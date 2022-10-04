Read full article on original website
1 person critically injured in shooting west of downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot west of downtown Indianapolis early Wednesday evening. An IMPD spokesperson said it happened near West Vermont Street and North Holmes Avenue around 7:15 p.m. That's near Tibbs Avenue and Michigan Street. (Note: The video above is a 13News...
Fox 59
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a late night shooting leaves one person dead. Officers were called to the scene on the 2600 block of Hillside Ave just after 11 p.m. and found a young adult male dead, and one adult male critically injured. The coroner has not yet...
cbs4indy.com
Shooting leaves 1 in critical condition on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night on the near west side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a person shot a little before 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area near the intersection of West Vermont Street...
Man dead, another injured in shooting on Indy's far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers patrolling in the area of the 9000 block of East 38th Street heard shots fired in the area. They located a man who appeared to be shot in the parking lot at a gas station near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Post Road.
IMPD: North Indianapolis shooting leaves 1 wounded
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured early Thursday morning in a shooting on Indianapolis' north side. It happened in the 8400 block of Spyglass Drive, which is near West 86th Street and North Township Line Road. IMPD officers answering a report of a shooting found a man with an...
WIBC.com
Nine People Shot, Two Killed In Separate Shootings Throughout Indy Overnight
INDIANAPOLIS. — Between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, nine people were shot throughout Indianapolis with two of those people having been killed. The night started a little before 8:00 p.m. with the shooting of a person near W. Vermont St. and N. Holmes Ave. That person survived and is recovering.
1 dead, 1 critically injured in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another critically wounded on the east side of Indianapolis late Wednesday. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2600 block of Hillside Avenue, near 26th Street and Keystone Avenue, around 11 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.
WISH-TV
Man dies after found shot inside vehicle near 38th Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found shot Tuesday evening inside a vehicle a few blocks from Washington Park died Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 p.m., IMPD North District officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of N. Tacoma...
Fox 59
Man arrested for murder of 52-year-old woman after 3-week manhunt
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the homicide of 52-year-old Pamela Garruto on September 11. Just before 11 p.m., IMPD was dispatched to East 34th Street and Brouse Avenue on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult male and an adult female who had injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s).
cbs4indy.com
2 men killed in pair of shootings just 9 hours apart in same Indianpolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead following a pair of shootings just nine hours apart in the same neighborhood on Indy’s near northeast side. The driver’s side door and window of a white Chevy was riddled with bullets just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night near 38th and Tacoma.
Fox 59
1 dead, 2 injured in under 10 minutes after 2 separate shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred in the span of 10 minutes on the east and near northeast sides of the city, injuring at least two people and killing one. IMPD was first called around 6 p.m. to the intersection of E. Washington...
Fox 59
One dead after being hit by vehicle on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened right before noon in the 8000 block of West Washington Street. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. When...
Fox 59
Anderson teenager shot at park, police searching for suspect
ANDERSON, Ind.- A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot at an Anderson Park, as police search for the suspect that detectives believe is also a juvenile. “I was in the house and I heard about six shots and I saw the kids running,” said Carl Galbreath, a neighbor. Monday...
Pursuit suspect dies after head-on collision in Morgan County
A man being chased by police died and injured another driver after he crashed head-on into their vehicle late Wednesday in Madison Township, officials say.
wrtv.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on far west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was struck by a vehicle in the 8000 block of West Washington Street Tuesday morning has died. According to a release from IMPD, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle just before noon. When they arrived, officers located a male who had been hit by a vehicle.
cbs4indy.com
SWAT called for subject barricaded in a vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police surrounded a car Tuesday night, after someone barricaded themselves inside the vehicle on the city’s southeast side. IMPD said that the vehicle was stopped in the area of South Arlington Avenue and East Stop 11 Road. The person inside the car was said to have a knife.
Fox 59
Man arrested on reckless homicide, criminal recklessness charges after woman found dead on Indianapolis sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS – In the early morning hours Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers found 35-year-old Sabrina Travis dead on a near east side sidewalk. Police have now arrested a man in connection with her death. IMPD said 20-year-old Ronnie Smith has been taken into custody on preliminary charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.
Shooting leaves 1 dead, and 2 injured after argument in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and several others seriously injured after police say a disagreement over property damage escalated to gunfire. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the overnight hours of Saturday, October 1. At approximately 1:51 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call from a Clay […]
WIBC.com
Police: Person Killed in Crash on Indy’s Northeast Side
INDIANAPOLIS–A person was killed in a crash Monday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD says it happened on Knyghton Road at about 2:30. That is in the Devonshire neighborhood, which is a few blocks east of the intersection of East 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard. They say...
Fox 59
1 injured during fire on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after being injured during a house fire Monday morning on the city’s east side. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:20 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of North Whittier Place. The fire...
