majority of public schools in Hampton Roads are expected to return to normal operations Tuesday, but some have changes. Read more: https://bit.ly/3C4IClW. Local schools release plans for Tuesday following …. The majority of public schools in Hampton Roads are expected to return to normal operations Tuesday, but some have...
EDUCATION
WAVY News 10

Smithfield Foods and Mercy Chefs partner to provide meals in Florida

Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is sending more than 37,000 pounds of food to Florida in support of Hurricane Ian relief. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CtdLAQ. Smithfield Foods and Mercy Chefs partner to provide …. Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is sending more than 37,000 pounds of food to Florida in support of Hurricane Ian relief.
FLORIDA STATE
WAVY News 10

Abortion rights a key issue in Arizona attorney general race

PHOENIX (AP) — Abortion is the top issue in the Arizona attorney general election pitting Republican Abraham Hamadeh against Democrat Kris Mayes. Hamadeh, a former Maricopa County prosecutor and intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, promises to uphold Arizona’s longstanding ban on abortion if elected in November. He is endorsed by former President Donald Trump for the Nov. 8 contest.
ARIZONA STATE

